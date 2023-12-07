 Skip navigation
Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published December 7, 2023 11:25 AM
Week 14 matchups: Players, teams to watch
December 7, 2023 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which matchups they're keeping a close eye on in Week 14, from A.J. Brown against DaRon Bland, to Derek Stingley taking on Sauce Gardner and more.

Michael Pittman tries to keep the good times rolling vs. the Bengals, Chris Olave wonders who will be at quarterback against the Panthers, and Nico Collins readies for battle with Sauce Gardner.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Updated 12/7 at 7:00 PM ET. Removed DeVante Parker. Added JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Week 14 Receivers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Tyreek HillTENMon, 08:15 pm EST
2CeeDee LambPHISun, 08:20 pm EST
3A.J. Brown@DALSun, 08:20 pm EST
4Justin Jefferson@LVSun, 04:05 pm EST
5Amon-Ra St. Brown@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
6Stefon Diggs@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
7Keenan AllenDENSun, 04:25 pm EST
8DJ MooreDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
9Mike Evans@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
10Michael Pittman@CINSun, 01:00 pm EST
11Ja’Marr ChaseINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
12Brandon AiyukSEASun, 04:05 pm EST
13Chris OlaveCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
14Deebo SamuelSEASun, 04:05 pm EST
15Jaylen WaddleTENMon, 08:15 pm EST
16Davante AdamsMINSun, 04:05 pm EST
17Nico Collins@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
18DeVonta Smith@DALSun, 08:20 pm EST
19Puka Nacua@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Courtland Sutton@LACSun, 04:25 pm EST
21DK Metcalf@SFSun, 04:05 pm EST
22DeAndre Hopkins@MIAMon, 08:15 pm EST
23Garrett WilsonHOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
24Rashee RiceBUFSun, 04:25 pm EST
25Brandin CooksPHISun, 08:20 pm EST
26Cooper Kupp@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
27Calvin Ridley@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
28Zay FlowersLASun, 01:00 pm EST
29Elijah MooreJACSun, 01:00 pm EST
30Jakobi MeyersMINSun, 04:05 pm EST
31Gabe Davis@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
32Odell BeckhamLASun, 01:00 pm EST
33Josh Downs@CINSun, 01:00 pm EST
34Jayden Reed@NYGMon, 08:15 pm EST
35Tyler Lockett@SFSun, 04:05 pm EST
36Diontae JohnsonNEThu, 08:15 pm EST
37Drake LondonTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
38Adam Thielen@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
39Romeo Doubs@NYGMon, 08:15 pm EST
40Jaxon Smith-Njigba@SFSun, 04:05 pm EST
41Jordan Addison@LVSun, 04:05 pm EST
42Khalil Shakir@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
43George PickensNEThu, 08:15 pm EST
44Noah Brown@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
45Chris Godwin@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
46Jerry Jeudy@LACSun, 04:25 pm EST
47Tee HigginsINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
48Jonathan Mingo@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
49Quentin JohnstonDENSun, 04:25 pm EST
50Zay Jones@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
51Jalin HyattGBMon, 08:15 pm EST
52Robert Woods@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
53Dontayvion Wicks@NYGMon, 08:15 pm EST
54Rashod BatemanLASun, 01:00 pm EST
55Darnell MooneyDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
56Jameson Williams@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
57Tyler BoydINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
58Darius SlaytonGBMon, 08:15 pm EST
59JuJu Smith-Schuster@PITThu, 08:15 pm EST
60Trey Palmer@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
61Tutu Atwell@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
62Cedric TillmanJACSun, 01:00 pm EST
63Jalen GuytonDENSun, 04:25 pm EST
64Treylon Burks@MIAMon, 08:15 pm EST
65Michael GallupPHISun, 08:20 pm EST
66A.T. PerryCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
67Justin WatsonBUFSun, 04:25 pm EST
68Alec Pierce@CINSun, 01:00 pm EST
69K.J. Osborn@LVSun, 04:05 pm EST

WR Notes: CeeDee Lamb’s 191 yards against the Eagles in Week 9 were the fifth most by any receiver in any game this season. … Re: A.J. Brown, the Eagles are talking about running more. Consider us skeptical that will be the path to the promised land vs. the Cowboys. As DK Metcalf showed in Week 13, a wideout can actually have a big day vs. Big D. … I have no idea what to expect from Justin Jefferson in his first appearance since Week 5. I do know the man is probably healthy after becoming the rare NFL player to actually give himself extra time to heal. Bet on talent first, worry about Josh Dobbs later. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is in something of a slump, though he’s still scored in two of his past three appearances. That includes Week 11 against the Bears. Chicago has tightened up on defense but not to the point that anyone should expect another quiet ARSB Sunday. … Stefon Diggs’ slump is more of the real deal. We still have to keep betting on it getting snapped in scoring environments like the one awaiting Buffalo in Kansas City, tough Chiefs defense or not.

It’s all on Keenan Allen’s shoulders right now. Occasionally he will flop under the defensive pressure in a poor matchup. More common remains his 12-16 target blowups. … DJ Moore is averaging 20.9 PPR points in Justin Fields’ eight appearances. That would make him the WR5 by average points on the year, ahead of players like A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Everyone is ripping this Lions defense right now, including Moore three weeks ago. … Mike Evans is the WR5 by average PPR points over the past five weeks, not that he really needs a small-sample window. He’s been great all year and should remain so vs. a Falcons defense he got for 6/82/1 seven weeks ago. … Jake Browning, you didn’t tell me you were ready to be a legend. It’s totally fine if you’re dubious that Ja’Marr Chase has another 11/149/1 in him with Browning at the controls, but I am willing to find out on the WR1/2 borderline. If nothing else, Week 13 proved Chase will remain a factor for the fantasy playoffs vs. MIN, @PIT, @KC.

The Michael Pittman PPR scam is approaching “joint FBI/DEA press conference” levels, but there is precisely zero reason to expect it to let up in Cincinnati. … Brandon Aiyuk can’t stop scoring even though he’s now gone four straight games without reaching eight targets. At some point that is going to result in a fantasy dud, but Aiyuk’s efficiency and touchdown prowess remain unbenchable in this elite offense. … Chris Olave is printing 100-yard performances with Michael Thomas on injured reserve. His quarterback musical chairs are a concern vs. a Panthers pass D that limits big plays, but it’s difficult to get too worried about Olave’s likely output. … Jaylen Waddle is so environment sensitive. The Titans are a smash spot that nevertheless might not compete long enough to get Waddle WR1 numbers. He’s a solid bet in the 14-18 range. … Davante Adams is averaging 10 targets in four games without Josh McDaniels. The more consistent workloads have produced only one touchdown and zero 100-yard efforts, though he’s averaging 80 over the past three weeks. At some point it has to happen, right?

The film watchers tell me Deebo Samuel dominates zone. The Seahawks feature it more than almost any other defense. Samuel went 7/79 in San Francisco’s Thanksgiving blowout. … No team is permitting fewer wide receiver fantasy points than the Jets. That’s why Nico Collins fails to crack the top 12 even with Tank Dell on the shelf. He does maintain high-end WR2 benefit of the doubt in a contest where the Texans should control the pace of play, producing the requisite number of targets. … DeVonta Smith has averaged a reasonable 5/59 with Dallas Goedert in the lineup. He was an otherworldly 7/100 without him. Although the Seahawks showed in Week 13 that the Cowboys’ defense can be human after all, fantasy managers should definitely expect more of the former from Smith with Goedert back. … Part of me still wonders if the Ravens’ otherworldly pass defense numbers are because of an abnormally soft schedule, but it’s not exactly like Matthew Stafford constitutes the long-awaited “tough matchup.” With Cooper Kupp’s ankle clearly not right, the Rams have taken to manufacturing Puka Nacua touches. Hopefully his ribs can hold up this week.

When deciding between DK Metcalf’s Week 13 Cowboys feasting and Week 12 49ers famine, which feels more likely to repeat for Week 14 in Santa Clara? … Zach Wilson does one thing and one thing only well: Find Garrett Wilson for 6-8 weekly catches. The Texans are an exploitable matchup. … The Chiefs are finally acknowledging reality and manufacturing looks for Rashee Rice. Never has he been more needed than for this Sunday’s showdown with the Bills. … Brandin Cooks has been a “pick your spots” WR3. No spot is more pickable than Sunday at home vs. an Eagles defense surrendering the most receiver fantasy points. … Calvin Ridley has produced when the Jaguars are at full strength and disappointed when they’ve been short-handed. They are now as short-handed as they’ve been all season, while the Browns are an awful passing-game matchup. … Fantasy managers seem strangely convinced Zay Flowers is light years ahead of Odell Beckham in usage and fantasy upside. I … have not seen the evidence. … Joe Flacco … used Elijah Moore down the field? Moore is WR3 live vs. Jacksonville’s awful pass D. … Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs have been too much of a grab bag to give either a big WR3 leg-up in Christian Watson’s (hamstring) absence.