2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 16, 2025 11:27 AM

Tucker Kraft angles to prove the “Baby Kittle’ comparisons right, the “real” George Kittle attempts to return for the 49ers, and Harold Fannin Jr. readies for more targets in the event David Njoku (knee) sits.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 7 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. GB
2George KittleSFvs. ATL
3Tyler WarrenINDat LAC
4Jake FergusonDALvs. WAS
5Tucker KraftGBat ARI
6Sam LaPortaDETvs. TB
7Dallas GoedertPHIat MIN
8Travis KelceKCvs. LV
9Darren WallerMIAat CLE
10Harold Fannin Jr.CLEvs. MIA
11T.J. HockensonMINvs. PHI
12Hunter HenryNEat TEN
13Zach ErtzWASat DAL
14Evan EngramDENvs. NYG
15Mason TaylorNYJvs. CAR
16Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLat SF
17Michael MayerLVat KC
18Cade OttonTBat DET
19AJ BarnerSEAvs. HOU
20Theo JohnsonNYGat DEN
21Taysom HillNOat CHI
22Juwan JohnsonNOat CHI
23Chig OkonkwoTENvs. NE
24Oronde Gadsden IILACvs. IND
25Tyler Higbee LARat JAC
26Jonnu SmithPITat CIN
27Jake TongesSFvs. ATL
28Gunnar HelmTENvs. NE
29Colston Loveland CHIvs. NO
30Dalton SchultzHOUat SEA
31Tommy TrembleCARat NYJ
32Darnell WashingtonPITat CIN
33Cole KmetCHIvs. NO
34Hunter LongJACvs. LAR

TE Notes: If Geroge Kittle (hamstring) actually plays for the first time since Week 1, he will have as strong of a claim to the TE1 overall spot as any player considering the 49ers’ injury issues at receiver. … It’s not like CeeDee Lamb’s (hamstring) return would be good for Jake Ferguson, but he’s produced with Lamb in the lineup before, while the Cowboys are amongst the league’s most pass-first teams and Ferguson’s mid-range TE1 competition has not been stepping up. You will still happily start him. … The takeaway through three weeks of Dolphins Darren Waller? One way or another, he’s doing something. Maybe that’s not a viable weekly “plan,” but what even is viable at tight end right now? … With David Njoku (knee) not practicing, Harold Fannin’s targets floor is probably eight. Fannin has yet to display ceiling in any capacity, but it is difficult to finish outside the top 12 at tight end with that kind of usage. … Mason Taylor was a Week 6 calamity with his one-catch, two-yard performance, but fantasy managers have no choice but to come back for more punishment. With Garrett Wilson (knee) out, Taylor is probably the weekly favorite to lead this disasterclass offense in looks.

With a Brock Bowers (knee) return nowhere in sight, Michael Mayer should continue to be spammed looks vs. the Chiefs. The Raiders are two-score underdogs with almost no hope of establishing the run vs. Kansas City’s elite ground D. … The Theo Johnson case remains the same. He has no floor and a limited ceiling but decent weekly touchdown odds in an offense hurting for legitimate red-zone targets. … Although he has been trending up in recent weeks, this isn’t a great streamer spot for AJ Barner, as the Texans’ elite pass defense is going to make it extremely difficult for Sam Darnold to have an above-average week through the air. … We don’t have a good enough read yet on Taysom Hill’s baseline usage to be truly comfortable treating him as a TE2. … Oronde Gadsden II will remain a volatile weekly option, especially if Quentin Johnston (hamstring) is back in the lineup. But the fact he’s popped up for any production at all puts him ahead of most of the options on a TE2/3 borderline. If you’re desperate for a Week 7 targets flier, maybe Gadsden could provide some sneaky production with the Chargers/Commanders’ game total approaching 50.

Week 7 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. WAS
2Cameron DickerLACvs. IND
3Chase McLaughlinTBat DET
4Matt GayWASat DAL
5Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat SEA
6Michael BadgleyINDat LAC
7Jason MyersSEAvs. HOU
8Joshua KartyLARat JAC
9Harrison ButkerKCvs. LV
10Jake BatesDETvs. TB
11Eddy PineiroSFvs. ATL
12Will ReichardMINvs. PHI
13Chris BoswellPITat CIN
14Wil LutzDENvs. NYG
15Andy BorregalesNEat TEN
16Jake ElliottPHIat MIN
17Parker RomoATLat SF
18Cam LittleJACvs. LAR
19Evan McPhersonCINvs. PIT
20Jake MoodyCHIvs. NO
21Ryan FitzgeraldCARat NYJ
22Blake GrupeNOat CHI
23Daniel CarlsonLVat KC
24Chad RylandARIvs. GB
25Lucas HavrisikGBat ARI
26Jude McAtamneyNYGat DEN
27Nick FolkNYJvs. CAR
28Andre SzmytCLEvs. MIA
29Riley PattersonMIAat CLE
30Matthew WrightTENvs. NE

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams

1New England Patriotsat TEN
2Cleveland Brownsvs. MIA
3Kansas City Chiefsvs. LV
4Denver Broncosvs. NYG
5Pittsburgh Steelersat CIN
6Green Bay Packersat ARI
7Seattle Seahawksvs. HOU
8Houston Texansat SEA
9Los Angeles Ramsat JAC
10Philadelphia Eaglesat MIN
11Minnesota Vikingsvs. PHI
12Carolina Panthersat NYJ
13Miami Dolphinsat CLE
14Chicago Bearsvs. NO
15Detroit Lionsvs. TB
16New York Jetsvs. CAR
17Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. LAR
18Indianapolis Coltsat LAC
19Los Angeles Chargersvs. IND
20Atlanta Falconsat SF
21New York Giantsat DEN
22Washington Commandersat DAL
23San Francisco 49ersvs. ATL
24Tampa Bay Buccaneersat DET
25Arizona Cardinalsvs. GB
26Cincinnati Bengalsvs. PIT
27New Orleans Saintsat CHI
28Dallas Cowboysvs. WAS
29Tennessee Titansvs. NE
30Las Vegas Raidersat KC