Dr. Diandra: William Byron, Denny Hamlin outperform playoff expectations
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
NFL Week 5: Stock Up! Stock Down!

Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Broncos
Week 5 preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Dr. Diandra: William Byron, Denny Hamlin outperform playoff expectations
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
Week 5 preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 5, 2023 11:21 AM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter dive into the early-season performance of Kyle Pitts. They talk about how he's potentially playing hurt and currently the second tight-end option on his own team, behind Jonnu Smith.

Darren Waller aims to get on track vs. the Dolphins, George Kittle begs for targets against the Cowboys, and Hunter Henry scrounges for red zone work opposite Juwan Johnson.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 5 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis Kelce@MINSun, 04:25 pm EDT
2T.J. HockensonKCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
3Mark Andrews@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
4Evan Engram@BUFSun, 09:30 am EDT
5Sam LaPortaCARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
6Darren Waller@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
7Dallas Goedert@LASun, 04:05 pm EDT
8George KittleDALSun, 08:20 pm EDT
9Jake Ferguson@SFSun, 08:20 pm EDT
10Cole Kmet@WASThu, 08:15 pm EDT
11Hunter HenryNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Dalton KincaidJACSun, 09:30 am EDT
13Zach ErtzCINSun, 04:05 pm EDT
14Kyle PittsHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Luke Musgrave@LVMon, 08:15 pm EDT
16Tyler HigbeePHISun, 04:05 pm EDT
17Dalton Schultz@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
18Logan ThomasCHIThu, 08:15 pm EDT
19Chigoziem Okonkwo@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
20Taysom Hill@NESun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Jonnu SmithHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Tyler Conklin@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
23Dawson KnoxJACSun, 09:30 am EDT
24Durham SmytheNYGSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Mike GesickiNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Hayden Hurst@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Juwan Johnson@NESun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Kylen GransonTENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
29Darnell WashingtonBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT

Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.

TE Notes: I’ll run it back with T.J. Hockenson as the TE2 despite last week’s dud. There is almost no universe where Kirk Cousins attempts fewer than 40 passes against the Chiefs. … Mark Andrews has 18 total targets … and is the TE1 by average PPR points. That’s how bad this position is right now. With a ghastly 38 over/under, this year’s first Ravens/Steelers grudge match projects as the poorest of offensive environments. … The Bills are allowing almost zero tight end production … after facing Tyler Conklin, Durham Smythe and whoever the Raiders and Commanders’ tight ends were that week. I’ll place a scoring environment bet on Evan Engram, whose 25 receptions lead the position. … Third in tight end catches is Sam LaPorta, who has yet to post fewer than four grabs. These are the straws we are forced to grasp right now. Fourth in TE targets, LaPorta is a more distant 18th in routes. A slump is probably inevitable at some point.

Speaking of slumps, Darren Waller’s is hellacious. I’m giving him the Week 5 rankings edge over George Kittle by simple virtue of the Giants’ pass-game necessity in Miami. Kittle is stuck in defensive hell for 49ers/Cowboys. Kittle’s lone pop-up effort came with Brandon Aiyuk on the bench for Week 3. … Dallas Goedert’s slump feels unsustainable, though it sure is deep. Only Tyler Higbee has run more tight end routes. We have to keep betting on the breakout until it happens. … Running routes, commanding targets and occasionally catching passes, Hunter Henry is being used as a TE1, if not necessarily producing as one. … Jake Ferguson has earned seven targets in 3-of-4 appearances, but he is a distant 30th in tight end routes. With Michael Gallup finally coming on and Brandin Cooks getting healthier, Ferguson has potentially already had his usage high-water mark. … No team is surrendering fewer tight end fantasy points than Washington. It feels fluky, but makes it difficult to bet on back-to-back plus Cole Kmet offerings.

Kyle Pitts really is out there. Only six tight ends have run more pass routes. The problem — “problem” doesn’t feel strong enough — is that 21 tight ends have more catches. 18 have more yards. Teammate Jonnu Smith has more of each, for instance. The ESPN broadcast booth casually mentioned in Week 4 that Pitts isn’t believed to be all the way back from last year’s knee injury, information we haven’t gotten from the Falcons’ lightly-populated press corps. It all feels insane, but TE1 Pitts production can no longer be believed until it is seen. … Garbage time was Zach Ertz’s best friend in Week 4. It’s also likely to be a weekly phenomenon for this overachieving but still 1-3 team. … The Tyler Higbee cheapo looks gravy train is going to dry up if Cooper Kupp (hamstring) actually returns this week. … Tyler Conklin is a “see what happens” streamer vs. the Broncos’ historically bad defense. … There was summer intrigue over Steelers third-rounder Darnell Washington, but this offense is struggling too much to take a TE2 flier during Pat Freiermuth’s (hamstring) absence.

Week 5 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Brandon Aubrey@SFSun, 08:20 pm EDT
2Jake Elliott@LASun, 04:05 pm EDT
3Tyler BassJACSun, 09:30 am EDT
4Brett MaherPHISun, 04:05 pm EDT
5Jake MoodyDALSun, 08:20 pm EDT
6Harrison Butker@MINSun, 04:25 pm EDT
7Jason SandersNYGSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Riley PattersonCARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Justin Tucker@PITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Greg JosephKCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
11Joey SlyeCHIThu, 08:15 pm EDT
12Ka’imi Fairbairn@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Blake Grupe@NESun, 01:00 pm EDT
14Nick Folk@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Greg Zuerlein@DENSun, 04:25 pm EDT
16Daniel CarlsonGBMon, 08:15 pm EDT
17Brandon McManus@BUFSun, 09:30 am EDT
18Matt GayTENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Anders Carlson@LVMon, 08:15 pm EDT
20Evan McPherson@ARISun, 04:05 pm EDT
21Wil LutzNYJSun, 04:25 pm EDT
22Graham Gano@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Eddy Pineiro@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Matt PraterCINSun, 04:05 pm EDT
25Younghoe KooHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Chris BoswellBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Cairo Santos@WASThu, 08:15 pm EDT
28Chad RylandNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Washington CommandersCHI
2New York Jets@DEN
3Detroit LionsCAR
4Baltimore Ravens@PIT
5Dallas Cowboys@SF
6Buffalo BillsJAC
7New Orleans Saints@NE
8Cincinnati Bengals@ARI
9New England PatriotsNO
10Denver BroncosNYJ
11Miami DolphinsNYG
12Philadelphia Eagles@LA
13Pittsburgh SteelersBAL
14San Francisco 49ersDAL
15Tennessee Titans@IND
16Houston Texans@ATL
17Kansas City Chiefs@MIN
18Green Bay Packers@LV
19Atlanta FalconsHOU
20Indianapolis ColtsTEN
21Arizona CardinalsCIN
22Las Vegas RaidersGB
23Minnesota VikingsKC
24Los Angeles RamsPHI
25Carolina Panthers@DET
26Chicago Bears@WAS
27Jacksonville Jaguars@BUF
28New York Giants@MIA