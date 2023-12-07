Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Michael Pittman tries to keep the good times rolling vs. the Bengals, Chris Olave wonders who will be at quarterback against the Panthers, and Nico Collins readies for battle with Sauce Gardner.
Updated 12/7 at 7:00 PM ET. Removed DeVante Parker. Added JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Week 14 Receivers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|TEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|PHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|3
|A.J. Brown
|@DAL
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|@KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|7
|Keenan Allen
|DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|8
|DJ Moore
|DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Mike Evans
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|10
|Michael Pittman
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|11
|Ja’Marr Chase
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|13
|Chris Olave
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|14
|Deebo Samuel
|SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|15
|Jaylen Waddle
|TEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|16
|Davante Adams
|MIN
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|17
|Nico Collins
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|DeVonta Smith
|@DAL
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|19
|Puka Nacua
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Courtland Sutton
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|21
|DK Metcalf
|@SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|22
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@MIA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|23
|Garrett Wilson
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Rashee Rice
|BUF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|25
|Brandin Cooks
|PHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|26
|Cooper Kupp
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Calvin Ridley
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Zay Flowers
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Elijah Moore
|JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|30
|Jakobi Meyers
|MIN
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|31
|Gabe Davis
|@KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|32
|Odell Beckham
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|33
|Josh Downs
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|34
|Jayden Reed
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|35
|Tyler Lockett
|@SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|36
|Diontae Johnson
|NE
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|37
|Drake London
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|38
|Adam Thielen
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|39
|Romeo Doubs
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|40
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|41
|Jordan Addison
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|42
|Khalil Shakir
|@KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|43
|George Pickens
|NE
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|44
|Noah Brown
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|45
|Chris Godwin
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|46
|Jerry Jeudy
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|47
|Tee Higgins
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|48
|Jonathan Mingo
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|49
|Quentin Johnston
|DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|50
|Zay Jones
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|51
|Jalin Hyatt
|GB
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|52
|Robert Woods
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|53
|Dontayvion Wicks
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|54
|Rashod Bateman
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|55
|Darnell Mooney
|DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|56
|Jameson Williams
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|57
|Tyler Boyd
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|58
|Darius Slayton
|GB
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|59
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|60
|Trey Palmer
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|61
|Tutu Atwell
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|62
|Cedric Tillman
|JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|63
|Jalen Guyton
|DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|64
|Treylon Burks
|@MIA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|65
|Michael Gallup
|PHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|66
|A.T. Perry
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|67
|Justin Watson
|BUF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|68
|Alec Pierce
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|69
|K.J. Osborn
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
WR Notes: CeeDee Lamb’s 191 yards against the Eagles in Week 9 were the fifth most by any receiver in any game this season. … Re: A.J. Brown, the Eagles are talking about running more. Consider us skeptical that will be the path to the promised land vs. the Cowboys. As DK Metcalf showed in Week 13, a wideout can actually have a big day vs. Big D. … I have no idea what to expect from Justin Jefferson in his first appearance since Week 5. I do know the man is probably healthy after becoming the rare NFL player to actually give himself extra time to heal. Bet on talent first, worry about Josh Dobbs later. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is in something of a slump, though he’s still scored in two of his past three appearances. That includes Week 11 against the Bears. Chicago has tightened up on defense but not to the point that anyone should expect another quiet ARSB Sunday. … Stefon Diggs’ slump is more of the real deal. We still have to keep betting on it getting snapped in scoring environments like the one awaiting Buffalo in Kansas City, tough Chiefs defense or not.
It’s all on Keenan Allen’s shoulders right now. Occasionally he will flop under the defensive pressure in a poor matchup. More common remains his 12-16 target blowups. … DJ Moore is averaging 20.9 PPR points in Justin Fields’ eight appearances. That would make him the WR5 by average points on the year, ahead of players like A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Everyone is ripping this Lions defense right now, including Moore three weeks ago. … Mike Evans is the WR5 by average PPR points over the past five weeks, not that he really needs a small-sample window. He’s been great all year and should remain so vs. a Falcons defense he got for 6/82/1 seven weeks ago. … Jake Browning, you didn’t tell me you were ready to be a legend. It’s totally fine if you’re dubious that Ja’Marr Chase has another 11/149/1 in him with Browning at the controls, but I am willing to find out on the WR1/2 borderline. If nothing else, Week 13 proved Chase will remain a factor for the fantasy playoffs vs. MIN, @PIT, @KC.
The Michael Pittman PPR scam is approaching “joint FBI/DEA press conference” levels, but there is precisely zero reason to expect it to let up in Cincinnati. … Brandon Aiyuk can’t stop scoring even though he’s now gone four straight games without reaching eight targets. At some point that is going to result in a fantasy dud, but Aiyuk’s efficiency and touchdown prowess remain unbenchable in this elite offense. … Chris Olave is printing 100-yard performances with Michael Thomas on injured reserve. His quarterback musical chairs are a concern vs. a Panthers pass D that limits big plays, but it’s difficult to get too worried about Olave’s likely output. … Jaylen Waddle is so environment sensitive. The Titans are a smash spot that nevertheless might not compete long enough to get Waddle WR1 numbers. He’s a solid bet in the 14-18 range. … Davante Adams is averaging 10 targets in four games without Josh McDaniels. The more consistent workloads have produced only one touchdown and zero 100-yard efforts, though he’s averaging 80 over the past three weeks. At some point it has to happen, right?
The film watchers tell me Deebo Samuel dominates zone. The Seahawks feature it more than almost any other defense. Samuel went 7/79 in San Francisco’s Thanksgiving blowout. … No team is permitting fewer wide receiver fantasy points than the Jets. That’s why Nico Collins fails to crack the top 12 even with Tank Dell on the shelf. He does maintain high-end WR2 benefit of the doubt in a contest where the Texans should control the pace of play, producing the requisite number of targets. … DeVonta Smith has averaged a reasonable 5/59 with Dallas Goedert in the lineup. He was an otherworldly 7/100 without him. Although the Seahawks showed in Week 13 that the Cowboys’ defense can be human after all, fantasy managers should definitely expect more of the former from Smith with Goedert back. … Part of me still wonders if the Ravens’ otherworldly pass defense numbers are because of an abnormally soft schedule, but it’s not exactly like Matthew Stafford constitutes the long-awaited “tough matchup.” With Cooper Kupp’s ankle clearly not right, the Rams have taken to manufacturing Puka Nacua touches. Hopefully his ribs can hold up this week.
When deciding between DK Metcalf’s Week 13 Cowboys feasting and Week 12 49ers famine, which feels more likely to repeat for Week 14 in Santa Clara? … Zach Wilson does one thing and one thing only well: Find Garrett Wilson for 6-8 weekly catches. The Texans are an exploitable matchup. … The Chiefs are finally acknowledging reality and manufacturing looks for Rashee Rice. Never has he been more needed than for this Sunday’s showdown with the Bills. … Brandin Cooks has been a “pick your spots” WR3. No spot is more pickable than Sunday at home vs. an Eagles defense surrendering the most receiver fantasy points. … Calvin Ridley has produced when the Jaguars are at full strength and disappointed when they’ve been short-handed. They are now as short-handed as they’ve been all season, while the Browns are an awful passing-game matchup. … Fantasy managers seem strangely convinced Zay Flowers is light years ahead of Odell Beckham in usage and fantasy upside. I … have not seen the evidence. … Joe Flacco … used Elijah Moore down the field? Moore is WR3 live vs. Jacksonville’s awful pass D. … Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs have been too much of a grab bag to give either a big WR3 leg-up in Christian Watson’s (hamstring) absence.