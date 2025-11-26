 Skip navigation
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat’s Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
New York Jets v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

sutton_ffhh.jpg
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can't match
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
RotoPat’s Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
New York Jets v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

sutton_ffhh.jpg
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_allen_251126.jpg
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
nbc_pff_broncosmanders_251126.jpg
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 26, 2025 06:41 PM

Kyle Pitts readies for another game without Drake London, Colston Loveland keeps his sights set on more targets, and Taysom Hill wonders if he can possibly keep handling this many carries.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 13 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIat TB
2Travis KelceKCat DAL
3Brock BowersLVat LAC
4George KittleSFat CLE
5Tyler WarrenINDvs. HOU
6Oronde Gadsden LACvs. LV
7Mark AndrewsBALvs. CIN
8Jake FergusonDALvs. KC
9Kyle Pitts ATLat NYJ
10Hunter HenryNEvs. NYG
11Theo JohnsonNYGat NE
12Juwan JohnsonNOat MIA
13Dallas GoedertPHIvs. CHI
14Dalton SchultzHOUat IND
15Colston LovelandCHIat PHI
16Brenton StrangeJACat TEN
17Harold Fannin Jr.CLEvs. SF
18Zach ErtzWASvs. DEN
19Taysom HillNOat MIA
20Mike GesickiCINat BAL
21Isaiah LikelyBALvs. CIN
22Cade OttonTBvs. ARI
23Evan EngramDENat WAS
24Mason TaylorNYJvs. ATL
25AJ BarnerSEAvs. MIN
26Gunnar HelmTENvs. JAC
27T.J. HockensonMINat SEA
28Brock WrightDETvs. GB
29Chig OkonkwoTENvs. JAC
30Darnell WashingtonPITvs. BUF
31Colby ParkinsonLARat CAR
32David NjokuCLEvs. SF
33Greg DulcichMIAvs. NO
34Dawson KnoxBUFat PIT
35Pat FreiermuthPITvs. BUF
36Luke MusgraveGBat DET
37Jonnu SmithPITvs. BUF
38Cole KmetCHIat PHI
39Noah FantCINat BAL

TE Notes: Mired in something of a slump heading into the Chargers’ Week 12 bye, Oronde Gadsden emerges as the TE12 by average PPR points. That’s a little lower than I expected, but Gadsden pairs a typical low-end TE1 floor with an atypical high-end TE1 ceiling. It’s why I can’t quit him in the 5-8 range of the tight end board. … It’s not like you ever truly want to start Mark Andrews. But when he’s facing a Bengals “defense” surrendering far and away the most tight end fantasy points? When it doesn’t work, you can lull yourself to sleep muttering “the process…” … Kyle Pitts will be a TE1 regardless of Drake London’s (knee) status, but he will be a much more secure, targets-based option if London misses a second consecutive contest, as is looking likely. … I had gotten tired of waiting for Hunter Henry. That is typically when he finally strikes for TE1 numbers. Hanging around the TE1/2 borderline by average PPR points, Henry does have a plus Week 13 matchup in a Giants defense that just fired its coordinator.

Theo Johnson is the kind of fantasy option you “just have to play.” Some weeks it will be about the catches. Others, the yards. More often than not, the touchdowns. A young player finding ways to make himself useful, Johnson could be a 2026 fixture in the TE1 ranks. … Similar to Theo Johnson, Colston Loveland is finding ways to make fantasy points happen. He’s just not a great TE1 bet vs. an Eagles defense coughing up the second fewest TE fantasy points. … Dallas Goedert has posted more than 44 yards one time all season. His place in a should-be explosive Eagles offense provides him with some benefit of the doubt on the TE1/2 borderline, but he has to tap into it all too frequently. … Zach Ertz has precisely zero ceiling, but his 8-10 point PPR floor makes him the quintessential space-filling TE2 option. … If you’re playing Mike Gesicki Thanksgiving night, you’re hoping he scores a 20-yard touchdown on 3-4 overall targets as you ponder whether it’s too early in the season to bust out the egg nog.

Can’t say I expected Brenton Strange to lead the Jaguars in receiving in his Week 12 return. That he did so on only five targets is cause for skepticism, but there are not many tight ends capable of reaching 93 yards on any amount of looks. Facing a sluggish Titans defense, Strange is worth a TE2 dart throw. … Taysom Hill is trying to unlock “drunk uncle” mode for Thanksgiving. Give him the football and see what happens. What has happened so far in 2025 is one carry after another with hardly any big plays or touchdowns to show for it. It’s difficult to escape the sense this ship has not only sailed, but sunk. … “AJ Barner game script” is simply too difficult to come by for fantasy managers to treat him as anything other than TE2 touchdown hope-and-prayer. … The Titans remain extremely serious about getting their young guns more involved, including Gunnar Helm. There will probably be a spiked week or two down the stretch. The problem is the all too real 0/0/0 potential.

Week 13 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. KC
2Jason MyersSEAvs. MIN
3Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat IND
4Cameron DickerLACvs. LV
5Andy BorregalesNEvs. NYG
6Chris BoswellPITvs. BUF
7Tyler LoopBALvs. CIN
8Harrison ButkerKCat DAL
9Jake BatesDETvs. GB
10Cam LittleJACat TEN
11Evan McPhersonCINat BAL
12Wil LutzDENat WAS
13Matt PraterBUFat PIT
14Cairo SantosCHIat PHI
15Brandon McManusGBat DET
16Riley PattersonMIAvs. NO
17Chad RylandARIat TB
18Michael BadgleyINDvs. HOU
19Harrison MevisLARat CAR
20Chase McLaughlinTBvs. ARI
21Jake ElliottPHIvs. CHI
22Nick FolkNYJvs. ATL
23Will ReichardMINat SEA
24Matt GaySFat CLE
25Zane GonzalezATLat NYJ
26Joey SlyeTENvs. JAC
27Daniel CarlsonLVat LAC
28Younghoe KooNYGat NE
29Jake MoodyWASvs. DEN
30Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. LAR
31Andre SzmytCLEvs. SF
32Cade YorkNOat MIA

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams

1Denver Broncosat WAS
2Los Angeles Chargersvs. LV
3Houston Texansat IND
4Seattle Seahawksvs. MIN
5Los Angeles Ramsat CAR
6Jacksonville Jaguarsat TEN
7Cleveland Brownsvs. SF
8Atlanta Falconsat NYJ
9New England Patriotsvs. NYG
10San Francisco 49ersat CLE
11Philadelphia Eaglesvs. CHI
12Arizona Cardinalsat TB
13Miami Dolphinsvs. NO
14Green Bay Packersat DET
15Indianapolis Coltsvs. HOU
16New York Jetsvs. ATL
17Baltimore Ravensvs. CIN
18Detroit Lionsvs. GB
19Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. ARI
20Kansas City Chiefsat DAL
21Buffalo Billsat PIT
22Pittsburgh Steelersvs. BUF
23Chicago Bearsat PHI
24Minnesota Vikingsat SEA
25New Orleans Saintsat MIA
26Tennessee Titansvs. JAC
27New York Giantsat NE
28Washington Commandersvs. DEN
29Las Vegas Raidersat LAC
30Dallas Cowboysvs. KC
31Cincinnati Bengalsat BAL
32Carolina Panthersvs. LAR