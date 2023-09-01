Golf
Equipment
The clubs Hovland used to win the 2023 Tour Championship
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT
Hailey Hunter reports from Frisco, Texas at the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, where some of golf’s top brands previewed new gear ushering in the future of women’s golf fashion.
Matt Adams gives an in-depth look into PXG’s newest line of clubs, the 0311 Gen 6 series.
PGA Tour Equipment Room features the Tour Edge Exotics 723 Series.
Doug Smith tests out of the new PXG Gen 6 series clubs are describes his experience using it on the driving range.
PGA MERCHANDISE SHOW
Puma Golf is moving toward a more mature, sophisticated look in 2023, including moving to a more subtle logo and logo placement.
Here is a look at a few highlights from FootJoy’s offerings in 2023, from footwear to outerwear to gloves.
The 70th PGA Merchandise Show is underway. Here is a look at some of the top equipment seen on the show floor.
Over 800 exhibitors will return to Orlando, Florida, this week for the 70th PGA Show as the show sees a rebound after two down years.
FlightScope is launching the Mevo+ Pro Package add-on option for its Mevo+ tracking radar at this week’s PGA Merchandise Show.
Ecco Golf has introduced two custom versions of its BIOM H4 shoe. Here’s everything you need to know.