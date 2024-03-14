Tom Kim withdraws after triple bogey on No. 17, citing illness

Tom Kim withdrew Thursday after eight holes of the opening round of The Players Championship. The PGA Tour sent out a social media post citing an unspecified illness as the reason.

Kim, who started on the back nine on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, was 5 over par at the time, including two bogeys and a triple bogey.

The triple came on the par-3 17th hole, his last of the day, after a water ball off the tee.