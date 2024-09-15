 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 2 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa returns to help Twins in the stretch drive
Syndication: Journal-Courier
No. 18 Notre Dame rushes for 362 yards, 6 TDs in 66-7 rout over rival Purdue

Top Clips

nbc_pl_garysegment_240915.jpg
Postecoglou ‘thinking about the bigger picture’
nbc_pl_cheorn_240915.jpg
Boehly, Clearlake have ‘fractured’ relationship
nbc_pl_mcchargesorn_240915.jpg
Man City hearing for alleged 115 breaches to begin

2024 Solheim Cup Sunday singles, Sept. 15: Live updates, scores, highlights and results

Follow the final session of the U.S. vs. Europe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

 Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
U.S. enters singles leading by four points
September 14, 2024 06:55 PM
The U.S. team started strong on Day 1 and matched Europe on Day 2 to lead a big advantage into singles.

GAINESVILLE, Va. — The 19th Solheim Cup is playing out Sunday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The U.S. leads, 10-6, entering Sunday singles.

With all 12 players on each team competing (Sunday singles matchups), the U.S. must get to 14 1/2 points to win the cup for the first time since 2017 while the Europeans must reach at least 14 points to tie and retain possession.

Here’s how the final stanza is playing out:

Updates
Nelly Korda misses a short one at the second

But Charley Hull doesn’t. She claims the second hole to go 1 up as Nelly’s sister, Jessica, and nephew, Greyson, are following along (with Nelly’s mom and dad there as always).
Megan Khang is a machine

Birdie at the first to lead her match against Emily Pedersen, 1 up. Almost every match is a must-win for Europe, but few will swing the emotional tide more than this one.
Korda saved par from here

She and Charley Hull, in the opening match, are tied after 1.

Nelly trouble.jpg

The first tee is rocking!

Nelly Korda might have been a little too amped, pulling her opening tee shot with the music and fans in full effect.
Remember the 2015 Solheim Cup?

In St. Leon-Rot, Germany, Europe led, 10-6, entering singles at home. The U.S. won 8 1/2 of the available 12 singles points to keep the cup.

This year’s captain’s Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen haven’t forgotten. They were both part of those teams.
