Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from 49ers vs. Falcons in Week 7

Sunday Night Football on NBC viewers were treated to a 20-10 San Francisco 49ers victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The game featured standout performances from 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who trained together during the 2025 offseason. McCaffrey and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts turned in historically relevant outings, be it on a personal or franchise level. Both 49ers tight end George Kittle and Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney successfully returned from hamstring injuries this week, delivering mixed results.

The Falcons (3-3) host the Dolphins (1-6) in Week 8, while the 49ers (5-2) travel to Texas for a game against the Texans (2-3).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Christian McCaffrey RB, 49ers: 129 yards and two touchdowns rushing, plus seven receptions and 72 yards on eight targets. Per the broadcast, McCaffrey’s second touchdown included an illegal pull from offensive lineman Connor Colby and should not have counted, but the play stood anyway. McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in four straight games.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Drake London WR, Falcons: Four receptions and 42 yards on 10 targets.

Mac Jones QB, 49ers: 152 passing yards, one interception and 11 rushing yards. This is Jones' first time throwing for less than 279 passing yards in a game this season, and just the second time he has failed to score a touchdown. He was coming off consecutive outings in which he threw for 342-plus yards. The disappointing outing reverberated through the 49ers' pass-catching corps.

Usage Notes

George Kittle's target share: Kittle's box score results also count as a resounding flop, though expectations should have, perhaps, been lowered coming off a five-week absence. The veteran tight end caught 0-of-2 targets against the Falcons, earning just an 8.3 percent target share.

Darnell Mooney's target share: Darnell Mooney caught 3-of-5 targets for 68 yards via an underwhelming 13.9 percent target share. Mooney's downfield role is prone to volatility, and it was good seeing him produce a season-high, single-game yardage sum after being limited by shoulder and hamstring injuries, but his target volume will need to increase for him to warrant weekly FLEX treatment.

Darnell Mooney caught 3-of-5 targets for 68 yards via an underwhelming 13.9 percent target share. Mooney’s downfield role is prone to volatility, and it was good seeing him produce a season-high, single-game yardage sum after being limited by shoulder and hamstring injuries, but his target volume will need to increase for him to warrant weekly FLEX treatment. Jauan Jennings’ target share: Jennings caught 4-of-7 targets for 31 yards this evening, good for a 29.2 percent target share, trailing only McCaffrey’s 33.3 percent. Jennings was unproductive, but notably out-targeted and out-played wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who caught 2-of-2 targets for 14 yards after totaling 142 yards in consecutive weeks. It was a promising performance for Jennings’ rest-of-season prospects.

Injury Watch

Michael Penix Jr. QB, Falcons: Late in the game, 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune hit the outside of Penix’s right knee, briefly bowing it inward and effectively pinning Penix in place as he struggled to make a play. During his windup, the back of Penix’s hand slammed into edge rusher Bryce Huff’s helmet, before he eventually knelt down onto his left knee due to continued contact from 49ers defenders as the play came to a close. Although Penix’s right knee took the hard hit, he was seen flexing and extending his left leg while lying on the ground after the play. After returning to his feet, Penix could be seen shaking out and intermittently holding his throwing hand’s index finger. He remained in the game, but was visibly wincing as he limped between plays. His practice participation is worth monitoring in Week 8.

Waiver Wire Radar

Michael Penix Jr. QB, Falcons: If Penix avoided serious injury and can play in the Falcons’ Week 8 game against the Dolphins, he warrants streaming consideration, as does Pitts. The Falcons’ quarterback is rostered in just 24.0 percent of Yahoo! leagues. The tight end is rostered in 67.0 percent.

One Big Stat

McCaffrey rushed for 100-plus yards for the first time since Week 16, 2023. He also totaled 100-plus scrimmage yards for the seventh time this season. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports that McCaffrey’s scrimmage yards streak ties him with former 49ers running back Roger Craig for the franchise’s longest 100-plus yards scrimmage streak to open the season, set back in 1988.

