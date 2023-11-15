Week 11 Optimal Flex Plays: Christian Watson could actually have a good game vs. Chargers

We are officially in fantasy football playoff territory (if you’ve already been eliminated, sorry). Aren’t you tired of seeing that one player go off on your bench just wishing you had put him in your lineup? Those are optimal and sometimes long shot FLEX plays. In last week’s column we had D’Onta Foreman, Javonte Williams, Tank Dell and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hold us down solidly, but with Calvin Ridley and Marquise Brown not pulling their weight we couldn’t complete the sweep. In Week 11, it gets a little deeper as you’ll likely have to have some faith in guys who did not light it up in Week 10 (or hardly anytime). Here we go.

WR - Christian Watson, Packers vs. Chargers

Hey, listen, I know you see this name and you’re saying “this man is out of his mind.” Maybe I am, especially for a dude who’s averaging 39.3 receiving yards per game. Hear me out though, a matchup against the Chargers is the perfect time for Watson to have a nice game. As a big-play threat, Watson will have a chance to feast on a Chargers’ defense that allows the fourth-most points to opposing receivers in fantasy this season. In Week 10 the Chargers saw Amon-Ra St. Brown light them for a career-high 156 yards. Watson hardly comes off the field, playing at least 50 snaps in four straight games (49 in the fifth). Romeo Doubs has been better than Watson, but which one is more likely to go for 156 yards? The game total of 44 and the fact the Packers are only three-point underdogs implies that we could potentially see a back and forth shootout (like the Chargers were just in against the Lions) which would benefit Watson.

WR - Zay Flowers, Ravens vs. Bengals

After combining for only 30 yards on six receptions in Weeks 8 and 9, Flowers sort of got back in the groove with a 73-yard performance against the Browns in Week 10. I know people are scared of Thursday games (and the “consistency” of the Ravens offense), but he’s in a nice position against a Bengals secondary that just allowed 13-228-1 to Tank Dell and Noah Brown. Furthermore, the Bengals have given up an average of 115.2 receiving yards to the opposing team’s top wideout over the last four games. The Bengals’ defense will not present the same challenges to Flowers and the Ravens’ offense as evidenced by the 46-point game total (the highest Thursday game since Week 2). Flowers could be in line for the first 100-yard game of his career.

RB - Jerome Ford, Browns vs. Steelers

It was scary for a little bit when it came to Ford’s involvement in the offense after his ankle injury. The last two games have proven that he is indeed the Browns’ RB 1. In his last two games he’s went 20-44-0 and 17-107-0 on the ground. Kareem Hunt has been getting the touchdowns, but Ford’s usage will give him a chance to dance past the goal line. The Steelers enter Week 11 allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs, so it’s a prime spot for Ford. Right now. this matchup has the lowest game total of the week at 33.5 points, so don’t expect it to be a lights out type of game. Instead, expect it to be an ugly game which should benefit Ford and the running game.

RB - Brian Robinson, Commanders vs. Giants

I promise you that I’m not chasing fantasy points (from Robinson’s explosive Week 10), but I am chasing the Giants’ defense that allowed 27-134-1 to Rico Dowdle and Tony Pollard. Overall, the Giants have been a bottom five team when it comes to allowing fantasy points to running backs this season. Robinson had a career-high 119 receiving yards (and a touchdown) on six catches in Week 10 and that shouldn’t be glossed over, but he was still efficient running against the Seahawks with 38 yards on only eight totes. In Week 11, it figures to be a low scoring affair (for the Giants) with an Over/Under of 37 and the Commanders as 10-point favorites. Expect to see Robinson to get more ground work.

WR - Marquise Brown, Cardinals at Texans

I put Hollywood in this column last week and it completely kicked me in the face as the speedy wideout only had one reception for 28 yards on four targets. Cut Brown (and me) a little slack maybe huh? For what it’s worth, Brown had a defender beat for a would-be 28-yard touchdown that was just slightly overthrown by Kyler Murray (would’ve been a crazy catch by Brown).

Hollywood Brown almost just made an INCREDIBLE catch.



Just overthrown by Kyler Murray — nearly a deep touchdown. pic.twitter.com/CDN80MgTin — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 12, 2023

The Texans are middle of the pack in terms of allowing fantasy points to wideouts, but they’ve been in 30-point shootouts in their last two games. In Week 10, the Texans allowed 15-295-2 to Bengals’ receivers. With Murray back under center for the second time this season, he’ll look to feature his buddy Hollywood more this time around.

WR - Rashee Rice, Chiefs vs. Eagles

Rice has quietly positioned himself as the Chiefs’ top wideout and now he’ll face the team that allows the most points to them. In a Super Bowl rematch (that Rice wasn’t apart of), he’ll line up against an Eagles’ defense that is tied for the most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers with 14. Rice has either scored or went at least 4-55-0 in five straight games. Plus, he’s currently tied with Travis Kelce for the team’s lead in receiving touchdowns with four. Rice became an official starter in Week 7 and has seen his snap share increase from 59% to 61% to 68% since then. Prior to that, Rice had played on only 37.5% of the offensive snaps. With an Over/Under of 47.5, this game should see plenty of fireworks and Rice will have a chance to light it up.