Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill said the safeties were t(w)oo damn high in Week 4. That won’t be a concern against the Giants’ struggling defense, as the Dolphins should be able to establish the run and clear space down the field. … Stefon Diggs is doing his best to tier up with Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. There’s nothing to be concerned about and a lot to like in his Week 5 Jags date. … Davante Adams survived a week without Jimmy Garoppolo to post 8/75 on 13 targets. Now he’s venturing back to Green Bay for the revenge game to end all revenge games. On the other side of the ball, Jaire Alexander is nursing a back injury. … As you may have heard by now, A.J. Brown has gone nuclear for 18/306/2 since arguing with Jalen Hurts on the sideline in Week 2. A cute little storyline, but that has been the rule of Brown’s Eagles production, not the exception. The Rams are a tough matchup. So is AJB. … Look how they’ve massacred my Ja’Marr Chase! He’s a compiler now! Which is … totally fine. The Cardinals surrender 8.2 yards per attempt. Joe Burrow (calf) claims he’s feeling healthier. Tee Higgins (ribs) is likely out. Chase might finally have his “welcome to 2023” performance.

With the Lions emptying the clip on the ground — only the Falcons have a lower pass rate over expected — Amon-Ra St. Brown has cleared 10 targets in just one of four appearances. He’s remained a firm WR1 because Detroit’s offense is so intelligently designed, getting ARSB the exact looks he needs. … Can CeeDee Lamb finally get a normal game script? The answer is yes, but against an elite 49ers defense. That doesn’t necessarily include in the secondary, where the Niners do at least cough up receiver fantasy points. … Jaylen Waddle has become perhaps the league’s squeakiest wheel. This man is overdue for a spiked week. The Giants are well positioned to supply it as long as this game isn’t over at halftime. Most Giants games are, of course. … Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is back and practicing without restriction. Puka Nacua is healthy and producing without restriction. Something has to give. Or does it? There’s an argument to be made that rather than cannibalizing each other’s box scores, Kupp and Nacua merely vacuum up the rest of the team’s looks. Do Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams really need to be combining for 8-12 targets? I will bet on both players in a game where the Rams will have to throw vs. a vulnerable Eagles secondary.

It was an air yards apocalypse for Chris Olave in Week 4. Derek Carr playing on half a shoulder was the primary culprit, but expect better health and a more refined approach for Week 5 against a Patriots team that just lost its top cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) for the season. … Brandon Aiyuk is ascending, ascending, ascending. Deebo Samuel (knee, ribs) also remains banged up. The 49ers will be the first vaguely competent passing attack the Cowboys have faced all year. … I could underreact or overreact to Nico Collins’ second 146-yard performance in four 2023 appearances. I’ll choose the latter in an offense that has officially announced its presence. It’s true that the Falcons are suppressing enemy passing production, but they have yet to be truly tested by either an individual talent or game script. I’m expecting another rout from a Texans offense that can’t move the ball on the ground but is rolling up yards through the air. … Our Week 1 D.J. Moore fears proved to be unfounded. This offense can keep at least one pass catcher relevant. The Commanders are surrendering the seventh most receiver fantasy points.

Calvin Ridley has been leaving meat on the bone with drops and oh-so-close big plays. A few minor injuries haven’t helped. It’s created an opening for Christian Kirk to gobble up targets, but Ridley is still dominating some of the Jags’ most important touches. That being said, there will be no more top 18 excuses if Ridley doesn’t do something in this likely shootout against a Bills secondary that just lost Tre’Davious White for the season. … Are we point chasing after one good Terry McLaurin game? It doesn’t really matter against the Bears, who could make even the dumbest plays look smart. McLaurin is not a dumb play, while Jahan Dotson also has WR3 juice with four teams and numerous top-30 receivers on bye. … Fantasy managers have to shake off Michael Pittman’s Week 4 dud. Short passes will be a must as the Colts try to make sure the Titans’ front seven doesn’t swallow up inexperienced starter Anthony Richardson. … The targets haven’t gone away for Garrett Wilson. They have been of absurdly low quality, but they’re there. He should have an easier time turning them into something vs. the Broncos’ world-historic awful defense.

Zay Flowers comes off the quietest game of his young career to face a Steelers defense getting absolutely smoked by opposing wideouts. Although Odell Beckham (ankle) has resumed practicing, Flowers is the only targets game in town in the Ravens’ receiver corps. … Christian Watson should see much closer to his regular usage on Monday night against the Raiders’ barely-there defense after he was barely there in Week 4. He will have opportunities for his patented big plays. It’s also time to take notice of Romeo Doubs’ usage in the red zone. Only Davante Adams and Jake Ferguson have more targets inside the 20. That shores up Doubs’ WR3 value. … What to make of the Falcons’ sick Drake London joke? His six red zone targets in four games at least provide something to cling to, but that’s what we are doing: Clinging. … With Tee Higgins (ribs) doubtful and Joe Burrow (calf) barely moving, Tyler Boyd’s short-area game is back in the WR3 mix. … Wan’Dale Robinson has been a point of emphasis for the Giants’ sorry passing attack since returning. He’s a zero-cost PPR flier. … Jameson Williams seems likely to begin his 2023 running a few wind sprints. … Michael Wilson is trending toward WR4 bye week fill-in.