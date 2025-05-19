 Skip navigation
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA

Published May 19, 2025 03:45 PM

It’s going to take a Herculean effort, but U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is moving up the points list in an effort to qualify for his own team.

Bradley tied for eighth at the PGA Championship to pick up five spots in the standings. He’s now 17th with the top 6 eventually earning automatic spots. Bradley has said that he would consider being a playing captain if he qualifies, but that he wouldn’t use one of his six wildcard picks on himself.

There were a few notable jumps on the U.S. side. LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau moved from fifth to third with his tie for second at Quail Hollow, where points were worth 1.5 times the normal amount. Harris English, who also tied for second, went from 12th to seventh.

Here’s the current top 12 players in the standings, which will become official after the second FedExCup playoff event, Aug. 17. The Ryder Cup is Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

1. Scottie Scheffler
2. Xander Schauffele
3. Bryson DeChambeau
4. Justin Thomas
5. Collin Morikawa
6. Russell Henley

7. Harris English
8. Maverick McNealy
9. Andrew Novak
10. Brian Harman
11. J.J. Spaun
12. Patrick Cantlay