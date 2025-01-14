 Skip navigation
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 3

  
Published January 14, 2025 10:40 AM

The American Express kicks off the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing, Jan. 16-19.

Here are the pairings and tee times for the third round in La Quinta, California, with three courses in rotation over the first 54 holes: the host Pete Dye Stadium Course (SC), La Quinta Country Club (LQ) and the Nicklaus Tournament Course (NT).

The final round, after a cut is made, will be contested at the Stadium Course.

Click here for how to watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Charley Hoffman

Eric Cole

11:30 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Doug Ghim

Sam Ryder

11:30 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Chez Reavie

Aaron Baddeley

11:30 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Trey Mullinax

Carson Young

11:30 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Nate Lashley

David Skinns

11:30 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Sami Valimaki

Henrik Norlander

11:41 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Keith Mitchell

Brandt Snedeker

11:41 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Zach Johnson

Kevin Kisner

11:41 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Nick Taylor

Tom Kim

11:41 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Chan Kim

Sam Stevens

11:41 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Frankie Capan III

Antoine Rozner

11:41 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Danny Willett

Victor Perez

11:52 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Justin Thomas

Jason Day

11:52 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

11:52 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Sungjae Im

Mackenzie Hughes

11:52 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Davis Riley

Nick Hardy

11:52 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Chad Ramey

K.H. Lee

11:52 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Jake Knapp

J.T. Poston

12:03 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Greyson Sigg

Vince Whaley

12:03 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Quade Cummins

Noah Goodwin

12:03 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Alex Smalley

Patrick Rodgers

12:03 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

12:03 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Chesson Hadley

Harry Higgs

12:03 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Beau Hossler

Will Gordon

12:14 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Camilo Villegas

Nico Echavarria

12:14 PM
EST

10

(SC)

J.J. Spaun

Rico Hoey

12:14 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Harris English

12:14 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Ben Silverman

Wesley Bryan

12:14 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Michael Kim

Mac Meissner

12:14 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Tom Hoge

Cameron Young

12:25 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

12:25 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Rafael Campos

Peter Malnati

12:25 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Lucas Glover

Erik van Rooyen

12:25 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Matt McCarty

Vincent Norrman

12:25 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Taylor Moore

Lee Hodges

12:25 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Francesco Molinari

Jhonattan Vegas

12:36 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Blades Brown

Isaiah Salinda

12:36 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Kaito Onishi

Jeremy Paul

12:36 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Kevin Velo

Jackson Suber

12:36 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Will Chandler

Kyle Mendoza

12:36 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Norman Xiong

Brian Campbell

12:36 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Alejandro Tosti

Cristobal Del Solar

12:47 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Max Greyserman

Kevin Streelman

12:47 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Novak

12:47 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Lanto Griffin

Bud Cauley

12:47 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Jacob Bridgeman

Joe Highsmith

12:47 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Ryo Hisatsune

Matti Schmid

12:47 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Joel Dahmen

Ben Griffin

12:58 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Nick Dunlap

Sam Burns

12:58 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

12:58 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Luke List

Kevin Yu

12:58 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Schenk

12:58 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Chris Gotterup

Adam Svensson

12:58 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Brian Harman

Sepp Straka

1:09 PM
EST

1

(SC)

John Pak

Tim Widing

1:09 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Aldrich Potgieter

Braden Thornberry

1:09 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Kevin Roy

Ricky Castillo

1:09 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Thomas Rosenmueller

Mason Andersen

1:09 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Max McGreevy

Hayden Buckley

1:09 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

William Mouw

Ryan Gerard

1:20 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Adam Hadwin

Ryan Palmer

1:20 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Justin Lower

Ben Kohles

1:20 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Taylor Montgomery

Bronson Burgoon

1:20 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Bill Haas

Andrew Putnam

1:20 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Ben Martin

Chandler Phillips

1:20 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Jason Dufner

David Lipsky

1:31 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

1:31 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chris Kirk

Davis Thompson

1:31 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Matt Kuchar

Cam Davis

1:31 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Brendon Todd

Patton Kizzire

1:31 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Brice Garnett

Harry Hall

1:31 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Mark Hubbard

Daniel Berger

1:42 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matteo Manassero

Michael Thorbjornsen

1:42 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson

1:42 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Paul Peterson

Takumi Kanaya

1:42 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Anders Albertson

Philip Knowles

1:42 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Danny Walker

Matthew Riedel

1:42 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Steven Fisk

Trevor Cone