 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 16: Joe Flacco for MVP?
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
2023 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 10: Injuries to Vooch, Gordon offer intriguing adds
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wilsonfuture_231228.jpg
What’s next for Wilson after being benched?
nbc_pft_nextfordenver_231228.jpg
How Broncos can approach cap charges due to Wilson
nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
Over is a ‘decent’ play in Mizzou vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 16: Joe Flacco for MVP?
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
2023 Season in Review: Christopher Bell
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 10: Injuries to Vooch, Gordon offer intriguing adds
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wilsonfuture_231228.jpg
What’s next for Wilson after being benched?
nbc_pft_nextfordenver_231228.jpg
How Broncos can approach cap charges due to Wilson
nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
Over is a ‘decent’ play in Mizzou vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 16 Snap Report: Breece Hall Propels Fantasy Managers into Championship Week

  
Published December 27, 2023 04:17 AM
Dolphins should roll with Mostert over Achane
December 26, 2023 01:17 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the Dolphins' run game in the team's win vs. the Cowboys, including comparing the play of Raheem Mostert to De’Von Achane.

All season long, I’ll be looking back at the week to see how we can best leverage what took place on the field at the running back position to our advantage. This weekly article will hone in on weekly snap shares and highlight a few players who could benefit from their team putting them on the field more in the coming weeks.

As always, below are some players whose performances and situations stood out this past week, and at the end of the article is a table of every player to see 20 percent or more of their team’s snaps in Week 16.

NOTE: I continue to be away with family and will return on Friday morning, December 29th. Since my last article, I’ve moved on from our safari trip to a four-day stay at Diani Beach off the coast of Kenya, and am now in Ethiopia for the next two days. Below are some more pictures from my trip, including some great sunrises on the beach. The Week 16 snap data is also below!

image0.jpeg
image1.jpeg
image2.jpeg
image4.jpeg

NOTE 2.0: Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.

Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY2023 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!

Week 16 Snap Shares

NameTeamSnapsTM SnapsSnap %
Christian McCaffreySF6868100.0%
Saquon BarkleyNYG535989.8%
Ezekiel ElliottNE465682.1%
Zamir WhiteLV425280.8%
Kyren WilliamsLA536779.1%
Breece HallNYJ648575.3%
Bijan RobinsonATL486475.0%
Alvin KamaraNO435874.1%
James CookBUF385273.1%
Travis EtienneJAX446172.1%
Tony PollardDAL436170.5%
Rachaad WhiteTB507368.5%
Austin EkelerLAC436566.2%
Ty ChandlerMIN335164.7%
Chuba HubbardCAR406264.5%
Justice HillBLT396361.9%
Joe MixonCIN376160.7%
Jonathan TaylorIND416860.3%
Kenneth WalkerSEA355959.3%
James ConnerARZ355959.3%
Jahmyr GibbsDET457758.4%
Jaylen WarrenPIT335856.9%
D’Andre SwiftPHI427456.8%
Tyjae SpearsTEN366456.3%
Isiah PachecoKC417455.4%
Devon AchaneMIA356454.7%
Aaron JonesGB346354.0%
Khalil HerbertCHI356752.2%
Derrick HenryTEN316448.4%
Antonio GibsonWAS275846.6%
Najee HarrisPIT265844.8%
Roschon JohnsonCHI306744.8%
Gus EdwardsBLT276342.9%
Devin SingletaryHST296842.6%
Jerome FordCLV317541.3%
Dare OgunbowaleHST286841.2%
Zach CharbonnetSEA245940.7%
Kenneth GainwellPHI297439.2%
Clyde Edwards-HelaireKC297439.2%
David MontgomeryDET307739.0%
Javonte WilliamsDEN256538.5%
Chris RodriguezWAS225837.9%
Emari DemercadoARZ225937.3%
Samaje PerineDEN246536.9%
Kareem HuntCLV277536.0%
Miles SandersCAR226235.5%
Chase EdmondsTB237331.5%
Raheem MostertMIA196429.7%
Patrick TaylorGB176327.0%
D’Ernest JohnsonJAX166126.2%
Jaleel McLaughlinDEN166524.6%
Chase BrownCIN156124.6%
Jeffery WilsonMIA156423.4%
Isaiah SpillerLAC156523.1%
Ronnie RiversLA146720.9%
Jamaal WilliamsNO125820.7%
Tyler GoodsonIND146820.6%
Tyler AllgeierATL136420.3%
Cordarrelle PattersonATL136420.3%