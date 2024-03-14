 Skip navigation
30 years ago: Looking back at Tiger Woods’ first U.S. Amateur win at TPC Sawgrass

  
Published March 14, 2024 09:25 AM

Thirty years. That’s how long it’s been since a wispy wunderkind named Tiger Woods won his first U.S. Amateur crown.

He did so on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, defeating Kent State All-American Eric Freshette, 5 and 3, in the semifinals, and then Oklahoma State All-American Trip Kuehne, 2 up.

Woods was 5 down with 12 holes to play in the 36-hole final, before rallying to win, his legacy beginning in the eyes of many with his birdie at the par-3 17th hole (the 35th of the match).

The “Live From” crew features the two players Woods beat to win his fourth of six straight USGA crowns (three U.S. Juniors, three U.S. Ams), and reminisce over the 18-year-old prodigy. Watch above.