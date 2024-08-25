2024 BMW Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Keegan Bradley carries a one-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event.
Here are Sunday tee times and pairing at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado (click here for how to watch).
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Sahith Theegala
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Justin Thomas
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Matthieu Pavon
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Adam Hadwin
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Aaron Rai
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Stephan Jaeger
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Akshay Bhatia
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Tony Finau
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
J.T. Poston
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Collin Morikawa
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Will Zalatoris
Billy Horschel
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Brian Harman
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Byeong Hun An
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Shane Lowry
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Sungjae Im
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Rory McIlroy
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Nick Dunlap
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Taylor Pendrith
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Alex Noren
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Adam Scott