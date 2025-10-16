 Skip navigation
2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

  
Published October 16, 2025 11:27 AM

De’Von Achane does his best to keep the Dolphins’ offense afloat, Rico Dowdle wonders if Chuba Hubbard is ready to return and make the Panthers’ backfield a committee, and Kimani Vidal tries to prove his big day wasn’t a fluke.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 7 Running Backs

1Bijan RobinsonATLat SF
2Christian McCaffreySFvs. ATL
3Jonathan TaylorINDat LAC
4Jahmyr GibbsDETvs. TB
5De’Von AchaneMIAat CLE
6Josh JacobsGBat ARI
7Saquon BarkleyPHIat MIN
8Kyren WilliamsLARat JAC
9Javonte WilliamsDALvs. WAS
10Quinshon JudkinsCLEvs. MIA
11Rachaad WhiteTBat DET
12Breece HallNYJvs. CAR
13Cam SkatteboNYGat DEN
14Ashton JeantyLVat KC
15Rico DowdleCARat NYJ
16Jacory Croskey-MerrittWASat DAL
17J.K. DobbinsDENvs. NYG
18D’Andre SwiftCHIvs. NO
19Kimani VidalLACvs. IND
20Travis Etienne Jr.JACvs. LAR
21Jordan MasonMINvs. PHI
22Jaylen WarrenPITat CIN
23David MontgomeryDETvs. TB
24Rhamondre StevensonNEat TEN
25Alvin KamaraNOat CHI
26Chase BrownCINvs. PIT
27Kenneth Walker IIISEAvs. HOU
28Zach CharbonnetSEAvs. HOU
29Chuba HubbardCARat NYJ
30Isiah PachecoKCvs. LV
31Bam KnightARIvs. GB
32Nick ChubbHOUat SEA
33Tyjae SpearsTENvs. NE
34Michael CarterARIvs. GB
35Tony PollardTENvs. NE
36TreVeyon HendersonNEat TEN
37Woody MarksHOUat SEA
38Kenneth GainwellPITat CIN
39Tyler AllgeierATLat SF
40Kendre MillerNOat CHI
41Kareem HuntKCvs. LV
42Hassan HaskinsLACvs. IND
43RJ HarveyDENvs. NYG
44Sean TuckerTBat DET
45Samaje PerineCINvs. PIT
46Bhayshul TutenJACvs. LAR
47Jeremy McNicholsWASat DAL
48Blake CorumLARat JAC
49Tyrone Tracy Jr.NYGat DEN
50Brashard SmithKCvs. LV
51Isaiah DavisNYJvs. CAR
52Jerome FordCLEvs. MIA
53Kyle MonangaiCHIvs. NO
54Ollie Gordon IIMIAat CLE
55Jaydon BlueDALvs. WAS

RB Notes: Facing arguably the league’s most pathetic overall defense in the Dolphins, expect Quinshon Judkins to immediately bounce back from the first dud of his fantasy career. … With the Bucs’ receiver corps in injury disarray, Rachaad White is all but guaranteed to see 18-22 handles in the second highest totaled game of Week 7. … Something of a last man standing for the Jets’ embattled offense, Breece Hall is going to have a difficult time seeing fewer than 20 touches against the road-tripping Panthers. … Even with Tyrone Tracy (neck) returning for Week 6, Cam Skattebo still handled north of 70 percent of the Giants’ snaps for just the second time this season. He exceeded 20 touches for the third straight week. Inefficient in an ultimately limited offense, Skattebo’s RB1 case remains weaker than you would think, but he has still become a must-start player in every format of fantasy. … With Ashton Jeanty settling into both more of a workload and production groove, coach Pete Carroll has said he wants him to get the ball 20-plus times per week. That could be easier said than done with the Raiders two-score ‘dogs vs. Kansas City, but Jeanty is trending toward script-proof status.

If Chuba Hubbard indeed returns from his two-game absence with a calf injury, it will be to a Panthers backfield turned upside down by Rico Dowdle’s all-purpose domination. We know Hubbard is highly paid and the coaching staff’s teacher’s pet. We also know Dowdle doesn’t simply to return to 1B status after back-to-back RB2 overall performances. If a frustrating situation, it’s maybe more straightforward than it appears for Week 7: The Jets’ defense stinks, and road-favorite Carolina is going to want to dominate on the ground. Dowdle is an RB2, Hubbard an uncertain FLEX. … The Commanders stuck with Jacory Croskey-Merritt following his Monday night fumble. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (calf) has yet to resume practicing. Seeing consistently higher snap and touch counts over the past few weeks, “Bill” is at long last locking in as an RB2. … Handling 67.2 percent of the snaps in the Chargers’ first game without Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal turned his 18-carry, three-catch workload into the RB9 finish. He featured over Hassan Haskins in every conceivable game situation. It always feels risky to go all in on a player like Vidal after one out-of-nowhere performance, but: 1. It wasn’t actually out of nowhere. 2. It was convincing enough heading into a likely shootout with the Chargers that it would be foolish to leave Vidal on fantasy benches.

Aaron Jones (hamstring, injured reserve) is not practicing coming out of the Vikings’ bye, leaving Jordan Mason as the clear lead back. Mason has done just fine as a fill-in RB2, but he wasn’t expected to have the competition he’s been receiving from pass-catcher Zavier Scott. Although things can change coming out of bye weeks, fantasy managers should continue to assume something of a 65-35 split in Mason’s favor. … Jaylen Warren’s first “post-Gainwell” appearance was as mixed as you might expect. Although he still handled a solid 13 touches, his 52.5 snap share was his lowest since Week 1. Gainwell remained involved for a third of the plays. Perhaps as feared, Gainwell isn’t really creating FLEX value of his own, but he is undermining Warren’s RB2 case. Facing the Bengals’ nonexistent “defense” for Week 7, Warren does remain inside the top 24. … Chase Brown’s snaps advantage over Samaje Perine has become too small to continue ranking him inside the top 24 on a weekly basis even if RB2 numbers remain a theoretical outcome.

If only narrowly, Bam Knight out-snapped and out-touched Michael Carter in Week 6. He also picked up a knee issue, albeit one he is practicing through. Knight should be good to go as Emari Demercado (ankle) seemingly heads to the shelf. This is too uncertain of a situation to lean too heavily one way or another, but Knight seems to be the closest thing to a lead back. That being said, this week against the Packers should be a valuable data point, as we’ll find out if third-down back Carter takes a more decisive lead when the Cardinals are in serious trail mode. … Limited to 25.4 percent of the snaps in his Week 5 2025 debut, Tyjae Spears saw that number spike to 59.0 for Week 4. Tony Pollard played a season low, by far, 42.6 percent of the snaps. With Brian Callahan fired, fill-in coach Mike McCoy will probably pull a typical interim boss move: Commit to the run. That helps shore up Pollard’s FLEX value. But Spears seems to be the way the Titans wind is blowing following Pollard’s unimpressive first six appearances. That’s especially true for Week 7 with the Titans all but certain to be playing from behind vs. a revenge-minded Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.