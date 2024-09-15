2024 Solheim Cup Sunday singles, Sept. 15: Live updates, scores, highlights and results
Follow the final session of the U.S. vs. Europe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
GAINESVILLE, Va. — The 19th Solheim Cup is playing out Sunday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The U.S. leads, 10-6, entering Sunday singles.
With all 12 players on each team competing (Sunday singles matchups), the U.S. must get to 14 1/2 points to win the cup for the first time since 2017 while the Europeans must reach at least 14 points to tie and retain possession.
Here’s how the final stanza is playing out:
But Charley Hull doesn’t. She claims the second hole to go 1 up as Nelly’s sister, Jessica, and nephew, Greyson, are following along (with Nelly’s mom and dad there as always).
Birdie at the first to lead her match against Emily Pedersen, 1 up. Almost every match is a must-win for Europe, but few will swing the emotional tide more than this one.
A beautiful birdie for @megan_khang1023 to get 1 Up through No. 1 😮💨— LPGA (@LPGA) September 15, 2024
Tune in on @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/On5Gd319U4
She and Charley Hull, in the opening match, are tied after 1.
Nelly Korda might have been a little too amped, pulling her opening tee shot with the music and fans in full effect.
Some first-tee vibes from Sunday's first match with Nelly Korda (she went a little left): pic.twitter.com/MW5dpyAZy3— Golf Central (@GolfCentral) September 15, 2024
In St. Leon-Rot, Germany, Europe led, 10-6, entering singles at home. The U.S. won 8 1/2 of the available 12 singles points to keep the cup.
This year’s captain’s Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen haven’t forgotten. They were both part of those teams.
There were shirtless caddies running amok at the Solheim Cup.
Beginning with Nelly Korda vs. Charley Hull: