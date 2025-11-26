2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Jaylen Waddle comes off bye against the Saints, Ladd McConkey fights for targets in the Chargers’ Joe Alt-less offense, and Justin Jefferson welcomes Max Brosmer under center for the Vikings.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense
Week 13 Receivers
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|vs. MIN
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|at BAL
|3
|George Pickens
|DAL
|vs. KC
|4
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|at DAL
|5
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|at CAR
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs. GB
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs. KC
|8
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|at CAR
|9
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs. NO
|10
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|at IND
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|at SEA
|12
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|at TB
|13
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|vs. CHI
|14
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs. CHI
|15
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|vs. CIN
|16
|Chris Olave
|NO
|at MIA
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|vs. LV
|18
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|vs. ARI
|19
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|vs. GB
|20
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|at NE
|21
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs. HOU
|22
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|vs. NYG
|23
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|vs. LAR
|24
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|at PHI
|25
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|at TEN
|26
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|at WAS
|27
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|at PIT
|28
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WAS
|vs. DEN
|29
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|vs. BUF
|30
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|at CLE
|31
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|at WAS
|32
|Christian Watson
|GB
|at DET
|33
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|at NYJ
|34
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|at BAL
|35
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|at DET
|36
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|vs. HOU
|37
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|at PHI
|38
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|at DAL
|39
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|vs. LV
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|at TEN
|41
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|at SEA
|42
|Greg Dortch
|ARI
|at TB
|43
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs. LV
|44
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|45
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|at TEN
|46
|John Metchie
|NYJ
|vs. ATL
|47
|Jayden Higgins
|HOU
|at IND
|48
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|vs. SF
|49
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|at CLE
|50
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs. ARI
|51
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|vs. ATL
|52
|Josh Downs
|IND
|vs. HOU
|53
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|vs. LAR
|54
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|at PHI
|55
|Kayshon Boutte
|NE
|vs. NYG
|56
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|vs. NYG
|57
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|at NE
|58
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|at LAC
|59
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|vs. MIN
|60
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|vs. ARI
|61
|Isaiah Hodgins
|NYG
|at NE
|62
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|vs. MIN
|63
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|vs. LAR
|64
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|vs. NO
|65
|Christian Kirk
|HOU
|at IND
|66
|Tyler Lockett
|LV
|at LAC
|67
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|at MIA
|68
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|at DAL
|69
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|vs. NYG
|70
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|vs. BUF
|71
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|at PIT
|72
|Cedric Tillman
|CLE
|vs. SF
|73
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|at DET
WR Notes: Now with the second most PPR fantasy points of any wide receiver, George Pickens is also the WR2 by total points over the past five weeks despite: 1. Playing only four games in that timespan. 2. CeeDee Lamb being active that entire time. Pickens has done what was previously believed impossible: Pair his famous ceiling with a near league-leading floor. … Speaking of elite floors, Rashee Rice finally spiked a week. He has strong odds of doing it twice in a row with the Chiefs party to the week’s highest-game total in domed Jerryworld vs. an improved but still burnable Cowboys defense. … J.J. McCarthy just had the worst quarterback stretch in recent memory. Justin Jefferson still never caught fewer than four passes in any of McCarthy’s four recent starts. Although it was a fantasy crisis, it was also a testament to Jefferson’s enduring floor, if hibernating ceiling. With McCarthy to the point that literally anyone would be an upgrade, fantasy managers can be optimistic even Max Brosmer will be enough to return Jefferson to at least the low-end WR1 ranks.
Fantasy football waves come and go. You are well within your rights not to ride them, but it would be silly not to see where Michael Wilson’s might crest. You can quibble with the exact rank, but it’s not debatable that no matter the format or alternative options, you simply have to get Wilson into your lineup. … With the Chargers getting a well-timed Week 11 bye to plan for their post-Joe Alt future, it’s difficult if not impossible to envision any solution that does not involve a heavy dose of Ladd McConkey. The Chargers’ most versatile wideout, McConkey has a higher floor than Keenan Allen and better spiked week odds than Quentin Johnston, whose long-developing down-field routes seem unlikely to be there without Alt anchoring the line. … I kept Emeka Egbuka in the top 10 for too long. His target dominance and demonstrated spiked week potential were imploring me to keep the faith, but at some point, production matters. Egbuka’s has been too scattershot of late in this struggling Bucs offense. With Baker Mayfield (shoulder) now swapped out for Teddy Bridgewater, Egbuka is firmly in boom/bust WR2 territory. He does at least have a plus matchup in the Cardinals.
Jameson Williams: Painful Week 12 zero. In fact, they don’t really come more painful than that. Frustrating, if also what you signed up for. Williams is a prototypical boom/bust player. When you find yourself down in the valley, you dust yourself off and start surveying for the next peak. … We never like to see our friends change. To grow up and maybe even move on. But that’s life, and Wan’Dale Robinson is no longer the PPR scammer you knew in high school. He’s now a regular WR2, still stacking prodigious amounts of targets, but actually producing down the field every now and then. It must be said the Patriots will put the “new Wan’Dale” to the Week 13 test. … With the Colts no longer dictating the terms of engagement on a weekly basis, Michael Pittman Jr.’s chain-moving compiling has taken a hit. Indy has had to involve deep threat Alec Pierce more and more as it searches for a spark. Pittman does remain extremely unlikely to leave you hanging with a zero or even 3/30, keeping him in the low-end WR2 mix. … Rome Odunze finds himself stuck in the Jameson Williams zone. It’s all about spiked weeks. “@PHI” isn’t a particularly likely smash spot locale.
Depending on your games played slider, Stefon Diggs is struggling to crack the top 30 by average weekly PPR points. Surprising, though hardly stunning if you’ve been plugging him into your WR2 spot on a weekly basis. It’s been all about the matchup, and Diggs has another plus one for Week 13 in the Giants after flunking last week’s smash spot with the Bengals. … Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) has become something of a “receiver Bucky Irving,” with his supposed return always just one week away. It appears to be finally happening this time, though I have no idea what it means in an offense that added Jakobi Meyers and has Brenton Strange back from injury. It’s probably ultimately best to treat BTJ as you would a Jameson Williams, a volatile option who nevertheless needs only a few targets to put your fantasy week over the top. … It’s a long season and cyclical game, but Troy Franklin’s production dominance over Courtland Sutton has gone on long enough to keep him comfortably ahead of Sutton in the WR3 ranks. … Khalil Shakir finally woke up in Week 12. He seems unlikely to go back to sleep vs. a Steelers defense still stubbornly surrounding amongst the most passing yards in the league.
Christian Watson hasn’t passed Romeo Doubs on the depth as much as Doubs has simply fallen behind him. Both are going to be needed for the hoped-for Turkey Day shootout with the Lions, but Watson’s floor/ceiling combo currently outweighs Doubs’ touchdown ability. … With the Falcons remaining steadfast in their commitment to punish Kirk Cousins by never allowing Drake London to be active at the same time, Darnell Mooney sneaks into the top 36 after finally spiking a week by his 2025 standards. He has admittedly decent repeat odds against the Jets’ trade-scavenged defense. … Chimere Dike is starting to look really lively as a long-term fantasy option. The short term, of course, remains ugly, but the Titans are thankfully following through on their pledge to see what their young guns can offer. Dike is a reluctant start, but one with a WR5 floor and WR3 upside. … John Metchie is a freebie WR4 you should not feel ashamed to jam into 12-team league lineups. … Alibis abound, but Ricky Pearsall has arrived at the 17-game career mark and has three total touchdowns. He’s averaging 43 yards. He still profiles as someone likely to spike weeks, but no 49er profiles for an above-average day with Brock Purdy fighting the elements and Myles Garrett in Cleveland.