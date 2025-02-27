 Skip navigation
A Lim Kim leads LPGA tournament in Singapore by a stroke over Charley Hull after the first round

  
Published February 27, 2025 09:22 AM
SINGAPORE — A Lim Kim tamed swirling winds to shoot a 4-under 68 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Thursday.

Kim had five birdies but bogeyed the par-5 16th in tough windy conditions on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Charley Hull of England was in second place after a bogey-free 69, followed by four players tied for third with 70s, including China’s Ruoning Yin and Australia’s Minjee Lee.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the two highest-ranked players in the field, each shot 71.

“Today a lot of winds, and that’s very hard for me, but everybody has the same situation,” Kim said. “Tomorrow, I’m going to work harder.”

Jin Young Ko, who will try to become the first three-time winner of the Singapore event, opened with a 73 and Brooke Henderson shot 74.

Defending champion Hannah Green shot 75. Angel Yin, who won the LPGA Thailand event last week, had a 76.

The Singapore field features nine of the top 10 players in the world ranking - and 13 of the top 15 - minus only top-ranked Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang.

The final event of the LPGA’s three-tournament early Asian Swing will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.