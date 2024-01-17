 Skip navigation
Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
nbc_golf_gt_stevesticker_240117.jpg
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_240117.jpg
Langer discusses future at The Masters, U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Angel Yin, in walking boot, withdraws from LPGA season opener

  
Published January 17, 2024 11:20 AM

Angel Yin’s first Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will have to wait.

Yin has withdrawn from this week’s season opener at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club due to injury, according to the LPGA.

The type of injury was not specified, but Yin was pictured in a wheelchair with a walking boot on her left foot during an event Tuesday night for Annika Sorenstam’s junior event near Lake Nona.

The 25-year-old Yin won her first career LPGA title last October at the Buick LPGA Shanghai and added four other top-10s.