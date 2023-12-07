Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Jake Ferguson prepares for his TE1 closeup, Cole Kmet searches for touchdowns against the Lions, and Isaiah Likely digs in without Mark Andrews.

Updated 12/7 at 7:00 PM ET. Added Mike Gesicki with DeVante Parker (knee) sidelined.

Week 14 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 Sam LaPorta @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 T.J. Hockenson @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST 4 Dalton Kincaid @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 5 Taysom Hill CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 George Kittle SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 7 Jake Ferguson PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 8 Evan Engram @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Cole Kmet DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 David Njoku JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Dallas Goedert @DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 12 Dalton Schultz @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Pat Freiermuth NE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 14 Isaiah Likely LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Gerald Everett DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 16 Kyle Pitts TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Tucker Kraft @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 18 Cade Otton @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Tyler Conklin HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Chigoziem Okonkwo @MIA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 21 Juwan Johnson CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Tyler Higbee @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Noah Fant @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 24 Michael Mayer MIN Sun, 04:05 pm EST 25 Tanner Hudson IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Brevin Jordan @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Hunter Henry @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EST 28 Jonnu Smith TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Mike Gesicki @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EST 30 Noah Gray BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 31 Donald Parham DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 32 Adam Trautman @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 33 Irv Smith IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST

TE Notes: Travis Kelce’s regression remains very real. He is struggling after the catch, where his 4.7 average YAC is more than 1.3 off his numbers from the past two years. And yet, he is still far and away the No. 1 tight end by average PPR points. He’s the bet best worth placing at his position. … Sam LaPorta was a Week 11 dud against the Bears. He gets a top-three do-over against a defense permitting the third most TE fantasy points. … It is very much up for debate if T.J. Hockenson should remain in the top three with Justin Jefferson returning and limited quarterback Josh Dobbs delivering the ball. He should also be far healthier following the Vikings’ Week 13 bye and has commanded targets no matter the situation this season. … Dalton Kincaid has caught at least five balls every game Dawson Knox has missed. There’s no real reason to expect things to change even against the Chiefs’ tough defense. ... I’m putting Dallas Goedert on TE1 probation as he rushes back from his broken arm against an elite Cowboys defense.

With Derek Carr on the shelf and the Saints scared to death of Jameis Winston turnovers, there’s an argument to be made for Taysom Hill as the No. 1 overall “tight end.” You can quibble with the exact number. You cannot leave Hill on your bench. … George Kittle’s targets are too erratic to rank him in the top three he philosophically deserves. His upside is too high to rank him outside the top six he practically commands. … Coming off a TE4 overall outing, Jake Ferguson could repeat the feat against the Eagles’ continually-collapsing defense. Ferguson was also the TE4 for the sides’ first meeting in Week 9. … All it took for Evan Engram to finally find the end zone was for Christian Kirk to get injured after one catch. Trevor Lawrence’s (ankle) likely Week 14 absence is a major drag on Engram’s upside, but backup C.J. Beathard should have no shortage of checkdowns in store.

Even with Tank Dell (leg) out, Dalton Schultz warrants caution vs. the Jets. ... Cole Kmet is the TE6 by average PPR points. The poor man’s George Kittle in terms of target volatility and fantasy output, Kmet is rematching with a struggling Lions pass defense that contained him in Week 11. … Limited to 2/17 on six targets in Joe Flacco’s first start, expect David Njoku’s fortunes to improve with Amari Cooper on the shelf. The Jaguars are the right matchup. … Isaiah Likely’s fantasy returns rarely match his streaming hype. That shouldn’t distract from the fact that he does command the requisite targets for a top-12 day. … Gerald Everett has understood his borderline TE1 assignment since returning. Catch four passes and hope one of them is a touchdown. … Tucker Kraft is a targets-based streamer against a Giants defense that for whatever reason is bottom four in TE fantasy points allowed.

Week 14 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Brandon Aubrey PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 2 Jake Moody SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 3 Jake Elliott @DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 4 Harrison Butker BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 5 Tyler Bass @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 6 Justin Tucker LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Jason Sanders TEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 8 Blake Grupe CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Wil Lutz @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 10 Younghoe Koo TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Matt Gay @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Ka’imi Fairbairn @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Jason Myers @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 14 Dustin Hopkins JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Chase McLaughlin @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Cairo Santos DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Cameron Dicker DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 18 Riley Patterson @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Nick Folk @MIA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 20 Greg Joseph @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST 21 Evan McPherson IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Daniel Carlson MIN Sun, 04:05 pm EST 23 Anders Carlson @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 24 Brandon McManus @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Chris Boswell NE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 26 Greg Zuerlein HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Randy Bullock GB Mon, 08:15 pm EST 28 Lucas Havrisik @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Eddy Pineiro @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Chad Ryland @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EST

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams

