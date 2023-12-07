Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

De’Von Achane slides back into the RB1 ranks, Saquon Barkley comes off bye vs. the Packers, and Austin Ekeler hunts for answers against the Broncos.

Week 14 Running Backs



RK Player Opp Time 1 Christian McCaffrey SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 2 Josh Jacobs MIN Sun, 04:05 pm EST 3 Zack Moss @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 4 Alvin Kamara CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 Kyren Williams @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 De’Von Achane TEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 7 Travis Etienne @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Isiah Pacheco BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 9 Tony Pollard PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 10 Bijan Robinson TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Saquon Barkley GB Mon, 08:15 pm EST 12 Rachaad White @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Jahmyr Gibbs @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 David Montgomery @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Austin Ekeler DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 16 Raheem Mostert TEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 17 James Cook @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 18 Ezekiel Elliott @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EST 19 Joe Mixon IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Javonte Williams @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 21 D’Andre Swift @DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 22 Jaylen Warren NE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 23 Derrick Henry @MIA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 24 Gus Edwards LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Najee Harris NE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 26 Breece Hall HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Alexander Mattison @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST 28 AJ Dillon @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 29 Zach Charbonnet @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 30 Chuba Hubbard @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Keaton Mitchell LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Jerome Ford JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 33 Kareem Hunt JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 34 Dameon Pierce @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 35 Devin Singletary @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 36 Tyjae Spears @MIA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 37 Roschon Johnson DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 38 Miles Sanders @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 39 Tyler Allgeier TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 40 Ty Chandler @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST 41 Khalil Herbert DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 42 Latavius Murray @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 43 Dalvin Cook HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 44 D’Onta Foreman DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 45 Rico Dowdle PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 46 Chase Brown IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 47 Royce Freeman @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 48 D’Ernest Johnson @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 49 Samaje Perine @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 50 Joshua Kelley DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 51 Kenneth Gainwell @DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 52 Patrick Taylor @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 53 DeeJay Dallas @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 54 Jamaal Williams CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 55 Clyde Edwards-Helaire BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST

RB Notes: Josh Jacobs has handled the ball fewer than 24 times one time in four games since Josh McDaniels’ dismissal. The Vikings have a strong run defense but are little threat to create haywire game script for the Raiders at home. … Zack Moss was arguably the biggest bust of Week 13, though it came as he took the rock 21 times in Tennessee. For all intents and purposes, Moss doesn’t have a backup as the Colts encounter what’s been a bottom-five Bengals run D. The only variable is a potential surprise Jonathan Taylor (thumb) return. Taylor would slot into the top 12 with Moss checking into the RB24-32 range. … With the Saints’ passing game in production and injury chaos, expect a massive Alvin Kamara commitment vs. a Panthers defense that is far weaker on the ground than through the air. Only Denver and Arizona permit more RB fantasy points. The Saints are comfortable home favorites, aka the game environment you want for a runner. … Kyren Williams has 46 touches in two games since returning from I.R. The Ravens are not a good matchup, though they are more burnable via the run than pass.

The Dolphins’ Week 13 De’Von Achane commitment was eye-popping. If they are worried about their pint-sized back getting hurt again, they didn’t show it, funneling him touches late in a blowout victory. Raheem Mostert remains a touchdowns-based RB2, but Achane is a certified RB1 for however long he can handle these kinds of workloads. It helps for Week 14 that the Titans’ tough run D will be missing Jeffery Simmons. … Travis Etienne had a rough Week 13 as he played through his rib injury. He needs to immediately put it behind him as the obvious offensive focal point with Trevor Lawrence (ankle) likely sidelined against a Browns defense that is most giving on the ground. … Finally living up to his touchdown-scoring destiny as the Chiefs struggle to find red zone threats through the air, Isiah Pacheco does need to make sure his shoulder is right before suiting up for what will hopefully be a high-scoring affair with the Bills. Jerick McKinnon (groin) could also finally return, but it’s unclear how much he would cut into Pacheco’s passing-game usage at this point.

Everyone knows it is far easier to throw on the Eagles than run. That doesn’t mean Tony Pollard is a bad option for Week 14. On the contrary, everyone’s favorite positive touchdown regressor should have no shortage of goal-line opportunities in this week’s highest-totaled contest, a rare 2023 showdown north of 50. … The Bucs are a tough run defense and the bookmakers have the Falcons/Bucs total right around 40. It’s no matter for Bijan Robinson, who really, finally, at long last is Atlanta’s offensive centerpiece. Fantasy managers can keep betting that his increased volume is going to beget big plays and touchdowns. … The Giants are nearly touchdown home underdogs against the Packers, but their offensive environment has stabilized enough that Saquon Barkley can get in the RB1 mix vs. a run defense surrendering the league’s third most rushing production. … Week 13 was a rug pull for Jahmyr Gibbs managers. The Lions got out to an early lead on the road and tried to control the contest with David Montgomery’s between-the-tackles banging. Another such environment is definitely possible for Sunday against the Bears, though Gibbs’ limited Week 14 receiving production should be a one-off instead of a trend.

The Broncos still surrender the league’s most running back fantasy points, but that is mostly a remnant of their embarrassing early-season play. They certainly don’t profile as a smash spot for a struggling Austin Ekeler in a game where the Bolts’ entire offense figures to struggle as it remains short-handed. Ekeler has 25.1 total PPR points over his past three appearances. … James Cook is seeing his most work of the season following former OC Ken Dorsey’s ouster. He has reached 20 touches each of the past two weeks after previously doing so zero times. Cook has the kind of skill-set you want to bet on in the week’s second highest totaled contest. … Eagles OC Brian Johnson has said his offense needs to recommit to the run. Believe it when you see it with D’Andre Swift, who has not reached 15 carries in any of his past three appearances and was shaken up after getting lit up against the 49ers. … Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt and Ezekiel Elliott reached 20 touches for the first time all season. No reason to complicate the argument for a short-week matchup with the Steelers’ shaky run defense.

Derrick Henry is not concussed. He’s also a two-touchdown underdog on the road. Tread lightly. … The Bengals stayed true to their word to get No. 2 RB Chase Brown more involved. They also increased Joe Mixon’s workload as they tried to make things simple for Jake Browning. Mixon projects for the “good stuff” as the Bengals embark on a home pick ‘em with the Colts. … Najee Harris (knee) barely practiced this week. Jaylen Warren will vault to the RB1/2 borderline if Harris can’t go against the Pats. … Battling an ankle injury and struggling, Breece Hall has temporarily lost RB2 benefit of the doubt as the Jets make yet another quarterback change. … Ken Walker (oblique) is practicing. Whomever starts for the Seahawks won’t have an RB2 setup vs. the 49ers. … It would be nice if the Ravens committed more touches to Keaton Mitchell coming out of their bye week. That is more of an aspiration than anything practical. … Kareem Hunt (thigh) is questionable. Neither Hunt nor Ford are overly appealing FLEXes with Joe Flacco schoolyard ball suddenly shaping the offense. … Roschon Johnson was decisively ahead of Khalil Herbert heading into the Bears’ Week 13 bye, but now D’Onta Foreman is back. I am frankly guessing and reserve the right to redo my Bears RB order.