2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Matthew Stafford tries to get into the holiday spirit in Sun Belt Charlotte, Brock Purdy braces for rough weather in Cleveland, and Jaxson Dart and C.J. Stroud attempt to return from their concussions.

Week 13 Quarterbacks

1 Patrick Mahomes KC at DAL 2 Josh Allen BUF at PIT 3 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. CHI 4 Drake Maye NE vs. NYG 5 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN 6 Dak Prescott DAL vs. KC 7 Matthew Stafford LAR at CAR 8 Joe Burrow CIN at BAL 9 Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV 10 Jacoby Brissett ARI at TB 11 Bo Nix DEN at WAS 12 Jared Goff DET vs. GB 13 Jaxson Dart NYG at NE 14 Jordan Love GB at DET 15 Caleb Williams CHI at PHI 16 Sam Darnold SEA vs. MIN 17 Brock Purdy SF at CLE 18 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NO 19 Daniel Jones IND vs. HOU 20 C.J. Stroud HOU at IND 21 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. BUF 22 Trevor Lawrence JAC at TEN 23 Tyler Shough NO at MIA 24 Tyrod Taylor NYJ vs. ATL 25 Kirk Cousins ATL at NYJ 26 Marcus Mariota WAS vs. DEN 27 Bryce Young CAR vs. LAR 28 Cam Ward TEN vs. JAC 29 Teddy Bridgewater TB vs. ARI 30 Geno Smith LV at LAC 31 Max Brosmer MIN at SEA 32 Shedeur Sanders CLE vs. SF

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes has only one touchdown over his past three starts, but unlike 2024 Mahomes, he is averaging 293 yards in the process. Although the Cowboys’ defense has tightened up since the trade deadline, it’s not good enough to slow Mahomes in the week’s highest-totaled contest. … Now just the QB10 by average fantasy points amongst quarterbacks to make at least eight starts, Lamar Jackson is scoreless over the past two weeks and has just 71 TD-free rushing yards in four games since returning from injury. “Injury,” of course, remains an issue, with Lamar seemingly listed with a different body part each. You aren’t benching Jackson, especially for a date like Thursday’s showdown with the Bengals. But you aren’t counting on him single-handedly carrying your team for Week 13. … It somehow feels poetic that Joe Burrow (toe) is returning just in time for it not to matter. At least in real life. It very much matters in fantasy, where Burrow can immediately be plugged back in as a QB1 with Ja’Marr Chase (suspension) also returning and a skyscraping 51.5 over/under awaiting the combatants in Baltimore.

I’ve already shared this stat elsewhere, but Jacoby Brissett’s 1,887 yards passing since replacing Kyler Murray are the most by any quarterback over any six-game stretch this season. There is zero reason to expect Brissett to stop slinging it vs. a Bucs defense coughing up the fifth most QB fantasy points. … By now you’ve undoubtedly seen the Chargers’ concerning splits with and without LT Joe Alt. You’ve also seen the Las Vegas Raiders. With their running game still an injured mess, the Bolts should rely on their stable of skill corps weapons vs. the league’s least serious side. … The most matchup-sensitive quarterback in fantasy football, Bo Nix, has a good one in the Commanders. Washington allows a staggering 8.8 yards per attempt, 0.9 more than any other defense. Nix face-planted in a similarly-rosy spot against the Raiders three weeks ago, but you don’t bet on a QB to fail vs. Washington. … It does not appear it will be Jayden Daniels (elbow) opposing Nix. Marcus Mariota has been a perfectly fine streamer when the matchup is right, but the Broncos are not the spot to run a QB2 experiment.

Jaxson Dart (concussion) is ready to return for the G-Men. He’s not going to match what Jameis Winston accomplished last week, but that’s ok. He will be playing from behind in one of the weekend’s (i.e. not Thanksgiving) higher-totaled games. Even if he runs less than fantasy managers have grown accustomed to, it should be enough. … Getting battered behind his banged up offensive line, Jared Goff has the most uninvited of Thanksgiving Day guests in Micah Parsons. Not great, though we seldom bench Goff for high-totaled affairs on Ford Field’s fast track. This Turkey Day shouldn’t be any different. … The Packers’ refusal to thrown has gotten almost painful. They were turbo-mega-ultra run heavy with their backup running back in Week 12, for instance. It is still difficult to envision a path to victory in Detroit that doesn’t involve Jordan Love letting it rip more than the coaching staff would like. … The Eagles have been something of a Venus flyrap for opposing quarterbacks of late, nemesis Dak Prescott notwithstanding. Caleb Williams, meanwhile, does his best work in the best matchups. Maybe Williams will make a few big plays on Thanksgiving Friday, but no one should be expecting him to produce a spiked week.

Sam Darnold is an unusual fantasy mix of sturdy floor, essentially nonexistent ceiling. That’s because he’s a front-runner. The kind of comeback game scripts that fuel legendary fantasy days for other QBs mostly lead to misery for Seattle’s starter. He will certainly be able to frontrun as a two-score favorite against a big-play prone Vikings defense. … Brock Purdy is a gambler with a still-strong supporting cast. That gives him weekly fantasy upside. Just don’t expect him to tap into it vs. a Browns defense surrendering the third fewest QB fantasy points as Myles Garrett rampages toward another DPOY award. The weather, as usual, is also a concern on the shores of Lake Erie. … Coming off arguably his worst start in a string of unimpressive performances, Daniel Jones doesn’t exactly have a slump-busting matchup in the Texans. No team is permitting fewer QB fantasy points. Lacking ceiling of late with his floor getting much shakier, Jones is an uninspiring QB2. … C.J. Stroud (concussion) is supposedly returning after three weeks on the shelf. Davis Mills was more prolific than Stroud during his absence, if not necessarily better. Stroud always comes with a theoretical ceiling, but he’s allowed his floor to get dangerously low.

If Aaron Rodgers (wrist) returns, it will be with the Steelers needing to match points with a beleaguered Bills side at home. Say what you will, Rodgers should at least come away from Week 13 with a decent floor effort. … Probably starting in place of Baker Mayfield (elbow), Teddy Bridgewater is unlikely to be quite as bad as he appeared in Week 12, but the 33-year-old looks like he can barely move at this juncture. It’s a massive downgrade for the Bucs’ skill corps, and with Bucky Irving set to finally return and relieve pressure on the passing attack, Bridgewater is an emergency-only option in QB2/superflex spots. … I am very open to the possibility Max Brosmer is better than J.J. McCarthy. We are talking very. But am I willing to find out against the Seahawks’ elite defense? No I am not. Brosmer might immediately stabilize Justin Jefferson’s floor, but he’s not going to provide any of his own in fantasy leagues. … It’s not damning with faint praise to say Shedeur Sanders cleared the extraordinarily-low bar that was set for him in Week 12. It was an accomplishment no matter how you look at it. It was also an accomplishment that featured 11 completions and -1 yards rushing. There’s a long way to go for all involved here.

