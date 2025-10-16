2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Tucker Kraft angles to prove the “Baby Kittle’ comparisons right, the “real” George Kittle attempts to return for the 49ers, and Harold Fannin Jr. readies for more targets in the event David Njoku (knee) sits.
Week 7 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. GB
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. ATL
|3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|at LAC
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. WAS
|5
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|at ARI
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. TB
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at MIN
|8
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. LV
|9
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|at CLE
|10
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. MIA
|11
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. PHI
|12
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at TEN
|13
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at DAL
|14
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. NYG
|15
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. CAR
|16
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|at SF
|17
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|at KC
|18
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at DET
|19
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. HOU
|20
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at DEN
|21
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at CHI
|22
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at CHI
|23
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. NE
|24
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|vs. IND
|25
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|at JAC
|26
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|at CIN
|27
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|vs. ATL
|28
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|vs. NE
|29
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|vs. NO
|30
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at SEA
|31
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|at NYJ
|32
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|at CIN
|33
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. NO
|34
|Hunter Long
|JAC
|vs. LAR
TE Notes: If Geroge Kittle (hamstring) actually plays for the first time since Week 1, he will have as strong of a claim to the TE1 overall spot as any player considering the 49ers’ injury issues at receiver. … It’s not like CeeDee Lamb’s (hamstring) return would be good for Jake Ferguson, but he’s produced with Lamb in the lineup before, while the Cowboys are amongst the league’s most pass-first teams and Ferguson’s mid-range TE1 competition has not been stepping up. You will still happily start him. … The takeaway through three weeks of Dolphins Darren Waller? One way or another, he’s doing something. Maybe that’s not a viable weekly “plan,” but what even is viable at tight end right now? … With David Njoku (knee) not practicing, Harold Fannin’s targets floor is probably eight. Fannin has yet to display ceiling in any capacity, but it is difficult to finish outside the top 12 at tight end with that kind of usage. … Mason Taylor was a Week 6 calamity with his one-catch, two-yard performance, but fantasy managers have no choice but to come back for more punishment. With Garrett Wilson (knee) out, Taylor is probably the weekly favorite to lead this disasterclass offense in looks.
With a Brock Bowers (knee) return nowhere in sight, Michael Mayer should continue to be spammed looks vs. the Chiefs. The Raiders are two-score underdogs with almost no hope of establishing the run vs. Kansas City’s elite ground D. … The Theo Johnson case remains the same. He has no floor and a limited ceiling but decent weekly touchdown odds in an offense hurting for legitimate red-zone targets. … Although he has been trending up in recent weeks, this isn’t a great streamer spot for AJ Barner, as the Texans’ elite pass defense is going to make it extremely difficult for Sam Darnold to have an above-average week through the air. … We don’t have a good enough read yet on Taysom Hill’s baseline usage to be truly comfortable treating him as a TE2. … Oronde Gadsden II will remain a volatile weekly option, especially if Quentin Johnston (hamstring) is back in the lineup. But the fact he’s popped up for any production at all puts him ahead of most of the options on a TE2/3 borderline. If you’re desperate for a Week 7 targets flier, maybe Gadsden could provide some sneaky production with the Chargers/Commanders’ game total approaching 50.
Week 7 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. WAS
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. IND
|3
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at DET
|4
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|at DAL
|5
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at SEA
|6
|Michael Badgley
|IND
|at LAC
|7
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. HOU
|8
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at JAC
|9
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. LV
|10
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. TB
|11
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|vs. ATL
|12
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. PHI
|13
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at CIN
|14
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. NYG
|15
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|at TEN
|16
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at MIN
|17
|Parker Romo
|ATL
|at SF
|18
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. LAR
|19
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. PIT
|20
|Jake Moody
|CHI
|vs. NO
|21
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|at NYJ
|22
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at CHI
|23
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at KC
|24
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs. GB
|25
|Lucas Havrisik
|GB
|at ARI
|26
|Jude McAtamney
|NYG
|at DEN
|27
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. CAR
|28
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. MIA
|29
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|at CLE
|30
|Matthew Wright
|TEN
|vs. NE
Week 7 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|New England Patriots
|at TEN
|2
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. MIA
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. LV
|4
|Denver Broncos
|vs. NYG
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at CIN
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|at ARI
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. HOU
|8
|Houston Texans
|at SEA
|9
|Los Angeles Rams
|at JAC
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at MIN
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. PHI
|12
|Carolina Panthers
|at NYJ
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|at CLE
|14
|Chicago Bears
|vs. NO
|15
|Detroit Lions
|vs. TB
|16
|New York Jets
|vs. CAR
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. LAR
|18
|Indianapolis Colts
|at LAC
|19
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. IND
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|at SF
|21
|New York Giants
|at DEN
|22
|Washington Commanders
|at DAL
|23
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. ATL
|24
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at DET
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. GB
|26
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. PIT
|27
|New Orleans Saints
|at CHI
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. WAS
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. NE
|30
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at KC