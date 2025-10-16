2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Tucker Kraft angles to prove the “Baby Kittle’ comparisons right, the “real” George Kittle attempts to return for the 49ers, and Harold Fannin Jr. readies for more targets in the event David Njoku (knee) sits.

Week 7 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. GB 2 George Kittle SF vs. ATL 3 Tyler Warren IND at LAC 4 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. WAS 5 Tucker Kraft GB at ARI 6 Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB 7 Dallas Goedert PHI at MIN 8 Travis Kelce KC vs. LV 9 Darren Waller MIA at CLE 10 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. MIA 11 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. PHI 12 Hunter Henry NE at TEN 13 Zach Ertz WAS at DAL 14 Evan Engram DEN vs. NYG 15 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. CAR 16 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at SF 17 Michael Mayer LV at KC 18 Cade Otton TB at DET 19 AJ Barner SEA vs. HOU 20 Theo Johnson NYG at DEN 21 Taysom Hill NO at CHI 22 Juwan Johnson NO at CHI 23 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. NE 24 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. IND 25 Tyler Higbee LAR at JAC 26 Jonnu Smith PIT at CIN 27 Jake Tonges SF vs. ATL 28 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. NE 29 Colston Loveland CHI vs. NO 30 Dalton Schultz HOU at SEA 31 Tommy Tremble CAR at NYJ 32 Darnell Washington PIT at CIN 33 Cole Kmet CHI vs. NO 34 Hunter Long JAC vs. LAR

TE Notes: If Geroge Kittle (hamstring) actually plays for the first time since Week 1, he will have as strong of a claim to the TE1 overall spot as any player considering the 49ers’ injury issues at receiver. … It’s not like CeeDee Lamb’s (hamstring) return would be good for Jake Ferguson, but he’s produced with Lamb in the lineup before, while the Cowboys are amongst the league’s most pass-first teams and Ferguson’s mid-range TE1 competition has not been stepping up. You will still happily start him. … The takeaway through three weeks of Dolphins Darren Waller? One way or another, he’s doing something. Maybe that’s not a viable weekly “plan,” but what even is viable at tight end right now? … With David Njoku (knee) not practicing, Harold Fannin’s targets floor is probably eight. Fannin has yet to display ceiling in any capacity, but it is difficult to finish outside the top 12 at tight end with that kind of usage. … Mason Taylor was a Week 6 calamity with his one-catch, two-yard performance, but fantasy managers have no choice but to come back for more punishment. With Garrett Wilson (knee) out, Taylor is probably the weekly favorite to lead this disasterclass offense in looks.

With a Brock Bowers (knee) return nowhere in sight, Michael Mayer should continue to be spammed looks vs. the Chiefs. The Raiders are two-score underdogs with almost no hope of establishing the run vs. Kansas City’s elite ground D. … The Theo Johnson case remains the same. He has no floor and a limited ceiling but decent weekly touchdown odds in an offense hurting for legitimate red-zone targets. … Although he has been trending up in recent weeks, this isn’t a great streamer spot for AJ Barner, as the Texans’ elite pass defense is going to make it extremely difficult for Sam Darnold to have an above-average week through the air. … We don’t have a good enough read yet on Taysom Hill’s baseline usage to be truly comfortable treating him as a TE2. … Oronde Gadsden II will remain a volatile weekly option, especially if Quentin Johnston (hamstring) is back in the lineup. But the fact he’s popped up for any production at all puts him ahead of most of the options on a TE2/3 borderline. If you’re desperate for a Week 7 targets flier, maybe Gadsden could provide some sneaky production with the Chargers/Commanders’ game total approaching 50.

Week 7 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. WAS 2 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. IND 3 Chase McLaughlin TB at DET 4 Matt Gay WAS at DAL 5 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at SEA 6 Michael Badgley IND at LAC 7 Jason Myers SEA vs. HOU 8 Joshua Karty LAR at JAC 9 Harrison Butker KC vs. LV 10 Jake Bates DET vs. TB 11 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. ATL 12 Will Reichard MIN vs. PHI 13 Chris Boswell PIT at CIN 14 Wil Lutz DEN vs. NYG 15 Andy Borregales NE at TEN 16 Jake Elliott PHI at MIN 17 Parker Romo ATL at SF 18 Cam Little JAC vs. LAR 19 Evan McPherson CIN vs. PIT 20 Jake Moody CHI vs. NO 21 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at NYJ 22 Blake Grupe NO at CHI 23 Daniel Carlson LV at KC 24 Chad Ryland ARI vs. GB 25 Lucas Havrisik GB at ARI 26 Jude McAtamney NYG at DEN 27 Nick Folk NYJ vs. CAR 28 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. MIA 29 Riley Patterson MIA at CLE 30 Matthew Wright TEN vs. NE

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams