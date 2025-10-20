Sunday Night Football: Christian McCaffrey’s big night powers 49ers to 20-10 victory

Christian McCaffrey entered Week 7 with 780 yards from scrimmage with four total touchdowns.

But he’d gained 444 of those yards and three of those touchdowns on 46 receptions. Moreover, he was averaging just 3.1 yards per carry in the first six games.

Things looked a lot more like 2023 on Sunday night against the Falcons, as McCaffrey torched Atlanta for 129 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns plus seven receptions for 72 yards en route to a 20-10 victory.

McCaffrey was the best player on the field all night, as illustrated by how often the 49ers went to him. He scored his first touchdown with 1:48 left in the second quarter, putting the ball in the box for a 1-yard TD.

He then effectively put the game away with a critical 17-yard catch on third-and-3 from the Atlanta 21, following that with a 4-yard touchdown run to give San Francisco a 10-point lead with just 2:26 left in the contest.

It was McCaffrey’s first time reaching 100 yards in a regular-season game since Week 16 in 2023. McCaffrey hadn’t reached at least 120 yards rushing since going for 145 in Week 14 of 2023.

The 49ers had generally been averaging just 3.1 yards per carry, but flipped that script with 39 total rushes for 174 yards on Sunday — good for a 4.5-yard average.

Quarterback Mac Jones finished the contest 17-of-26 for 152 yards with an interception.

Starting in place of Fred Warner, 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune finished with 10 total tackles with one for loss.

On the other side, Michael Penix Jr. finished 21-of-38 for 241 yards with a touchdown and a lost fumble. He had a critical intentional grounding penalty late in the first half that ran out the second quarter with a 10-second runoff. When the Falcons had a shot at tying the game at 13-13 on fourth-and-1 midway through the fourth quarter with a 53-yard field goal, head coach Raheem Morris elected to go for it instead. But Penix’s throw to Drake London was a touch late and broken up for a turnover on downs.

Bijan Robinson was limited to just 40 yards on 14 carries, though he also had six catches for 52 yards.

Despite all the injuries the 49ers have dealt with so far this season, the club is now 5-2, still holding first place in the NFC West by virtue of their head-to-head victory over the Rams. San Francisco will be on the road next weekend to play the Texans.

Now at 3-3, the Falcons will be at home to play the 1-6 Dolphins in Week 8.