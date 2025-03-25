Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Field, format and how to watch
The sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 2 in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.
The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, Wednesday and Thursday, April 2 and 3. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 5.
The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, A sudden-death playoff will be used if two or more players are tied after 54 holes of regulation.
All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, April 4, which also includes competing on the Par 3 Course.
How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
(All times EDT; stream links added when available):
April 2
- 1:30-3:30PM: Round 1 (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
April 3
- 1:30-3:30PM: Round 2 (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
April 4
- 1:30-3:30PM: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
April 5
- 10AM-Noon: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Noon-3:30PM: Final round (NBC/Peacock)
Augusta National Women’s Amateur full field:
- Carla Bernat Escuder
- Phoebe Brinker
- Emma Kaisa Bunch
- Caroline Canales
- Sofia Cherif Essakali
- Euneseo Choi
- Gianna Clemente
- Beth Coulter
- Catie Craig
- Hannah Darling
- Anna Davis
- Caterina Don
- Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- Francesca Fiorellini
- Eila Galitsky
- Megha Ganne
- Sarah Hammett
- Rachel Heck
- Kary Hollenbaugh
- Huai-Chien Hsu
- Minseo Jung
- Tsubasa Kajitani
- Lauren Kim
- Jasmine Koo
- Ko Kurabayashi
- Arianna Lau
- Elise Lee
- Mackenzie Lee
- Katie Li
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
- Caitlyn Macnab
- Rianne Malixi
- Maria Jose Marin
- Paula Martin Sampedro
- Isabella McCauley
- Avery McCrery
- Emma McMyler
- Carolina Melgrati
- Riana Mission
- Lauryn Nguyen
- Farah O’Keefe
- Nikki Oh
- Soomin Oh
- Lauren Olivares
- Meja Ortengren
- Catherine Park
- Macy Pate
- Catherine Rao
- Andrea Revuelta
- Patience Rhodes
- Kiara Romero
- Louise Rydqvist
- Amanda Sambach
- Scarlett Schremmer
- Mamika Shinchi
- Bailey Shoemaker
- Andie Smith
- Achiraya Sriwong
- Megan Streicher
- Nora Sundberg
- Asterisk Talley
- Rocio Tejedo
- Mirabel Ting
- Kendall Todd
- Havanna Torstensson
- Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
- Avery Weed
- Casey Weidenfeld
- Lottie Woad
- Jeneath Wong
- Kelly Xu
- Shiyuan Zhou
Augusta National Women’s Amateur qualifying criteria
- 1. Reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion
- 2. Reigning R&A Women’s Amateur champion
- 3. Reigning Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- 4. Reigning R&A Girls’ Amateur champion
- 5. Reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion
- 6. Reigning Girls Junior PGA champion
- 7. Reigning NCAA Division I individual champion
- 8. Past champions of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within the last five years
- 9. The 30 highest ranked players from the U.S. based on the prior year’s (2024) final Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, not otherwise qualified
- 10. After qualifications 1-8 above, the 30 highest ranked players not otherwise qualified, as listed on the prior year’s (2024) final Women’s World Amateur Ranking
- 11. Players receiving special invitations from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Committee