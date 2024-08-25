 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley leads BMW with Tour Championship on the line
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 - Practice
Shane van Gisbergen to drive No. 88 in Cup for Trackhouse Racing in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_CDW_bmwrd3_240824.jpg
Bradley jumps into the lead at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240824.jpg
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
nbc_golf_bmwcrd3_240824.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: AUG 24 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley leads BMW with Tour Championship on the line
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 - Practice
Shane van Gisbergen to drive No. 88 in Cup for Trackhouse Racing in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_CDW_bmwrd3_240824.jpg
Bradley jumps into the lead at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240824.jpg
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
nbc_golf_bmwcrd3_240824.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 BMW Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published August 24, 2024 08:20 PM
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
August 24, 2024 06:45 PM
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Rock, Colorado.

Keegan Bradley carries a one-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship, the PGA Tour’s second playoff event.

Here are Sunday tee times and pairing at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado (click here for how to watch).

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
9:25 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Sahith Theegala

9:35 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matthieu Pavon

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Adam Hadwin

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Aaron Rai

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Stephan Jaeger

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Scottie Scheffler

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Akshay Bhatia

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Tony Finau

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

J.T. Poston

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Will Zalatoris

Billy Horschel

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Brian Harman

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Byeong Hun An

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Shane Lowry

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Sungjae Im

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Nick Dunlap

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Taylor Pendrith

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Alex Noren

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Adam Scott