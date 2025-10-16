2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Drake London looks to prove he belongs in the top five at receiver, Davante Adams heads across the pond with Puka Nacua (ankle) likely sidelined, and Brian Thomas Jr. hopes to prove he has turned his season around.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense
Week 7 Receivers
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs. TB
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs. PHI
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs. PIT
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|vs. HOU
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs. WAS
|6
|Drake London
|ATL
|at SF
|7
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|at JAC
|8
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|at SEA
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|at DET
|10
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|at CLE
|11
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|vs. NO
|12
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|vs. LV
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|at NYJ
|14
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs. NYG
|15
|George Pickens
|DAL
|vs. WAS
|16
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WAS
|at DAL
|17
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|at CIN
|18
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|vs. IND
|19
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|vs. LAR
|20
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|at TEN
|21
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|vs. IND
|22
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|at MIN
|23
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|vs. LV
|24
|Chris Olave
|NO
|at CHI
|25
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs. IND
|26
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|vs. GB
|27
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|at LAC
|28
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs. PIT
|29
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|vs. PHI
|30
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|vs. TB
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|at MIN
|32
|Kendrick Bourne
|SF
|vs. ATL
|33
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|at DEN
|34
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|at ARI
|35
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|at KC
|36
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|at KC
|37
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|at CHI
|38
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|at ARI
|39
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs. ATL
|40
|Josh Downs
|IND
|at LAC
|41
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|vs. MIA
|42
|Travis Hunter
|JAC
|vs. LAR
|43
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|at JAC
|44
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|vs. NE
|45
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|vs. LV
|46
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|at LAC
|47
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|vs. HOU
|48
|Christian Kirk
|HOU
|at SEA
|49
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|at JAC
|50
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|vs. NYG
|51
|Sterling Shepard
|TB
|at DET
|52
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|vs. NYG
|53
|Kayshon Boutte
|NE
|at TEN
|54
|Josh Reynolds
|NYJ
|vs. CAR
|55
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|at DET
|56
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|vs. NO
|57
|Zay Jones
|ARI
|vs. GB
|58
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|vs. MIA
|59
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|at CLE
|60
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|vs. HOU
|61
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|at NYJ
|62
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|vs. WAS
|63
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|vs. LV
|64
|Lil’Jordan Humphrey
|NYG
|at DEN
|65
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|vs. ATL
|66
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|CHI
|vs. NO
|67
|Dyami Brown
|JAC
|vs. LAR
|68
|Kameron Johnson
|TB
|at DET
|69
|Luke McCaffrey
|WAS
|at DAL
|70
|Arian Smith
|NYJ
|vs. CAR
WR Notes: Joe Flacco’s insertion under center had the intended effect. Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins saw their best usage since Joe Burrow roamed the earth, while the Bengals managed to hang around against the Packers. Although they are harassing the quarterback via sacks, Week 7 opponent Pittsburgh is coughing up the league’s sixth most passing yards. “Flacco SZN” keeps Chase top-five viable and returns Higgins to the top 30. … Puka Nacua (ankle) should be considered highly unlikely to face the Jags in London. That leaves a returning Tutu Atwell (hamstring) as a big-play based WR4 and Jordan Whittington as a PPR spamming WR5. … CeeDee Lamb (ankle) appears ready to return. George Pickens went bonkers in his absence. The hope is that the Cowboys’ top-two wideouts are ready to feed off each other in a yin-yang fashion. Considering that Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy both had pop-up weeks in Lamb’s absence, fantasy managers can still consider Pickens a top-18 option in Week 7’s highest-totaled contest. … The Jameson Williams “process” has been as frustrating as humanly possible, but you simply can’t bench a player with his game-breaking potential with the total is north of 50, like it is for Monday evening against the Bucs.
Playing football for the last time since Week 4, Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension had one major upside: It allowed a player who was apparently healthy in training camp to get even more so for the regular season. There could still be a “rust knocking” at play, but word around the Chiefs is to expect a “heavy workload” for a player they clearly consider the WR1. … So where does that leave Xavier Worthy? Not as bad off as you might expect. With no running game to speak of, the Chiefs have gone back all in on the pass. Rice’s presence over the middle might finally open up more space down the field. You would like to think this offense is big enough for two top-24 wideouts. … The state of play in the Bucs’ receiver appears to be: Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) out, Mike Evans (hamstring) back in. If Evans can go, it’s a green-light spot against the Lions’ burnable defense on Ford Field’s fast track. … Rome Odunze’s yard and target totals have been foundering the past few weeks, but with DJ Moore looking doubtful with a groin issue that required a brief hospitalization, Odunze’s floor and ceiling both get a needed jolt ahead of a plus matchup with the Saints.
Battling through a heel issue, Deebo Samuel appeared barely ambulatory against the Bears. Terry McLaurin (quad), meanwhile, has finally resumed practicing. That’s a lot of variables. It’s also a Cowboys smash spot for the week’s highest-totaled game for whomever can suit up. … There have been plenty of blemishes in the process, but Brian Thomas Jr. has posted back-to-back 80-yard efforts. Maybe something is finally starting to click. Even if it’s not, BTJ’s usage remains that of a top-20 fantasy wideout. … Speaking of usage, Jags coach Liam Coen is pledging to enhance Travis Hunter’s, giving him more first-read looks. With Brenton Strange on injured reserve and the Dyami Browns of the world failing to provide consistent production, Coen has incentive to put his money where his mouth is with his No. 2 overall wideout. … It would appear Quentin Johnston (hamstring) will return after a one-week absence. Ladd McConkey had the expected blowup in Johnston’s Week 6 sabbatical, but until the second-year pro actually out-produces Johnston in the flesh, we have to consider Johnston the Bolts’ primary pass catcher. … You may think the Packers’ receiver corps couldn’t possibly get more annoying. You must then know that Christian Watson (knee) is inching toward activation, while Dontayvion Wicks is practicing through an ankle injury.
Stefon Diggs had a Week 6 letdown following his revenge-fueled Week 5 extravaganza against the Bills, but it is again revenge SZN for the Patriots with coach Mike Vrabel facing his old team Tennessee. The Titans, of course, just fired their head coach. Expect a heavy Diggs commitment from a boss likely looking to run up the score. … I’ve run out of things to say on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They are unhappy, and Week 7 brings a matchup with a Vikings defense surrendering the fewest receiver fantasy points. This isn’t the kind of defense where Jalen Hurts is going to open things back up after last Thursday’s misadventures. … Ricky Pearsall (knee) still isn’t practicing while Jauan Jennings (pain) is bickering with coach Kyle Shanahan and barely walking. That again leaves Kendrick Bourne as something of the “only receiver,” with the caveat that George Kittle (hamstring) is finally considering playing football again. We also don’t know if it will be Mac Jones or Brock Purdy under center, making Bourne more of an uncertain WR3 than WR2. … Josh Reynolds is a WR4/5 Hail Mary if you lost someone much, much better in Week 6.