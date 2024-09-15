2024 Solheim Cup Sunday singles, Sept. 15: Live updates, scores, highlights and results

GAINESVILLE, Va. — The 19th Solheim Cup is playing out Sunday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The U.S. leads, 10-6, entering Sunday singles.

With all 12 players on each team competing (Sunday singles matchups), the U.S. must get to 14 1/2 points to win the cup for the first time since 2017 while the Europeans must reach at least 14 points to tie and retain possession.

Here’s how the final stanza is playing out: