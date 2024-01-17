Angel Yin, in walking boot, withdraws from LPGA season opener

Angel Yin’s first Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will have to wait.

Yin has withdrawn from this week’s season opener at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club due to injury, according to the LPGA.

The type of injury was not specified, but Yin was pictured in a wheelchair with a walking boot on her left foot during an event Tuesday night for Annika Sorenstam’s junior event near Lake Nona.

No announcement was made by LPGA, but Yin was pictured last night giving a speech to some AJGA players in Orlando … in a wheelchair and walking boot. pic.twitter.com/3vG8vw9g4W — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) January 17, 2024

The 25-year-old Yin won her first career LPGA title last October at the Buick LPGA Shanghai and added four other top-10s.