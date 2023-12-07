Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Patrick Mahomes attempts to right the ship against the Bills, Brock Purdy looks to stay hot vs. Seattle, and Jordan Love adjusts to life without Christian Watson.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 14 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Josh Allen @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 2 Jalen Hurts @DAL Sun, 08:20 pm EST 3 Dak Prescott PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EST 4 Tua Tagovailoa TEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 5 Justin Fields DET Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Patrick Mahomes BUF Sun, 04:25 pm EST 7 Lamar Jackson LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Brock Purdy SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EST 9 C.J. Stroud @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Jared Goff @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Justin Herbert DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EST 12 Jordan Love @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EST 13 Russell Wilson @LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EST 14 Gardner Minshew @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Joshua Dobbs @LV Sun, 04:05 pm EST 16 Baker Mayfield @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Geno Smith @SF Sun, 04:05 pm EST 18 Jake Browning IND Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Joe Flacco JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Jameis Winston CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Matthew Stafford @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Aidan O’Connell MIN Sun, 04:05 pm EST 23 Will Levis @MIA Mon, 08:15 pm EST 24 Desmond Ridder TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Mitch Trubisky NE Thu, 08:15 pm EST 26 Tommy DeVito GB Mon, 08:15 pm EST 27 Zach Wilson HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Bailey Zappe @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EST 29 Bryce Young @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 C.J. Beathard @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST

QB Notes: Wild man Josh Allen is back from bye and promising to be crazier than ever against the Chiefs. Well, not really. The Chiefs have been a tough matchup this season, but the next time Andy Reid’s defense has a good day against Allen will be the first since 2020. … Jalen Hurts emerged from his rough 49ers matchup with a QB6 finish. The Cowboys are smarting from Geno Smith’s QB1 overall day. Even if they rebound to their season norms, Hurts was the QB4 for the sides’ Week 9 meeting. … Which brings us to Dak Prescott. He was the QB2 that week. You could rank him as the QB1 for Week 14 and not be wrong. Allen and Hurts just have immaculate floors with ever-attainable ceiling. … Tua Tagovailoa had two of Week 13’s biggest plays and still had “only” a QB11 finish to show for it. Blowouts and weird game scripts keep holding Tagovailoa back in fantasy, but his profile remains impossible to keep outside the top five. 13-point underdog Tennessee maintains a terrible pass defense.

Justin Fields limped into the Bears’ bye with a QB16 effort in Minnesota. He emerges for a Lions rematch, one that produced “just” a QB13 finish in Week 11 but over 100 yards rushing. Detroit’s defense finds itself in deepening shambles. Fields’ dual-threat seems primed to crash back into the top five. … It simply hasn’t been happening for Patrick Mahomes of late, who has only seven total scores over his past five starts. It’s going to have to happen against the Bills, who still aren’t surrendering much passing production despite their biblical wave of injuries. Mahomes does feel overdue for an eruption despite his supporting cast issues. … Lamar Jackson’s lone Mark Andrews-free appearance was a QB17 day in Week 12. The Rams are neither a good nor bad matchup. Jackson has finished inside the top five only four times all year. Hopefully Zay Flowers is ready to pick up some of the play-making slack, as he hinted at against the Chargers. … Brock Purdy had an ordinary Thanksgiving start against the Seahawks. We would expect more fireworks with the proceedings taking place in Santa Clara this time around, and not on a short week.

C.J. Stroud looks more like a world-beater every week. Week 14 caution is still warranted as he adjusts to life without Tank Dell in a rough road matchup with the Jets. The good news for fantasy managers is that Gang Green is so inept on offense that Houston should generate enough play volume to get Stroud inside the top 12 at QB. … Jared Goff has gone seven straight starts without reaching three touchdowns. Thankfully, he’s produced two in each of his past four starts. The Bears have stiffened on defense, but it’s difficult to believe Goff won’t manage two scores in Chicago. … Two scores? That’s a number Justin Herbert has reached only two times in his past five appearances. His supporting cast issues have absolutely bled through to his fantasy production. The Broncos have come all the way back from their Dolphins humiliation to become a tough quarterback matchup. … Which brings us to Russell Wilson. He’s thrown for more than 200 yards one time in his past eight starts. He has somehow compensated by rushing at least 10 times each of the past two weeks, finding the end zone both times. The Chargers, of course, are the best matchup in fantasy.

Jordan Love gets a little bit better with each passing week. I was wrong on him, a topic I went into in greater detail in Monday’s Sunday Aftermath column. The Week 14 concern is Love’s recent hot streak had coincided with Christian Watson’s healthy return. Watson will be sidelined with his hamstring issue against the Giants. Love still finds a path to multiple touchdowns practically every week. … Gardner Minshew knew what to do with a plus Week 13 matchup. The Bengals aren’t as good of a spot as the Titans, but they aren’t much worse, either. Jake Browning’s surprising competence on the other side of the ball could also lead to a better-than-expected scoring environment. … Which, naturally, brings us to Browning. We can’t overreact to one good start against a bad pass defense. We also can’t pretend it didn’t happen. Browning understood his assignment perfectly well. Execute screens, relentlessly target Ja’Marr Chase, and stay out of the way. The Colts have been a surprisingly tough pass defense, but Browning is worth a two-QB or superflex desperation heave if you are missing Sam Howell or Kyler Murray.

The Josh Dobbs returns have been predictably diminishing. Justin Jefferson will try to stave off further regression as he returns vs. the Raiders’ feisty-but-ordinary defense. Even a struggling Dobbs is a good bet for 220 through the air and a touchdown on the ground. … What do we do with Geno Smith after that? Smith’s eruption against the Cowboys was one of the most surprising quarterback results of the entire year. It also probably belongs in the dust bin vs. the mighty 49ers, a defense that erased Smith on Thanksgiving Night. … Seriously, the one thing Joe Flacco does and does well is attempt 40-plus passes. There is no way he won’t be doing so vs. the Jaguars’ pass funnel in Week 14. Not even Amari Cooper’s (concussion) potential absence could put a damper on the proceedings. … Jameis Winston spot starts haven’t been what they’re cracked up to be in New Orleans, while Sunday opponent Carolina limits his patented big plays. Expect all Taysom Hill, all the time in the red zone. … Matthew Stafford’s positive touchdown regression should stop dead in its tracks in Baltimore.

Don’t forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.