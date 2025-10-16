2025 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB
Jalen Hurts hunts for momentum in the Eagles’ passing game, Jaxson Dart makes a run at QB1 status in a tough matchup, and Justin Fields ponders life in a collapsed Jets offense.
Week 7 Quarterbacks
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|vs. LV
|2
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|vs. WAS
|3
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|at DAL
|4
|Drake Maye
|NE
|at TEN
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|at MIN
|6
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|at DET
|7
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|vs. IND
|8
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|at LAC
|9
|Jordan Love
|GB
|at ARI
|10
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|vs. NO
|11
|Jared Goff
|DET
|vs. TB
|12
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|at DEN
|13
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|vs. NYG
|14
|Justin Fields
|NYJ
|vs. CAR
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|at JAC
|16
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|vs. LAR
|17
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|vs. HOU
|18
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|at SEA
|19
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|vs. GB
|20
|Mac Jones
|SF
|vs. ATL
|21
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|at SF
|22
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|at NYJ
|23
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|at CIN
|24
|Carson Wentz
|MIN
|vs. PHI
|25
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|at CLE
|26
|Joe Flacco
|CIN
|vs. PIT
|27
|Geno Smith
|LV
|at KC
|28
|Spencer Rattler
|NO
|at CHI
|29
|Dillon Gabriel
|CLE
|vs. MIA
|30
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|vs. NE
Writer’s note: This week’s article is ever so slightly shorter than usual. I was on the road and didn’t quite have the time, but it will be back to normal next week.
QB Notes: “Whatever it takes” 2025 Patrick Mahomes is the QB1 by average fantasy points through the season’s first six weeks. Now he’s getting back his No. 1 receiver, Rashee Rice. Trying — and succeeding — to recapture some of the magic of his fantasy glory years, Mahomes is also boosted by the fact that the Chiefs lack a legitimate running game. Both his weekly floor and ceiling are higher than they have been in ages. … Rocking and rolling for nearly an entire month without CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott now harbors hopes of his No. 1 wideout’s return for the week’s highest-totaled game, Washington/Dallas. These dots connect themselves. Big D is surrendering the most quarterback fantasy points, with the Commandos not far behind in sixth. … For Week 7, Baker Mayfield appears to be: Losing Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), getting back Mike Evans (hamstring), and still missing Chris Godwin (fibula). Alrighty then. So far, the weapons musical chairs has yet to hurt fantasy’s QB5 by average points. We doubt it matters much for his matchup with the Lions’ leaky pass defense in one of the week’s highest-totaled contests.
We knew Jaxson Dart had some dual-threat appeal, but we didn’t know he would be treated like Cam Newton 2.0 during the first three starts of his career. That has already gotten him — and the Giants’ coaches — into some trouble with blue tent visits, but there is precisely zero reason to expect that mouthwatering fantasy usage to change for Week 7 vs. the Broncos. Although it’s a difficult matchup on the road, Dart’s rushing makes him difficult to fade from the QB1 ranks. … As for the quarterback Dart is opposing, Bo Nix is barely cracking the top 20 by average fantasy points and has one top-10 finish all year. He’s finished in the top 12, aka QB1 territory, twice. With an uninspiring running game and a jumbled skill corps, Nix has been tasked with elevating himself into the top 12, and he just doesn’t appear ready to do so. … Justin Fields can’t pass and is now missing his No. 1 receiver. So maybe the Jets should, you know, cut him loose as a runner. The Panthers’ defense is not particularly vulnerable on the ground or through the air, but with Garrett Wilson (knee) sidelined, Gang Green has essentially no choice but to ground and pound, including at quarterback. The Panthers are modest road favorites. Expect Fields to get established.
Good as Sam Darnold has been, he has a one-man skill corps and is averaging 27 weekly attempts. Week 7 opponent Houston is handing out the fewest QB fantasy points through the season’s first six weeks. Darnold’s efficiency and down-field passing ability could still take the day, but he’s not a viable QB1 bet. … C.J. Stroud went into the Texans’ Week 6 bye as Week 5’s QB1 overall. We are not expecting a repeat performance vs. a stingy, if banged up, Seahawks pass defense, but there is fantasy upside potential with Stroud a road ‘dog who will likely be forced to throw. There’s also massive downside for a pressure-sensitive QB facing a defense tied for second in the league in sacks. … Kyler Murray (foot) appears poised to return after missing one contest. If he does, it should be with Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) in the lineup. It’s up to you whether that’s good or bad. With Murray’s season-high for passing yards (220) a full 100 behind Jacoby Brissett’s mark from his Week 6 spot start, Murray has lost all QB1 benefit of the doubt.
We don’t know if it will be Brock Purdy (toe) or Mac Jones (various) under center vs. Arizona. We do know Jones is healthy enough to play, while coach Kyle Shanahan called Purdy “more limited” than Jones on Wednesday. Whoever is under center might finally be throwing to George Kittle (hamstring) again. Purdy would be on the QB1/2 borderline while Jones remains a fine superflex option in the top 20.. … As expected/feared, the Vikings appear poised to give Carson Wentz (shoulder) another week in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle). Wentz practiced in full Wednesday while McCarthy’s “injury” earned him a “limited” tag. Even that is progress for the Vikes’ second-year quarterback, but reports of coach Kevin O’Connell working with McCarthy on his mechanics during the Vikes’ bye would seem to confirm this is about more than McCarthy’s ankle. A surprise McCarthy start would be a major fantasy blow for Justin Jefferson and company. … Michael Penix Jr. can spin it, but the Falcons are proving too run-heavy to make him a priority QB2. … Bryce Young has an A+ matchup in the Jets. Unfortunately, he has yet to hint at spiked-week potential with this limited supporting cast.
