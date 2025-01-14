2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 3
The American Express kicks off the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing, Jan. 16-19.
Here are the pairings and tee times for the third round in La Quinta, California, with three courses in rotation over the first 54 holes: the host Pete Dye Stadium Course (SC), La Quinta Country Club (LQ) and the Nicklaus Tournament Course (NT).
The final round, after a cut is made, will be contested at the Stadium Course.
Click here for how to watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Charley Hoffman
Eric Cole
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Doug Ghim
Sam Ryder
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Chez Reavie
Aaron Baddeley
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Trey Mullinax
Carson Young
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Nate Lashley
David Skinns
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Sami Valimaki
Henrik Norlander
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Keith Mitchell
Brandt Snedeker
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Zach Johnson
Kevin Kisner
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Nick Taylor
Tom Kim
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Chan Kim
Sam Stevens
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Frankie Capan III
Antoine Rozner
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Danny Willett
Victor Perez
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Justin Thomas
Jason Day
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Si Woo Kim
Kurt Kitayama
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Sungjae Im
Mackenzie Hughes
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Davis Riley
Nick Hardy
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Chad Ramey
K.H. Lee
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Jake Knapp
J.T. Poston
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Greyson Sigg
Vince Whaley
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Quade Cummins
Noah Goodwin
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Alex Smalley
Patrick Rodgers
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Kris Ventura
Jesper Svensson
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Chesson Hadley
Harry Higgs
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Beau Hossler
Will Gordon
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Camilo Villegas
Nico Echavarria
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(SC)
J.J. Spaun
Rico Hoey
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Harris English
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Ben Silverman
Wesley Bryan
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Michael Kim
Mac Meissner
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Tom Hoge
Cameron Young
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Rafael Campos
Peter Malnati
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Lucas Glover
Erik van Rooyen
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Matt McCarty
Vincent Norrman
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Taylor Moore
Lee Hodges
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Francesco Molinari
Jhonattan Vegas
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Blades Brown
Isaiah Salinda
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Kaito Onishi
Jeremy Paul
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Kevin Velo
Jackson Suber
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Will Chandler
Kyle Mendoza
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Norman Xiong
Brian Campbell
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Alejandro Tosti
Cristobal Del Solar
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Max Greyserman
Kevin Streelman
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Novak
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Lanto Griffin
Bud Cauley
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Jacob Bridgeman
Joe Highsmith
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Ryo Hisatsune
Matti Schmid
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Joel Dahmen
Ben Griffin
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Nick Dunlap
Sam Burns
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Tony Finau
Will Zalatoris
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Luke List
Kevin Yu
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Schenk
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Chris Gotterup
Adam Svensson
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Brian Harman
Sepp Straka
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(SC)
John Pak
Tim Widing
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Aldrich Potgieter
Braden Thornberry
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Kevin Roy
Ricky Castillo
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Thomas Rosenmueller
Mason Andersen
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Max McGreevy
Hayden Buckley
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
William Mouw
Ryan Gerard
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Adam Hadwin
Ryan Palmer
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Justin Lower
Ben Kohles
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Taylor Montgomery
Bronson Burgoon
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Bill Haas
Andrew Putnam
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Ben Martin
Chandler Phillips
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Jason Dufner
David Lipsky
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Patrick Cantlay
Billy Horschel
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chris Kirk
Davis Thompson
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Matt Kuchar
Cam Davis
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Brendon Todd
Patton Kizzire
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Brice Garnett
Harry Hall
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Mark Hubbard
Daniel Berger
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Matteo Manassero
Michael Thorbjornsen
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Rikuya Hoshino
Taylor Dickson
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Paul Peterson
Takumi Kanaya
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Anders Albertson
Philip Knowles
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Danny Walker
Matthew Riedel
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Steven Fisk
Trevor Cone