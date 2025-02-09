Amer Ari again a birdie-fest as OSU wins, Tommy Morrison takes playoff 30 years after Tiger’s loss

The Amer Ari Invitational is traditionally a shootout, and this year’s edition did not disappoint.

Oklahoma State raced ahead with a 26-under first round before eventually wrapping up its second straight team win – and first of the spring – at 64 under, five shots better than runner-up North Carolina, on Saturday at Mauna Lani Resort’s North Course in Waimea, Hawaii.

Four Cowboys finished in double-digits under par, led by Ethan Fang, who tied for third individually at 18 under, three shots out of a playoff.

North Carolina sophomore Hampton Roberts had never finished better than T-12 in a college event prior to forcing extra holes with Texas junior Tommy Morrison, a 6-foot-9 standout who likely will represent the U.S. in the Walker Cup this September. Roberts fired the round of the tournament on Friday, an 11-under 61, but it was Morrison who charge in the final round, birdieing eight of his first 11 holes before a bogey at No. 12. He birdied twice more coming in to post 63.

Then on the first playoff hole, Morrison birdied again to pick up his first college title.

A BIRDIE FOR THE WIN 👏@T_morrison_88 birdies the playoff round at hole 18 to earn his FIRST COLLEGIATE WIN! 🤘#HookEm | #TakeDeadAim pic.twitter.com/mjdHSG4LcX — Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) February 9, 2025

At No. 11 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking entering this week, Morrison is poised to vault into the top 10 for the first time in his career. His best college finish before Saturday was a runner-up last fall at the Folds of Honor Collegiate. His last victory of any kind came just last summer at the European Amateur, which led to him making the cut at The Open at Royal Troon.

Morrison joins a list of past Amer Ari champions that includes Matt Kuchar, Anthony Kim, Nick Taylor and Aaron Wise.

Roberts is still in good company, though, as 30 years ago, Tiger Woods lost the Amer Ari in a playoff to Arizona State’s Chris Hanell. Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth have also lost this tournament in sudden death; Cantlay’s went seven extra holes before Oregon’s Daniel Miernicki won.

Texas was third as a team, while Auburn placed fourth without standouts Brendan Valdes and Josiah Gilbert in the lineup. Arizona State, ranked tops in this field at No. 2 nationally, fell three spots on the final day to eighth.

In total, 34 players shot 10 under or better.