Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 7, 2023 11:25 AM
McCarthy had appendicitis but will coach vs. PHI
December 7, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Mike McCarthy will be able to coach his best just days after having his appendix removed and map out if the Cowboys will rally around their coach.

Jake Ferguson prepares for his TE1 closeup, Cole Kmet searches for touchdowns against the Lions, and Isaiah Likely digs in without Mark Andrews.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Updated 12/7 at 7:00 PM ET. Added Mike Gesicki with DeVante Parker (knee) sidelined.

Week 14 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis KelceBUFSun, 04:25 pm EST
2Sam LaPorta@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
3T.J. Hockenson@LVSun, 04:05 pm EST
4Dalton Kincaid@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
5Taysom HillCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
6George KittleSEASun, 04:05 pm EST
7Jake FergusonPHISun, 08:20 pm EST
8Evan Engram@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
9Cole KmetDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
10David NjokuJACSun, 01:00 pm EST
11Dallas Goedert@DALSun, 08:20 pm EST
12Dalton Schultz@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
13Pat FreiermuthNEThu, 08:15 pm EST
14Isaiah LikelyLASun, 01:00 pm EST
15Gerald EverettDENSun, 04:25 pm EST
16Kyle PittsTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
17Tucker Kraft@NYGMon, 08:15 pm EST
18Cade Otton@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
19Tyler ConklinHOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Chigoziem Okonkwo@MIAMon, 08:15 pm EST
21Juwan JohnsonCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
22Tyler Higbee@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
23Noah Fant@SFSun, 04:05 pm EST
24Michael MayerMINSun, 04:05 pm EST
25Tanner HudsonINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
26Brevin Jordan@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
27Hunter Henry@PITThu, 08:15 pm EST
28Jonnu SmithTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
29Mike Gesicki@PITThu, 08:15 pm EST
30Noah GrayBUFSun, 04:25 pm EST
31Donald ParhamDENSun, 04:25 pm EST
32Adam Trautman@LACSun, 04:25 pm EST
33Irv SmithINDSun, 01:00 pm EST

Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY23 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!

TE Notes: Travis Kelce’s regression remains very real. He is struggling after the catch, where his 4.7 average YAC is more than 1.3 off his numbers from the past two years. And yet, he is still far and away the No. 1 tight end by average PPR points. He’s the bet best worth placing at his position. … Sam LaPorta was a Week 11 dud against the Bears. He gets a top-three do-over against a defense permitting the third most TE fantasy points. … It is very much up for debate if T.J. Hockenson should remain in the top three with Justin Jefferson returning and limited quarterback Josh Dobbs delivering the ball. He should also be far healthier following the Vikings’ Week 13 bye and has commanded targets no matter the situation this season. … Dalton Kincaid has caught at least five balls every game Dawson Knox has missed. There’s no real reason to expect things to change even against the Chiefs’ tough defense. ... I’m putting Dallas Goedert on TE1 probation as he rushes back from his broken arm against an elite Cowboys defense.

With Derek Carr on the shelf and the Saints scared to death of Jameis Winston turnovers, there’s an argument to be made for Taysom Hill as the No. 1 overall “tight end.” You can quibble with the exact number. You cannot leave Hill on your bench. … George Kittle’s targets are too erratic to rank him in the top three he philosophically deserves. His upside is too high to rank him outside the top six he practically commands. … Coming off a TE4 overall outing, Jake Ferguson could repeat the feat against the Eagles’ continually-collapsing defense. Ferguson was also the TE4 for the sides’ first meeting in Week 9. … All it took for Evan Engram to finally find the end zone was for Christian Kirk to get injured after one catch. Trevor Lawrence’s (ankle) likely Week 14 absence is a major drag on Engram’s upside, but backup C.J. Beathard should have no shortage of checkdowns in store.

Even with Tank Dell (leg) out, Dalton Schultz warrants caution vs. the Jets. ... Cole Kmet is the TE6 by average PPR points. The poor man’s George Kittle in terms of target volatility and fantasy output, Kmet is rematching with a struggling Lions pass defense that contained him in Week 11. … Limited to 2/17 on six targets in Joe Flacco’s first start, expect David Njoku’s fortunes to improve with Amari Cooper on the shelf. The Jaguars are the right matchup. … Isaiah Likely’s fantasy returns rarely match his streaming hype. That shouldn’t distract from the fact that he does command the requisite targets for a top-12 day. … Gerald Everett has understood his borderline TE1 assignment since returning. Catch four passes and hope one of them is a touchdown. … Tucker Kraft is a targets-based streamer against a Giants defense that for whatever reason is bottom four in TE fantasy points allowed.

Week 14 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Brandon AubreyPHISun, 08:20 pm EST
2Jake MoodySEASun, 04:05 pm EST
3Jake Elliott@DALSun, 08:20 pm EST
4Harrison ButkerBUFSun, 04:25 pm EST
5Tyler Bass@KCSun, 04:25 pm EST
6Justin TuckerLASun, 01:00 pm EST
7Jason SandersTENMon, 08:15 pm EST
8Blake GrupeCARSun, 01:00 pm EST
9Wil Lutz@LACSun, 04:25 pm EST
10Younghoe KooTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
11Matt Gay@CINSun, 01:00 pm EST
12Ka’imi Fairbairn@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EST
13Jason Myers@SFSun, 04:05 pm EST
14Dustin HopkinsJACSun, 01:00 pm EST
15Chase McLaughlin@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Cairo SantosDETSun, 01:00 pm EST
17Cameron DickerDENSun, 04:25 pm EST
18Riley Patterson@CHISun, 01:00 pm EST
19Nick Folk@MIAMon, 08:15 pm EST
20Greg Joseph@LVSun, 04:05 pm EST
21Evan McPhersonINDSun, 01:00 pm EST
22Daniel CarlsonMINSun, 04:05 pm EST
23Anders Carlson@NYGMon, 08:15 pm EST
24Brandon McManus@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
25Chris BoswellNEThu, 08:15 pm EST
26Greg ZuerleinHOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
27Randy BullockGBMon, 08:15 pm EST
28Lucas Havrisik@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
29Eddy Pineiro@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
30Chad Ryland@PITThu, 08:15 pm EST

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Baltimore RavensLA
2Miami DolphinsTEN
3San Francisco 49ersSEA
4Cleveland BrownsJAC
5Pittsburgh SteelersNE
6New Orleans SaintsCAR
7Green Bay Packers@NYG
8Houston Texans@NYJ
9New England Patriots@PIT
10Indianapolis Colts@CIN
11Jacksonville Jaguars@CLE
12New York JetsHOU
13Dallas CowboysPHI
14Denver Broncos@LAC
15Minnesota Vikings@LV
16Las Vegas RaidersMIN
17Detroit Lions@CHI
18Kansas City ChiefsBUF
19Carolina Panthers@NO
20Atlanta FalconsTB
21Cincinnati BengalsIND
22Tampa Bay Buccaneers@ATL
23Los Angeles ChargersDEN
24New York GiantsGB
25Buffalo Bills@KC
26Chicago BearsDET
27Los Angeles Rams@BAL
28Philadelphia Eagles@DAL
29Tennessee Titans@MIA
30Seattle Seahawks@SF