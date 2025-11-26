2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Kyle Pitts readies for another game without Drake London, Colston Loveland keeps his sights set on more targets, and Taysom Hill wonders if he can possibly keep handling this many carries.

Week 13 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI at TB 2 Travis Kelce KC at DAL 3 Brock Bowers LV at LAC 4 George Kittle SF at CLE 5 Tyler Warren IND vs. HOU 6 Oronde Gadsden LAC vs. LV 7 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN 8 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. KC 9 Kyle Pitts ATL at NYJ 10 Hunter Henry NE vs. NYG 11 Theo Johnson NYG at NE 12 Juwan Johnson NO at MIA 13 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CHI 14 Dalton Schultz HOU at IND 15 Colston Loveland CHI at PHI 16 Brenton Strange JAC at TEN 17 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. SF 18 Zach Ertz WAS vs. DEN 19 Taysom Hill NO at MIA 20 Mike Gesicki CIN at BAL 21 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CIN 22 Cade Otton TB vs. ARI 23 Evan Engram DEN at WAS 24 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. ATL 25 AJ Barner SEA vs. MIN 26 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. JAC 27 T.J. Hockenson MIN at SEA 28 Brock Wright DET vs. GB 29 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. JAC 30 Darnell Washington PIT vs. BUF 31 Colby Parkinson LAR at CAR 32 David Njoku CLE vs. SF 33 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. NO 34 Dawson Knox BUF at PIT 35 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BUF 36 Luke Musgrave GB at DET 37 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. BUF 38 Cole Kmet CHI at PHI 39 Noah Fant CIN at BAL

TE Notes: Mired in something of a slump heading into the Chargers’ Week 12 bye, Oronde Gadsden emerges as the TE12 by average PPR points. That’s a little lower than I expected, but Gadsden pairs a typical low-end TE1 floor with an atypical high-end TE1 ceiling. It’s why I can’t quit him in the 5-8 range of the tight end board. … It’s not like you ever truly want to start Mark Andrews. But when he’s facing a Bengals “defense” surrendering far and away the most tight end fantasy points? When it doesn’t work, you can lull yourself to sleep muttering “the process…” … Kyle Pitts will be a TE1 regardless of Drake London’s (knee) status, but he will be a much more secure, targets-based option if London misses a second consecutive contest, as is looking likely. … I had gotten tired of waiting for Hunter Henry. That is typically when he finally strikes for TE1 numbers. Hanging around the TE1/2 borderline by average PPR points, Henry does have a plus Week 13 matchup in a Giants defense that just fired its coordinator.

Theo Johnson is the kind of fantasy option you “just have to play.” Some weeks it will be about the catches. Others, the yards. More often than not, the touchdowns. A young player finding ways to make himself useful, Johnson could be a 2026 fixture in the TE1 ranks. … Similar to Theo Johnson, Colston Loveland is finding ways to make fantasy points happen. He’s just not a great TE1 bet vs. an Eagles defense coughing up the second fewest TE fantasy points. … Dallas Goedert has posted more than 44 yards one time all season. His place in a should-be explosive Eagles offense provides him with some benefit of the doubt on the TE1/2 borderline, but he has to tap into it all too frequently. … Zach Ertz has precisely zero ceiling, but his 8-10 point PPR floor makes him the quintessential space-filling TE2 option. … If you’re playing Mike Gesicki Thanksgiving night, you’re hoping he scores a 20-yard touchdown on 3-4 overall targets as you ponder whether it’s too early in the season to bust out the egg nog.

Can’t say I expected Brenton Strange to lead the Jaguars in receiving in his Week 12 return. That he did so on only five targets is cause for skepticism, but there are not many tight ends capable of reaching 93 yards on any amount of looks. Facing a sluggish Titans defense, Strange is worth a TE2 dart throw. … Taysom Hill is trying to unlock “drunk uncle” mode for Thanksgiving. Give him the football and see what happens. What has happened so far in 2025 is one carry after another with hardly any big plays or touchdowns to show for it. It’s difficult to escape the sense this ship has not only sailed, but sunk. … “AJ Barner game script” is simply too difficult to come by for fantasy managers to treat him as anything other than TE2 touchdown hope-and-prayer. … The Titans remain extremely serious about getting their young guns more involved, including Gunnar Helm. There will probably be a spiked week or two down the stretch. The problem is the all too real 0/0/0 potential.

Week 13 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. KC 2 Jason Myers SEA vs. MIN 3 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at IND 4 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LV 5 Andy Borregales NE vs. NYG 6 Chris Boswell PIT vs. BUF 7 Tyler Loop BAL vs. CIN 8 Harrison Butker KC at DAL 9 Jake Bates DET vs. GB 10 Cam Little JAC at TEN 11 Evan McPherson CIN at BAL 12 Wil Lutz DEN at WAS 13 Matt Prater BUF at PIT 14 Cairo Santos CHI at PHI 15 Brandon McManus GB at DET 16 Riley Patterson MIA vs. NO 17 Chad Ryland ARI at TB 18 Michael Badgley IND vs. HOU 19 Harrison Mevis LAR at CAR 20 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. ARI 21 Jake Elliott PHI vs. CHI 22 Nick Folk NYJ vs. ATL 23 Will Reichard MIN at SEA 24 Matt Gay SF at CLE 25 Zane Gonzalez ATL at NYJ 26 Joey Slye TEN vs. JAC 27 Daniel Carlson LV at LAC 28 Younghoe Koo NYG at NE 29 Jake Moody WAS vs. DEN 30 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. LAR 31 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. SF 32 Cade York NO at MIA

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams