Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Michael Pittman tries to keep the good times rolling vs. the Bengals, Chris Olave wonders who will be at quarterback against the Panthers, and Nico Collins readies for battle with Sauce Gardner.

Updated 12/7 at 7:00 PM ET. Removed DeVante Parker. Added JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Week 14 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Tyreek Hill TEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 2 CeeDee Lamb PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 3 A.J. Brown @DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 4 Justin Jefferson @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Stefon Diggs @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 7 Keenan Allen DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 8 DJ Moore DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Mike Evans @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Michael Pittman @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Ja’Marr Chase IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Brandon Aiyuk SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 13 Chris Olave CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Deebo Samuel SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 15 Jaylen Waddle TEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 16 Davante Adams MIN Sun, 04:05 pm EST 17 Nico Collins @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 DeVonta Smith @DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 19 Puka Nacua @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Courtland Sutton @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 21 DK Metcalf @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 22 DeAndre Hopkins @MIA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 23 Garrett Wilson HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Rashee Rice BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 25 Brandin Cooks PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 26 Cooper Kupp @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Calvin Ridley @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Zay Flowers LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Elijah Moore JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Jakobi Meyers MIN Sun, 04:05 pm EST 31 Gabe Davis @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 32 Odell Beckham LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 33 Josh Downs @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 34 Jayden Reed @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 35 Tyler Lockett @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 36 Diontae Johnson NE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 37 Drake London TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 38 Adam Thielen @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 39 Romeo Doubs @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 40 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 41 Jordan Addison @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST 42 Khalil Shakir @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 43 George Pickens NE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 44 Noah Brown @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 45 Chris Godwin @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 46 Jerry Jeudy @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 47 Tee Higgins IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 48 Jonathan Mingo @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 49 Quentin Johnston DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 50 Zay Jones @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 51 Jalin Hyatt GB Mon, 08:15 pm EST 52 Robert Woods @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 53 Dontayvion Wicks @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 54 Rashod Bateman LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 55 Darnell Mooney DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 56 Jameson Williams @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 57 Tyler Boyd IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 58 Darius Slayton GB Mon, 08:15 pm EST 59 JuJu Smith-Schuster @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EST 60 Trey Palmer @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 61 Tutu Atwell @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 62 Cedric Tillman JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 63 Jalen Guyton DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 64 Treylon Burks @MIA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 65 Michael Gallup PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 66 A.T. Perry CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 67 Justin Watson BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 68 Alec Pierce @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 69 K.J. Osborn @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST

WR Notes: CeeDee Lamb’s 191 yards against the Eagles in Week 9 were the fifth most by any receiver in any game this season. … Re: A.J. Brown, the Eagles are talking about running more. Consider us skeptical that will be the path to the promised land vs. the Cowboys. As DK Metcalf showed in Week 13, a wideout can actually have a big day vs. Big D. … I have no idea what to expect from Justin Jefferson in his first appearance since Week 5. I do know the man is probably healthy after becoming the rare NFL player to actually give himself extra time to heal. Bet on talent first, worry about Josh Dobbs later. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is in something of a slump, though he’s still scored in two of his past three appearances. That includes Week 11 against the Bears. Chicago has tightened up on defense but not to the point that anyone should expect another quiet ARSB Sunday. … Stefon Diggs’ slump is more of the real deal. We still have to keep betting on it getting snapped in scoring environments like the one awaiting Buffalo in Kansas City, tough Chiefs defense or not.

It’s all on Keenan Allen’s shoulders right now. Occasionally he will flop under the defensive pressure in a poor matchup. More common remains his 12-16 target blowups. … DJ Moore is averaging 20.9 PPR points in Justin Fields’ eight appearances. That would make him the WR5 by average points on the year, ahead of players like A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Everyone is ripping this Lions defense right now, including Moore three weeks ago. … Mike Evans is the WR5 by average PPR points over the past five weeks, not that he really needs a small-sample window. He’s been great all year and should remain so vs. a Falcons defense he got for 6/82/1 seven weeks ago. … Jake Browning, you didn’t tell me you were ready to be a legend. It’s totally fine if you’re dubious that Ja’Marr Chase has another 11/149/1 in him with Browning at the controls, but I am willing to find out on the WR1/2 borderline. If nothing else, Week 13 proved Chase will remain a factor for the fantasy playoffs vs. MIN, @PIT, @KC.

The Michael Pittman PPR scam is approaching “joint FBI/DEA press conference” levels, but there is precisely zero reason to expect it to let up in Cincinnati. … Brandon Aiyuk can’t stop scoring even though he’s now gone four straight games without reaching eight targets. At some point that is going to result in a fantasy dud, but Aiyuk’s efficiency and touchdown prowess remain unbenchable in this elite offense. … Chris Olave is printing 100-yard performances with Michael Thomas on injured reserve. His quarterback musical chairs are a concern vs. a Panthers pass D that limits big plays, but it’s difficult to get too worried about Olave’s likely output. … Jaylen Waddle is so environment sensitive. The Titans are a smash spot that nevertheless might not compete long enough to get Waddle WR1 numbers. He’s a solid bet in the 14-18 range. … Davante Adams is averaging 10 targets in four games without Josh McDaniels. The more consistent workloads have produced only one touchdown and zero 100-yard efforts, though he’s averaging 80 over the past three weeks. At some point it has to happen, right?

The film watchers tell me Deebo Samuel dominates zone. The Seahawks feature it more than almost any other defense. Samuel went 7/79 in San Francisco’s Thanksgiving blowout. … No team is permitting fewer wide receiver fantasy points than the Jets. That’s why Nico Collins fails to crack the top 12 even with Tank Dell on the shelf. He does maintain high-end WR2 benefit of the doubt in a contest where the Texans should control the pace of play, producing the requisite number of targets. … DeVonta Smith has averaged a reasonable 5/59 with Dallas Goedert in the lineup. He was an otherworldly 7/100 without him. Although the Seahawks showed in Week 13 that the Cowboys’ defense can be human after all, fantasy managers should definitely expect more of the former from Smith with Goedert back. … Part of me still wonders if the Ravens’ otherworldly pass defense numbers are because of an abnormally soft schedule, but it’s not exactly like Matthew Stafford constitutes the long-awaited “tough matchup.” With Cooper Kupp’s ankle clearly not right, the Rams have taken to manufacturing Puka Nacua touches. Hopefully his ribs can hold up this week.

When deciding between DK Metcalf’s Week 13 Cowboys feasting and Week 12 49ers famine, which feels more likely to repeat for Week 14 in Santa Clara? … Zach Wilson does one thing and one thing only well: Find Garrett Wilson for 6-8 weekly catches. The Texans are an exploitable matchup. … The Chiefs are finally acknowledging reality and manufacturing looks for Rashee Rice. Never has he been more needed than for this Sunday’s showdown with the Bills. … Brandin Cooks has been a “pick your spots” WR3. No spot is more pickable than Sunday at home vs. an Eagles defense surrendering the most receiver fantasy points. … Calvin Ridley has produced when the Jaguars are at full strength and disappointed when they’ve been short-handed. They are now as short-handed as they’ve been all season, while the Browns are an awful passing-game matchup. … Fantasy managers seem strangely convinced Zay Flowers is light years ahead of Odell Beckham in usage and fantasy upside. I … have not seen the evidence. … Joe Flacco … used Elijah Moore down the field? Moore is WR3 live vs. Jacksonville’s awful pass D. … Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs have been too much of a grab bag to give either a big WR3 leg-up in Christian Watson’s (hamstring) absence.