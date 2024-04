Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, groupings for Round 1

The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will begin Wednesday, April 3, at Champions Retreat.

The field of 72 players will compete over two rounds in Evans, Georgia, before a 36-hole cut is made to the lowest 30 scorers and ties. Those players will advance to Saturday’s 18-hole finale at Augusta National Golf Club. Friday will allow a practice day for all competitors at ANGC, including the Par 3 Course. Click here for how to watch the three rounds of action, beginning Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Here are the tee times and groupings for Round 1 (all times EDT):

Tee No. 1

Time Players 8 a.m. Kiara Romero, Lauren Kim, Caitlyn Macnab 8:12 a.m. Eila Galitsky, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Jensen Castle 8:23 a.m. Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park, Suzuna Yokoyama 8:35 a.m. Kokoro Nakamura, Anna Morgan, Farah O’Keefe 8:46 a.m. Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Jennie Park 8:58 a.m. Phoebe Brinker, Saori Iijima, Ashley Menne 9:09 a.m. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Leigh Chien, Lauryn Nguyen 9:21 a.m. Hannah Darling, Zoe Antoinette Campos, Hinano Muguruma 9:32 a.m. Charlotte Heath, Megha Ganne, Louise Rydqvist 9:44 a.m. Ingrid Lindblad, Yuna Araki, Rachel Kuehn 9:55 a.m. Amari Avery, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Gianna Clemente 10:07 a.m. Helen Briem, Meja Ortengren, Annabelle Pancake

Tee No. 10