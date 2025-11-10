Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 25-10, on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 10. Both defenses made their presence felt, with the Chargers totaling three sacks and two interceptions while the Steelers tallied five sacks. Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey and running back Kimani Vidal both produced more than 100 scrimmage yards while finding the end zone, and Steelers running back Jaylen Warren did his best to keep his team competitive.

The Chargers (7-3) visit the Jaguars (5-4) in Week 11, while the Steelers (5-4) host the Bengals (3-6).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Ladd McConkey WR, Chargers: Four receptions, 107 yards and one touchdown on six targets. McConkey’s 58-yard reception in the fourth quarter is his longest of the season and the third-longest of his career. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey impressively chased

Four receptions, 107 yards and one touchdown on six targets. McConkey’s 58-yard reception in the fourth quarter is his longest of the season and the third-longest of his career. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey impressively Jaylen Warren RB, Steelers: 70 rushing yards, two receptions and 21 yards on two targets. Warren sandwiched a fun, early-third-quarter hurdle

70 rushing yards, two receptions and 21 yards on two targets. Warren sandwiched a fun, early-third-quarter Kimani Vidal RB, Chargers: 95 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, one reception and 13 yards on one target. Vidal’s voluminous workload (25 carries and one target) helps offset his 3.8 yards per carry average against the Steelers’ top-tier run defense.

SNF Fantasy Flops

DK Metcalf WR, Steelers: Three receptions and 35 yards on seven targets. Early in the first quarter, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly connected with a wide-open Metcalf on a would-be 41-yard touchdown, barely overthrowing Metcalf at the five-yard line. The Chargers’ pass rush forced Rodgers to move off his spot, and he too quickly reset his base before letting the pass go. Later, in the fourth quarter, the two again failed to connect, this time from 4th-and-6 on the Chargers’ 10-yard line. Chargers cornerback Cam Hart effectively disrupted the catch point in the end zone.

Three receptions and 35 yards on seven targets. Early in the first quarter, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nearly connected with a wide-open Metcalf on a would-be 41-yard touchdown, barely overthrowing Metcalf at the five-yard line. The Chargers’ pass rush forced Rodgers to move off his spot, and he too quickly reset his base before letting the pass go. Later, in the fourth quarter, the two again failed to connect, this time from 4th-and-6 on the Chargers’ 10-yard line. Chargers cornerback Cam Hart effectively disrupted the catch point in the end zone. Keenan Allen WR, Chargers: Two receptions for 19 yards on five targets. Allen failed to capitalize on Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II’s (knee) third-quarter departure, detailed below. The veteran wide receiver has failed to finish as a WR3 or better in three straight games after finishing as a WR2 or better four times in Weeks 1-7.

Usage Notes

Quentin Johnston’s target share: Johnston’s 10 targets were four more than any other Chargers pass catcher, and account for 30.3 percent of the Chargers’ total targets. He finishes the evening with five receptions for 42 yards, and could warrant WR3 consideration against the Jaguars in Week 11 if Gadsden misses time.

Johnston’s 10 targets were four more than any other Chargers pass catcher, and account for 30.3 percent of the Chargers’ total targets. He finishes the evening with five receptions for 42 yards, and could warrant WR3 consideration against the Jaguars in Week 11 if Gadsden misses time. Jaylen Warren’s touch share: Warren accounts for 16-of-32 (50.0 percent) of his team’s offensive touches against the Chargers. He can be treated as a locked-in RB1, operating as his team’s featured skill position player against the Bengals in Week 11.

Warren accounts for 16-of-32 (50.0 percent) of his team’s offensive touches against the Chargers. He can be treated as a locked-in RB1, operating as his team’s featured skill position player against the Bengals in Week 11. Roman Wilson’s per-play efficiency: Wilson helped solidify his status as the Steelers’ No. 3 wide receiver with an efficient showing on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 8

Injury Watch

Oronde Gadsden II TE, Chargers: Gadsden was injured with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, when he and Steelers LB Payton Wilson collided knee-to-knee. Gadsden could be seen hopping gingerly, taking weight off his left leg after the play. He then visited the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room. A bone bruise seems likely, though only a proper medical evaluation can determine the injury. Gadsden tied for the Chargers’ second-most targets despite leaving early (six), catching three passes for 13 yards.

Gadsden was injured with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, when he and Steelers LB Payton Wilson collided knee-to-knee. Gadsden could be seen hopping gingerly, taking weight off his left leg after the play. He then visited the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room. A bone bruise seems likely, though only a proper medical evaluation can determine the injury. Gadsden tied for the Chargers’ second-most targets despite leaving early (six), catching three passes for 13 yards. Justin Herbert QB, Chargers: With less than nine minutes left in the second quarter, Herbert had his left foot pinned by a tackler from the outside, resulting in the classic roll-up mechanism that causes concern for a high-ankle sprain. Herbert’s right ankle, outstretched as he hit the ground, may have also borne a second tackler’s weight. After the drive, Herbert could be seen getting both ankles taped by a Chargers trainer. The Chargers’ quarterback notably suffered high-ankle sprains in both legs last season, which negatively impacted his rushing ability. He totaled 220 passing yards, one passing touchdown and 19 rushing yards against the Steelers.

Waiver Wire Radar

Kenneth Gainwell RB, Steelers: Gainwell is a worthwhile bench stash given his half-PPR, overall RB3 finish filling in for Warren in Week 4, coupled with his frequent RB3/4 weekly results.

One Big Stat

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen broke former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates’ franchise receptions record by catching his 956th pass on a pop pass with two minutes remaining in the game.

Coming Monday at Rotoworld:

- Rotoworld Football Show: Week 10 Sunday Recap

- Stock Up, Stock Down article by Lawrence Jackson Jr.

- Sunday Aftermath article by Patrick Daugherty

- Week 11 Waiver Wire article by Kyle Dvorchak

- Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry LIVE at noon ET on YouTube

- Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Q&A with Patrick Daugherty & Kyle Dvorchak