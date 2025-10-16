2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

De’Von Achane does his best to keep the Dolphins’ offense afloat, Rico Dowdle wonders if Chuba Hubbard is ready to return and make the Panthers’ backfield a committee, and Kimani Vidal tries to prove his big day wasn’t a fluke.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 7 Running Backs

1 Bijan Robinson ATL at SF 2 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ATL 3 Jonathan Taylor IND at LAC 4 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB 5 De’Von Achane MIA at CLE 6 Josh Jacobs GB at ARI 7 Saquon Barkley PHI at MIN 8 Kyren Williams LAR at JAC 9 Javonte Williams DAL vs. WAS 10 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. MIA 11 Rachaad White TB at DET 12 Breece Hall NYJ vs. CAR 13 Cam Skattebo NYG at DEN 14 Ashton Jeanty LV at KC 15 Rico Dowdle CAR at NYJ 16 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at DAL 17 J.K. Dobbins DEN vs. NYG 18 D’Andre Swift CHI vs. NO 19 Kimani Vidal LAC vs. IND 20 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC vs. LAR 21 Jordan Mason MIN vs. PHI 22 Jaylen Warren PIT at CIN 23 David Montgomery DET vs. TB 24 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at TEN 25 Alvin Kamara NO at CHI 26 Chase Brown CIN vs. PIT 27 Kenneth Walker III SEA vs. HOU 28 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. HOU 29 Chuba Hubbard CAR at NYJ 30 Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV 31 Bam Knight ARI vs. GB 32 Nick Chubb HOU at SEA 33 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. NE 34 Michael Carter ARI vs. GB 35 Tony Pollard TEN vs. NE 36 TreVeyon Henderson NE at TEN 37 Woody Marks HOU at SEA 38 Kenneth Gainwell PIT at CIN 39 Tyler Allgeier ATL at SF 40 Kendre Miller NO at CHI 41 Kareem Hunt KC vs. LV 42 Hassan Haskins LAC vs. IND 43 RJ Harvey DEN vs. NYG 44 Sean Tucker TB at DET 45 Samaje Perine CIN vs. PIT 46 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. LAR 47 Jeremy McNichols WAS at DAL 48 Blake Corum LAR at JAC 49 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG at DEN 50 Brashard Smith KC vs. LV 51 Isaiah Davis NYJ vs. CAR 52 Jerome Ford CLE vs. MIA 53 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. NO 54 Ollie Gordon II MIA at CLE 55 Jaydon Blue DAL vs. WAS

RB Notes: Facing arguably the league’s most pathetic overall defense in the Dolphins, expect Quinshon Judkins to immediately bounce back from the first dud of his fantasy career. … With the Bucs’ receiver corps in injury disarray, Rachaad White is all but guaranteed to see 18-22 handles in the second highest totaled game of Week 7. … Something of a last man standing for the Jets’ embattled offense, Breece Hall is going to have a difficult time seeing fewer than 20 touches against the road-tripping Panthers. … Even with Tyrone Tracy (neck) returning for Week 6, Cam Skattebo still handled north of 70 percent of the Giants’ snaps for just the second time this season. He exceeded 20 touches for the third straight week. Inefficient in an ultimately limited offense, Skattebo’s RB1 case remains weaker than you would think, but he has still become a must-start player in every format of fantasy. … With Ashton Jeanty settling into both more of a workload and production groove, coach Pete Carroll has said he wants him to get the ball 20-plus times per week. That could be easier said than done with the Raiders two-score ‘dogs vs. Kansas City, but Jeanty is trending toward script-proof status.

If Chuba Hubbard indeed returns from his two-game absence with a calf injury, it will be to a Panthers backfield turned upside down by Rico Dowdle’s all-purpose domination. We know Hubbard is highly paid and the coaching staff’s teacher’s pet. We also know Dowdle doesn’t simply to return to 1B status after back-to-back RB2 overall performances. If a frustrating situation, it’s maybe more straightforward than it appears for Week 7: The Jets’ defense stinks, and road-favorite Carolina is going to want to dominate on the ground. Dowdle is an RB2, Hubbard an uncertain FLEX. … The Commanders stuck with Jacory Croskey-Merritt following his Monday night fumble. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (calf) has yet to resume practicing. Seeing consistently higher snap and touch counts over the past few weeks, “Bill” is at long last locking in as an RB2. … Handling 67.2 percent of the snaps in the Chargers’ first game without Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal turned his 18-carry, three-catch workload into the RB9 finish. He featured over Hassan Haskins in every conceivable game situation. It always feels risky to go all in on a player like Vidal after one out-of-nowhere performance, but: 1. It wasn’t actually out of nowhere. 2. It was convincing enough heading into a likely shootout with the Chargers that it would be foolish to leave Vidal on fantasy benches.

Aaron Jones (hamstring, injured reserve) is not practicing coming out of the Vikings’ bye, leaving Jordan Mason as the clear lead back. Mason has done just fine as a fill-in RB2, but he wasn’t expected to have the competition he’s been receiving from pass-catcher Zavier Scott. Although things can change coming out of bye weeks, fantasy managers should continue to assume something of a 65-35 split in Mason’s favor. … Jaylen Warren’s first “post-Gainwell” appearance was as mixed as you might expect. Although he still handled a solid 13 touches, his 52.5 snap share was his lowest since Week 1. Gainwell remained involved for a third of the plays. Perhaps as feared, Gainwell isn’t really creating FLEX value of his own, but he is undermining Warren’s RB2 case. Facing the Bengals’ nonexistent “defense” for Week 7, Warren does remain inside the top 24. … Chase Brown’s snaps advantage over Samaje Perine has become too small to continue ranking him inside the top 24 on a weekly basis even if RB2 numbers remain a theoretical outcome.

If only narrowly, Bam Knight out-snapped and out-touched Michael Carter in Week 6. He also picked up a knee issue, albeit one he is practicing through. Knight should be good to go as Emari Demercado (ankle) seemingly heads to the shelf. This is too uncertain of a situation to lean too heavily one way or another, but Knight seems to be the closest thing to a lead back. That being said, this week against the Packers should be a valuable data point, as we’ll find out if third-down back Carter takes a more decisive lead when the Cardinals are in serious trail mode. … Limited to 25.4 percent of the snaps in his Week 5 2025 debut, Tyjae Spears saw that number spike to 59.0 for Week 4. Tony Pollard played a season low, by far, 42.6 percent of the snaps. With Brian Callahan fired, fill-in coach Mike McCoy will probably pull a typical interim boss move: Commit to the run. That helps shore up Pollard’s FLEX value. But Spears seems to be the way the Titans wind is blowing following Pollard’s unimpressive first six appearances. That’s especially true for Week 7 with the Titans all but certain to be playing from behind vs. a revenge-minded Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.