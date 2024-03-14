A Players first for Rory McIlroy early in his opening round at TPC Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy is off to a great start Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

In fact, through the first three holes of the his opening round, McIlroy has done something he’s never done before in 13 prior Players Championship starts, as noted by stats guru Justin Ray:

He’s 3 under with three birdies.

McIlroy kicked things off at the par-4 10th hole, sticking his approach shot to 5 feet and making the putt.

He then hit the green in two at the par-5 11th and two-putted for another birdie, this time from 60 feet.

His third birdie, at the short par-4 12th, came from 5 feet again after McIlroy left himself just 64 yards for his approach into that hole.