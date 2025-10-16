2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Drake London looks to prove he belongs in the top five at receiver, Davante Adams heads across the pond with Puka Nacua (ankle) likely sidelined, and Brian Thomas Jr. hopes to prove he has turned his season around.

Week 7 Receivers

1 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB 2 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. PHI 3 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. HOU 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. WAS 6 Drake London ATL at SF 7 Davante Adams LAR at JAC 8 Nico Collins HOU at SEA 9 Mike Evans TB at DET 10 Jaylen Waddle MIA at CLE 11 Rome Odunze CHI vs. NO 12 Rashee Rice KC vs. LV 13 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at NYJ 14 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NYG 15 George Pickens DAL vs. WAS 16 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS at DAL 17 DK Metcalf PIT at CIN 18 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. IND 19 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. LAR 20 Stefon Diggs NE at TEN 21 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. IND 22 A.J. Brown PHI at MIN 23 Xavier Worthy KC vs. LV 24 Chris Olave NO at CHI 25 Keenan Allen LAC vs. IND 26 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. GB 27 Michael Pittman Jr. IND at LAC 28 Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT 29 Jordan Addison MIN vs. PHI 30 Jameson Williams DET vs. TB 31 DeVonta Smith PHI at MIN 32 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. ATL 33 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at DEN 34 Romeo Doubs GB at ARI 35 Jakobi Meyers LV at KC 36 Tre Tucker LV at KC 37 Rashid Shaheed NO at CHI 38 Matthew Golden GB at ARI 39 Jauan Jennings SF vs. ATL 40 Josh Downs IND at LAC 41 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. MIA 42 Travis Hunter JAC vs. LAR 43 Tutu Atwell LAR at JAC 44 Elic Ayomanor TEN vs. NE 45 Marquise Brown KC vs. LV 46 Alec Pierce IND at LAC 47 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. HOU 48 Christian Kirk HOU at SEA 49 Jordan Whittington LAR at JAC 50 Troy Franklin DEN vs. NYG 51 Sterling Shepard TB at DET 52 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN vs. NYG 53 Kayshon Boutte NE at TEN 54 Josh Reynolds NYJ vs. CAR 55 Tez Johnson TB at DET 56 Luther Burden III CHI vs. NO 57 Zay Jones ARI vs. GB 58 Isaiah Bond CLE vs. MIA 59 Malik Washington MIA at CLE 60 Tory Horton SEA vs. HOU 61 Jalen Coker CAR at NYJ 62 Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. WAS 63 Tyquan Thornton KC vs. LV 64 Lil’Jordan Humphrey NYG at DEN 65 Demarcus Robinson SF vs. ATL 66 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI vs. NO 67 Dyami Brown JAC vs. LAR 68 Kameron Johnson TB at DET 69 Luke McCaffrey WAS at DAL 70 Arian Smith NYJ vs. CAR

WR Notes: Joe Flacco’s insertion under center had the intended effect. Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins saw their best usage since Joe Burrow roamed the earth, while the Bengals managed to hang around against the Packers. Although they are harassing the quarterback via sacks, Week 7 opponent Pittsburgh is coughing up the league’s sixth most passing yards. “Flacco SZN” keeps Chase top-five viable and returns Higgins to the top 30. … Puka Nacua (ankle) should be considered highly unlikely to face the Jags in London. That leaves a returning Tutu Atwell (hamstring) as a big-play based WR4 and Jordan Whittington as a PPR spamming WR5. … CeeDee Lamb (ankle) appears ready to return. George Pickens went bonkers in his absence. The hope is that the Cowboys’ top-two wideouts are ready to feed off each other in a yin-yang fashion. Considering that Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy both had pop-up weeks in Lamb’s absence, fantasy managers can still consider Pickens a top-18 option in Week 7’s highest-totaled contest. … The Jameson Williams “process” has been as frustrating as humanly possible, but you simply can’t bench a player with his game-breaking potential with the total is north of 50, like it is for Monday evening against the Bucs.

Playing football for the last time since Week 4, Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension had one major upside: It allowed a player who was apparently healthy in training camp to get even more so for the regular season. There could still be a “rust knocking” at play, but word around the Chiefs is to expect a “heavy workload” for a player they clearly consider the WR1. … So where does that leave Xavier Worthy? Not as bad off as you might expect. With no running game to speak of, the Chiefs have gone back all in on the pass. Rice’s presence over the middle might finally open up more space down the field. You would like to think this offense is big enough for two top-24 wideouts. … The state of play in the Bucs’ receiver appears to be: Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) out, Mike Evans (hamstring) back in. If Evans can go, it’s a green-light spot against the Lions’ burnable defense on Ford Field’s fast track. … Rome Odunze’s yard and target totals have been foundering the past few weeks, but with DJ Moore looking doubtful with a groin issue that required a brief hospitalization, Odunze’s floor and ceiling both get a needed jolt ahead of a plus matchup with the Saints.

Battling through a heel issue, Deebo Samuel appeared barely ambulatory against the Bears. Terry McLaurin (quad), meanwhile, has finally resumed practicing. That’s a lot of variables. It’s also a Cowboys smash spot for the week’s highest-totaled game for whomever can suit up. … There have been plenty of blemishes in the process, but Brian Thomas Jr. has posted back-to-back 80-yard efforts. Maybe something is finally starting to click. Even if it’s not, BTJ’s usage remains that of a top-20 fantasy wideout. … Speaking of usage, Jags coach Liam Coen is pledging to enhance Travis Hunter’s, giving him more first-read looks. With Brenton Strange on injured reserve and the Dyami Browns of the world failing to provide consistent production, Coen has incentive to put his money where his mouth is with his No. 2 overall wideout. … It would appear Quentin Johnston (hamstring) will return after a one-week absence. Ladd McConkey had the expected blowup in Johnston’s Week 6 sabbatical, but until the second-year pro actually out-produces Johnston in the flesh, we have to consider Johnston the Bolts’ primary pass catcher. … You may think the Packers’ receiver corps couldn’t possibly get more annoying. You must then know that Christian Watson (knee) is inching toward activation, while Dontayvion Wicks is practicing through an ankle injury.

Stefon Diggs had a Week 6 letdown following his revenge-fueled Week 5 extravaganza against the Bills, but it is again revenge SZN for the Patriots with coach Mike Vrabel facing his old team Tennessee. The Titans, of course, just fired their head coach. Expect a heavy Diggs commitment from a boss likely looking to run up the score. … I’ve run out of things to say on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They are unhappy, and Week 7 brings a matchup with a Vikings defense surrendering the fewest receiver fantasy points. This isn’t the kind of defense where Jalen Hurts is going to open things back up after last Thursday’s misadventures. … Ricky Pearsall (knee) still isn’t practicing while Jauan Jennings (pain) is bickering with coach Kyle Shanahan and barely walking. That again leaves Kendrick Bourne as something of the “only receiver,” with the caveat that George Kittle (hamstring) is finally considering playing football again. We also don’t know if it will be Mac Jones or Brock Purdy under center, making Bourne more of an uncertain WR3 than WR2. … Josh Reynolds is a WR4/5 Hail Mary if you lost someone much, much better in Week 6.