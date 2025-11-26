2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Kyle Pitts readies for another game without Drake London, Colston Loveland keeps his sights set on more targets, and Taysom Hill wonders if he can possibly keep handling this many carries.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 13 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at TB
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at DAL
|3
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at LAC
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|at CLE
|5
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. HOU
|6
|Oronde Gadsden
|LAC
|vs. LV
|7
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. CIN
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. KC
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at NYJ
|10
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. NYG
|11
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at NE
|12
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at MIA
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. CHI
|14
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at IND
|15
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at PHI
|16
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|at TEN
|17
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. SF
|18
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. DEN
|19
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at MIA
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at BAL
|21
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. CIN
|22
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. ARI
|23
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|at WAS
|24
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. ATL
|25
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. MIN
|26
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|27
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at SEA
|28
|Brock Wright
|DET
|vs. GB
|29
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|30
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|vs. BUF
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at CAR
|32
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. SF
|33
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|vs. NO
|34
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at PIT
|35
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. BUF
|36
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|at DET
|37
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. BUF
|38
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at PHI
|39
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|at BAL
TE Notes: Mired in something of a slump heading into the Chargers’ Week 12 bye, Oronde Gadsden emerges as the TE12 by average PPR points. That’s a little lower than I expected, but Gadsden pairs a typical low-end TE1 floor with an atypical high-end TE1 ceiling. It’s why I can’t quit him in the 5-8 range of the tight end board. … It’s not like you ever truly want to start Mark Andrews. But when he’s facing a Bengals “defense” surrendering far and away the most tight end fantasy points? When it doesn’t work, you can lull yourself to sleep muttering “the process…” … Kyle Pitts will be a TE1 regardless of Drake London’s (knee) status, but he will be a much more secure, targets-based option if London misses a second consecutive contest, as is looking likely. … I had gotten tired of waiting for Hunter Henry. That is typically when he finally strikes for TE1 numbers. Hanging around the TE1/2 borderline by average PPR points, Henry does have a plus Week 13 matchup in a Giants defense that just fired its coordinator.
Theo Johnson is the kind of fantasy option you “just have to play.” Some weeks it will be about the catches. Others, the yards. More often than not, the touchdowns. A young player finding ways to make himself useful, Johnson could be a 2026 fixture in the TE1 ranks. … Similar to Theo Johnson, Colston Loveland is finding ways to make fantasy points happen. He’s just not a great TE1 bet vs. an Eagles defense coughing up the second fewest TE fantasy points. … Dallas Goedert has posted more than 44 yards one time all season. His place in a should-be explosive Eagles offense provides him with some benefit of the doubt on the TE1/2 borderline, but he has to tap into it all too frequently. … Zach Ertz has precisely zero ceiling, but his 8-10 point PPR floor makes him the quintessential space-filling TE2 option. … If you’re playing Mike Gesicki Thanksgiving night, you’re hoping he scores a 20-yard touchdown on 3-4 overall targets as you ponder whether it’s too early in the season to bust out the egg nog.
Can’t say I expected Brenton Strange to lead the Jaguars in receiving in his Week 12 return. That he did so on only five targets is cause for skepticism, but there are not many tight ends capable of reaching 93 yards on any amount of looks. Facing a sluggish Titans defense, Strange is worth a TE2 dart throw. … Taysom Hill is trying to unlock “drunk uncle” mode for Thanksgiving. Give him the football and see what happens. What has happened so far in 2025 is one carry after another with hardly any big plays or touchdowns to show for it. It’s difficult to escape the sense this ship has not only sailed, but sunk. … “AJ Barner game script” is simply too difficult to come by for fantasy managers to treat him as anything other than TE2 touchdown hope-and-prayer. … The Titans remain extremely serious about getting their young guns more involved, including Gunnar Helm. There will probably be a spiked week or two down the stretch. The problem is the all too real 0/0/0 potential.
Week 13 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. KC
|2
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. MIN
|3
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at IND
|4
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. LV
|5
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. NYG
|6
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. BUF
|7
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|vs. CIN
|8
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at DAL
|9
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. GB
|10
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at TEN
|11
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at BAL
|12
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at WAS
|13
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|at PIT
|14
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at PHI
|15
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at DET
|16
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. NO
|17
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at TB
|18
|Michael Badgley
|IND
|vs. HOU
|19
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|at CAR
|20
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. ARI
|21
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. CHI
|22
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. ATL
|23
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at SEA
|24
|Matt Gay
|SF
|at CLE
|25
|Zane Gonzalez
|ATL
|at NYJ
|26
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|vs. JAC
|27
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at LAC
|28
|Younghoe Koo
|NYG
|at NE
|29
|Jake Moody
|WAS
|vs. DEN
|30
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. LAR
|31
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. SF
|32
|Cade York
|NO
|at MIA
Week 13 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Denver Broncos
|at WAS
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. LV
|3
|Houston Texans
|at IND
|4
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. MIN
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|at CAR
|6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at TEN
|7
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. SF
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|at NYJ
|9
|New England Patriots
|vs. NYG
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|at CLE
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. CHI
|12
|Arizona Cardinals
|at TB
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. NO
|14
|Green Bay Packers
|at DET
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. HOU
|16
|New York Jets
|vs. ATL
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs. CIN
|18
|Detroit Lions
|vs. GB
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. ARI
|20
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at DAL
|21
|Buffalo Bills
|at PIT
|22
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. BUF
|23
|Chicago Bears
|at PHI
|24
|Minnesota Vikings
|at SEA
|25
|New Orleans Saints
|at MIA
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. JAC
|27
|New York Giants
|at NE
|28
|Washington Commanders
|vs. DEN
|29
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at LAC
|30
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. KC
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at BAL
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. LAR