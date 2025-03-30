Finley Melville Ives

 Skip navigation
Top News

Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Ilia Malinin won a second straight world title, but he wanted more
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke
Duke’s great D sends Blue Devils to their 18th Final Four with an 85-65 win over Alabama
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_roglicint_250330.jpg
Roglic: ‘Had the legs’ to claim Volta in sprint
nbc_moto_seattlehighlight_250329.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 11, Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
