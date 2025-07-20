Aphrodite Deng, 15, becomes first Canadian winner in U.S. Girls’ Junior history

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Aphrodite Deng became the first Canadian winner in U.S. Girls’ Junior history, beating Xingtong Chen of Singapore, 2 and 1, on Saturday in the 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The 15-year-old Deng, from Calgary, Alberta, won her third junior major title of the year, following the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and the Mizuho Americas Open in May. She earned spots in the U.S. Women’s Open next year at Riviera and the U.S. Women’s Amateur this year and next.

“It really means a lot. I just can’t believe that I won,” Deng said. “I didn’t really think about the end result because I knew there were a lot of good players here. I just tried to win each match.”

Deng had a 4-up lead over the 16-year-old Chen - the first player from Singapore to reach the championship match - after 18 holes. Chen cut the deficit to two twice on the second 18, the last with a par win on the 34th. Deng ended it on the 35th by matching Chen’s par.

“I think I stayed in the moment throughout the whole match,” Deng said. “I did get a little tired at the end. I learned that I’m pretty consistent and I’m pretty good, and I think that I stay pretty calm in front of a crowd and cameras.”