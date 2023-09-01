 Skip navigation
Golf

Equipment

TOUR Championship - Final Round
‏‏Golf Channel
Winner’s bag: Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland
The clubs Hovland used to win the 2023 Tour Championship
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Portland Classic: Rd. 2
Portland Classic: Rd. 2
Fri, Sep 01
5:30PM EDT
LPGA
Peacock
Fri, Sep 01
6:00PM EDT
Portland Classic - Rd 2
LPGA
Golf Channel
Sat, Sep 02
6:30AM EDT
Omega European Masters - Rd 3
DP World Tour
Golf Channel
Sat, Sep 02
8:30AM EDT
Walker Cup: Day 1
USGA
Peacock
Sat, Sep 02
5:30PM EDT
Portland Classic: Rd. 3
LPGA
Peacock

hovland_1920_bmwchamp23_d4_caddie.jpg
Winner’s bag: BMW Champ. winner Hovland
glover_1920_fedexstjude23_d4_caddie.jpg
Winner’s bag: FedEx St. Jude champ Glover
Glover_1920_Wyndham_D4_Bag.jpg
Winner’s bag: Wyndham Champ. winner Glover

PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
06:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Hailey Hunter reports from Frisco, Texas at the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, where some of golf’s top brands previewed new gear ushering in the future of women’s golf fashion.
nbc_golf_gt_equiproompxg_230412.jpg
02:45
Analyzing PXG’s new Gen 6 series golf clubs
Matt Adams gives an in-depth look into PXG’s newest line of clubs, the 0311 Gen 6 series.
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_230328.jpg
04:00
Equipment Room: Tour Edge Exotics 723 Series
PGA Tour Equipment Room features the Tour Edge Exotics 723 Series.
nbc_golf_pxggen6scottsdale_230322.jpg
03:25
PXG Gen 6 series a ‘significantly better’ upgrade
Doug Smith tests out of the new PXG Gen 6 series clubs are describes his experience using it on the driving range.

hodges_1920_3m23_d4_caddie_bag.jpg
Winner’s bag: 3M Open champion Hodges
Harman_1920_Open23_D4_Bag.jpg
Winner’s bag: The Open champion Harman
rahm_1920_usopen23_d2_wood.jpg
Rahm signs ‘long-term’ deal with Callaway
Rory_Harry_1920_Scottish23_R4_laugh_caddie.jpg
Winner’s bag: Scottish Open champion McIlroy
straka_1920_johndeere23_D4_Caddie_bag.jpg
Winner’s Bag: Straka, John Deere Classic
fowler_1920_rmc23_d4_caddie.jpg
Winner’s bag: Rocket Mortgage champ Fowler
Bradley_1920_Travelers23_D4_PutterBow.jpg
Winner’s bag: Travelers champion Bradley
clark_1920_uso23_D4_bag_bunker.jpg
Winner’s Bag: 2023 USO champion Clark
Taylor_1920_Canadian23_D4_Bag.jpg
Winner’s bag: Canadian Open champion Taylor
hovland_1920_memorial23_d4_caddie.jpg
Winner’s bag: Memorial champion Hovland
grillo_1920_schwab23_d4_drive.jpg
Winner’s bag: Charles Schwab champ Grillo
koepka_1920_pga23_d4_caddie.jpg
Winner’s bag: 105th PGA champion Koepka

PGA MERCHANDISE SHOW

Unknown-5 (1).jpeg
Puma aims to elevate brand, change perceptions
Puma Golf is moving toward a more mature, sophisticated look in 2023, including moving to a more subtle logo and logo placement.
FJ
PGA Show: FJ rolls out footwear, outerwear, glove
Here is a look at a few highlights from FootJoy’s offerings in 2023, from footwear to outerwear to gloves.
Titleist
Seen at the 70th PGA Show: New equipment
The 70th PGA Merchandise Show is underway. Here is a look at some of the top equipment seen on the show floor.
pgashow_1920.jpg
PGA Show welcomes many big names back
Over 800 exhibitors will return to Orlando, Florida, this week for the 70th PGA Show as the show sees a rebound after two down years.
flightscope_1920.jpg
FlightScope adds Pro Package to Mevo+ tracking
FlightScope  is launching the Mevo+ Pro Package add-on option for its Mevo+ tracking radar at this week’s PGA Merchandise Show.
vanrooyen_1920_sentry22_shoes.jpg
Need to know: Ecco’s BIOM H4 custom shoes
Ecco Golf has introduced two custom versions of its BIOM H4 shoe. Here’s everything you need to know.