Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Jake Ferguson prepares for his TE1 closeup, Cole Kmet searches for touchdowns against the Lions, and Isaiah Likely digs in without Mark Andrews.
Updated 12/7 at 7:00 PM ET. Added Mike Gesicki with DeVante Parker (knee) sidelined.
Week 14 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|BUF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|2
|Sam LaPorta
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|4
|Dalton Kincaid
|@KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|5
|Taysom Hill
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|6
|George Kittle
|SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|7
|Jake Ferguson
|PHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|8
|Evan Engram
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Cole Kmet
|DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|10
|David Njoku
|JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|@DAL
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|12
|Dalton Schultz
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|13
|Pat Freiermuth
|NE
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|14
|Isaiah Likely
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|15
|Gerald Everett
|DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|16
|Kyle Pitts
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Tucker Kraft
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|18
|Cade Otton
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Tyler Conklin
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|@MIA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|21
|Juwan Johnson
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|22
|Tyler Higbee
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|Noah Fant
|@SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|24
|Michael Mayer
|MIN
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|25
|Tanner Hudson
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|26
|Brevin Jordan
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Hunter Henry
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|28
|Jonnu Smith
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|30
|Noah Gray
|BUF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|31
|Donald Parham
|DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|32
|Adam Trautman
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|33
|Irv Smith
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
TE Notes: Travis Kelce’s regression remains very real. He is struggling after the catch, where his 4.7 average YAC is more than 1.3 off his numbers from the past two years. And yet, he is still far and away the No. 1 tight end by average PPR points. He’s the bet best worth placing at his position. … Sam LaPorta was a Week 11 dud against the Bears. He gets a top-three do-over against a defense permitting the third most TE fantasy points. … It is very much up for debate if T.J. Hockenson should remain in the top three with Justin Jefferson returning and limited quarterback Josh Dobbs delivering the ball. He should also be far healthier following the Vikings’ Week 13 bye and has commanded targets no matter the situation this season. … Dalton Kincaid has caught at least five balls every game Dawson Knox has missed. There’s no real reason to expect things to change even against the Chiefs’ tough defense. ... I’m putting Dallas Goedert on TE1 probation as he rushes back from his broken arm against an elite Cowboys defense.
With Derek Carr on the shelf and the Saints scared to death of Jameis Winston turnovers, there’s an argument to be made for Taysom Hill as the No. 1 overall “tight end.” You can quibble with the exact number. You cannot leave Hill on your bench. … George Kittle’s targets are too erratic to rank him in the top three he philosophically deserves. His upside is too high to rank him outside the top six he practically commands. … Coming off a TE4 overall outing, Jake Ferguson could repeat the feat against the Eagles’ continually-collapsing defense. Ferguson was also the TE4 for the sides’ first meeting in Week 9. … All it took for Evan Engram to finally find the end zone was for Christian Kirk to get injured after one catch. Trevor Lawrence’s (ankle) likely Week 14 absence is a major drag on Engram’s upside, but backup C.J. Beathard should have no shortage of checkdowns in store.
Even with Tank Dell (leg) out, Dalton Schultz warrants caution vs. the Jets. ... Cole Kmet is the TE6 by average PPR points. The poor man’s George Kittle in terms of target volatility and fantasy output, Kmet is rematching with a struggling Lions pass defense that contained him in Week 11. … Limited to 2/17 on six targets in Joe Flacco’s first start, expect David Njoku’s fortunes to improve with Amari Cooper on the shelf. The Jaguars are the right matchup. … Isaiah Likely’s fantasy returns rarely match his streaming hype. That shouldn’t distract from the fact that he does command the requisite targets for a top-12 day. … Gerald Everett has understood his borderline TE1 assignment since returning. Catch four passes and hope one of them is a touchdown. … Tucker Kraft is a targets-based streamer against a Giants defense that for whatever reason is bottom four in TE fantasy points allowed.
Week 14 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|PHI
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|2
|Jake Moody
|SEA
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|3
|Jake Elliott
|@DAL
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|4
|Harrison Butker
|BUF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|5
|Tyler Bass
|@KC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|6
|Justin Tucker
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|Jason Sanders
|TEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|8
|Blake Grupe
|CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Wil Lutz
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|10
|Younghoe Koo
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|11
|Matt Gay
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|@NYJ
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|13
|Jason Myers
|@SF
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|14
|Dustin Hopkins
|JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|15
|Chase McLaughlin
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|16
|Cairo Santos
|DET
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Cameron Dicker
|DEN
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|18
|Riley Patterson
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Nick Folk
|@MIA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|20
|Greg Joseph
|@LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|21
|Evan McPherson
|IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|22
|Daniel Carlson
|MIN
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|23
|Anders Carlson
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|24
|Brandon McManus
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Chris Boswell
|NE
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|26
|Greg Zuerlein
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Randy Bullock
|GB
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|28
|Lucas Havrisik
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Eddy Pineiro
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|30
|Chad Ryland
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
Week 14 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Baltimore Ravens
|LA
|2
|Miami Dolphins
|TEN
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|SEA
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|JAC
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|NE
|6
|New Orleans Saints
|CAR
|7
|Green Bay Packers
|@NYG
|8
|Houston Texans
|@NYJ
|9
|New England Patriots
|@PIT
|10
|Indianapolis Colts
|@CIN
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@CLE
|12
|New York Jets
|HOU
|13
|Dallas Cowboys
|PHI
|14
|Denver Broncos
|@LAC
|15
|Minnesota Vikings
|@LV
|16
|Las Vegas Raiders
|MIN
|17
|Detroit Lions
|@CHI
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|BUF
|19
|Carolina Panthers
|@NO
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|TB
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|IND
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ATL
|23
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DEN
|24
|New York Giants
|GB
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|@KC
|26
|Chicago Bears
|DET
|27
|Los Angeles Rams
|@BAL
|28
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@DAL
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|@MIA
|30
|Seattle Seahawks
|@SF