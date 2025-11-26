2025 Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Bucky Irving makes his long-awaited return vs. Arizona, Christian McCaffrey looks to keep rolling against the Browns, and Saquon Barkley hopes for a slump-buster in the Bears.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 13 Running Backs

1 Christian McCaffrey SF at CLE 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at NYJ 3 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB 4 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU 5 De’Von Achane MIA vs. NO 6 James Cook BUF at PIT 7 Derrick Henry BAL vs. CIN 8 Josh Jacobs GB at DET 9 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. CHI 10 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. NYG 11 Javonte Williams DAL vs. KC 12 Chase Brown CIN at BAL 13 Kyren Williams LAR at CAR 14 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC at TEN 15 Bucky Irving TB vs. ARI 16 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BUF 17 Breece Hall NYJ vs. ATL 18 Kareem Hunt KC at DAL 19 Rico Dowdle CAR vs. LAR 20 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. SF 21 Ashton Jeanty LV at LAC 22 Kenneth Walker III SEA vs. MIN 23 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. LV 24 RJ Harvey DEN at WAS 25 Woody Marks HOU at IND 26 Aaron Jones MIN at SEA 27 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG at NE 28 D’Andre Swift CHI at PHI 29 Kenneth Gainwell PIT vs. BUF 30 Devin Neal NO at MIA 31 Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS vs. DEN 32 David Montgomery DET vs. GB 33 Kyle Monangai CHI at PHI 34 Trey Benson ARI at TB 35 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIN 36 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYG 37 Tony Pollard TEN vs. JAC 38 Tyler Allgeier ATL at NYJ 39 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at TEN 40 Sean Tucker TB vs. ARI 41 Devin Singletary NYG at NE 42 Nick Chubb HOU at IND 43 Blake Corum LAR at CAR 44 Isiah Pacheco KC at DAL 45 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. JAC 46 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. LAR 47 Jordan Mason MIN at SEA 48 Bam Knight ARI at TB 49 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. LV 50 Ollie Gordon II MIA vs. NO 51 Emanuel Wilson GB at DET 52 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at WAS 53 Brian Robinson Jr. SF at CLE 54 Rachaad White TB vs. ARI 55 Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. CIN 56 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. DEN 57 Dylan Sampson CLE vs. SF 58 Brashard Smith KC at DAL

RB Notes: Josh Jacobs (knee) is back following a one-game absence. After begging to play last week, he should be ready for something close to his typical role for what could be the rare Packers game to shoot out. … TreVeyon Henderson weathered Rhamondre Stevenson’s (toe) Week 12 return. Although his snap share was no longer the 75 percent plus it had been the previous three weeks, Henderson’s 64.8 percent mark was by far his highest for a game Stevenson started and finished. Hendo’s 20 touches tied for his second most of the season. With the Patriots touchdown home favorites vs. an awful Giants defense, Stevenson could command more change-of-pace/cleanup work this week, but Henderson has an elite high-value touch setup. … We aren’t entirely sure what happened along the way, but we know Bucky Irving is back playing football for the first time since Week 4. It comes at a moment of extreme strain for the Bucs’ offense, as Baker Mayfield (shoulder) is likely to miss at least one game. Irving’s marathon absence combined with Sean Tucker and Rachaad White’s role playing on their respective downs probably caps Irving’s overall upside for his return — the coaching staff has said as much — but the upshot for anyone who stashed him all this time is that you’re playing him. It does help that the Bucs are home favorites for a plus matchup.

Chase Brown has been playing much better of late, though fantasy managers must keep a wary eye on Samaje Perine’s (ankle) Week 13 return. Brown isn’t going to lose a ton of snaps or touches, but his case has long been predicated on not losing any snaps or touches. … With Irving’s injury and subsequent drama in the rear-view mirror, we can finally turn our backfield injury attention elsewhere. We don’t know if Omarion Hampton (ankle) is going to suit up for the first time since Week 5, but if he does, it should be as something close to the every-down option he was proving to be before going down. Although Kimani Vidal did a heroic job of filling in, that’s what he was doing: Filling in as a replacement-level player. Even with all 32 teams active and the Chargers not the same without LT Joe Alt, Hampton should find himself in 100 percent of lineups if he goes. … Isiah Pacheco (knee) is returning for Kansas City’s week-leading game total (52.5) against the Cowboys, but at this point fantasy managers should regard him as an early-down change-of-pace option until he demonstrates improved health and explosiveness. Kareem Hunt can continue to survive as an RB2 thanks to his opportunities at the goal line.

Rico Dowdle’s snaps and production ebbed as the Panthers found themselves down 17-3 midway through the third quarter against the 49ers. Not great, especially since Chuba Hubbard was finally looking a bit healthier. Dowdle still maintains RB2 benefit of the doubt thanks to his vividly-demonstrated upside, but this could be a project headed in reverse. … Things didn’t go as poorly as feared for Shedeur Sanders in his starting debut, keeping Quinshon Judkins afloat as a mid-range RB2. That will be tested against a 49ers team that’s far better than the Vegas squad Cleveland dispatched in Week 12, but the Browns are modest home ‘dogs vs. a bad defense and quarterback who is not known to thrive in the elements. Cleveland’s Sunday weather forecast is looking dicey. … No one has been more victimized by the Raiders’ disastrous offensive environment than Ashton Jeanty. He’s a blue chip prospect having his “Trevor Lawrence under Urban Meyer” season at running back. OC Chip Kelly has been fired, but we are not sure what that’s supposed to change. A two-score underdog on the road, Jeanty is going to need to keep catching passes to bring home the fantasy bacon.

Woody Marks has formalized his takeover of the Texans’ backfield, handling 72.1 percent of the snaps over the past three weeks. That did come with Davis Mills under center as opposed to C.J. Stroud. Who knows how this offense will look vs. a tough Colts run defense on the road. We just know when a player sees the kind of snaps and touches Marks has been receiving of late, they typically provide RB2 returns. … RJ Harvey’s long-awaited Week 11 turn in the spotlight was not the deliverance fantasy managers had been longing for, but his disappointing touch total (14) did come on a season-high 61.3 percent of the snaps. Unpredictably, Jaleel McLaughlin was surprisingly involved as a change-of-pace back. Predictably, it amounted to little production. Harvey deserves another chance in lineups on the RB2/3 borderline for a smash spot matchup with the Commanders. … Kenneth Gainwell continues to produce whenever given the opportunity. The Bills’ run defense is bad enough that Jaylen Warren should still get home as an RB2, but Gainwell is nipping at his heels as a productive FLEX.

With J.J. McCarthy (concussion) sent back to the pine, the Vikings’ offense can hopefully regain its composure against Seattle. Variables abound. Although Max Brosmer should be better, there are still strong odds he’s one of the 2-3 worst QBs to step on an NFL field this weekend. The Seahawks also eliminate the run. All that is conspiring to keep Aaron Jones in the RB3/FLEX ranks as opposed to RB2. … One game is one game, but fantasy managers should be paying extremely close attention to Kyle Monangai running ahead of D’Andre Swift in Week 12. Swift nevertheless maintains the Week 13 rankings advantage as the back more likely to be on the field if/when the Bears find themselves trailing against an elite Eagles defense on the road. … With Alvin Kamara (knee) sidelined, Devin Neal is a freebie RB3/FLEX whose projected workload could easily produce much better numbers. Although the Dolphins are healthy home favorites, they are unlikely to blow the Saints out. They also possess an awful run defense. You can feel good about jamming Neal into your lineup if you won him off waivers.