MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pl_2robbies_totvastonvilla_240312.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 29
Tiger Woods, 1994 US Amateur Championship
30 years ago: Tiger’s first U.S. Am win at TPC Sawgrass
PNC Championship - Round One
Langer reveals how he actually tore his Achilles tendon

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240314.jpg
PFT Draft: Most intriguing free agents remaining
nbc_pft_titansrudolph_240314.jpg
Rudolph’s contract with Titans will be telling
nbc_pft_rulechanges_240314.jpg
NFL teams submit latest rule proposals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
A Players first for Rory McIlroy early in his opening round at TPC Sawgrass

  
Published March 14, 2024 09:45 AM

Rory McIlroy is off to a great start Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

In fact, through the first three holes of the his opening round, McIlroy has done something he’s never done before in 13 prior Players Championship starts, as noted by stats guru Justin Ray:

He’s 3 under with three birdies.

McIlroy kicked things off at the par-4 10th hole, sticking his approach shot to 5 feet and making the putt.

He then hit the green in two at the par-5 11th and two-putted for another birdie, this time from 60 feet.

His third birdie, at the short par-4 12th, came from 5 feet again after McIlroy left himself just 64 yards for his approach into that hole.