 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Day Four
Bryson DeChambeau wraps Open rebound with 64, sets sights on Ryder Cup
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zebby Matthews returns, Caleb Durbin remains hot
Thumbnail
The largest margins of victory in Open Championship history

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Day Four
Bryson DeChambeau wraps Open rebound with 64, sets sights on Ryder Cup
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zebby Matthews returns, Caleb Durbin remains hot
Thumbnail
The largest margins of victory in Open Championship history

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aphrodite Deng, 15, becomes first Canadian winner in U.S. Girls’ Junior history

  
Published July 20, 2025 11:18 AM
HLs: U.S. Girls' Junior Championship 2025, Finals
July 19, 2025 05:49 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the finals at this year's U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, taking place Atlanta Athletic Club (Riverside Course).

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Aphrodite Deng became the first Canadian winner in U.S. Girls’ Junior history, beating Xingtong Chen of Singapore, 2 and 1, on Saturday in the 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The 15-year-old Deng, from Calgary, Alberta, won her third junior major title of the year, following the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and the Mizuho Americas Open in May. She earned spots in the U.S. Women’s Open next year at Riviera and the U.S. Women’s Amateur this year and next.

“It really means a lot. I just can’t believe that I won,” Deng said. “I didn’t really think about the end result because I knew there were a lot of good players here. I just tried to win each match.”

Deng had a 4-up lead over the 16-year-old Chen - the first player from Singapore to reach the championship match - after 18 holes. Chen cut the deficit to two twice on the second 18, the last with a par win on the 34th. Deng ended it on the 35th by matching Chen’s par.

“I think I stayed in the moment throughout the whole match,” Deng said. “I did get a little tired at the end. I learned that I’m pretty consistent and I’m pretty good, and I think that I stay pretty calm in front of a crowd and cameras.”