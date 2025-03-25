Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Field, format and how to watch

The sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 2 in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.

The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia, Wednesday and Thursday, April 2 and 3. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 5.

The low 30 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final 18 holes, A sudden-death playoff will be used if two or more players are tied after 54 holes of regulation.

All players in the field will get a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, April 4, which also includes competing on the Par 3 Course.

How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

(All times EDT; stream links added when available):

April 2



1:30-3:30PM: Round 1 (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

April 3



1:30-3:30PM: Round 2 (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

April 4



1:30-3:30PM: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

April 5



10AM-Noon: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Noon-3:30PM: Final round (NBC/Peacock)

Augusta National Women’s Amateur full field:

Carla Bernat Escuder

Phoebe Brinker

Emma Kaisa Bunch

Caroline Canales

Sofia Cherif Essakali

Euneseo Choi

Gianna Clemente

Beth Coulter

Catie Craig

Hannah Darling

Anna Davis

Caterina Don

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

Francesca Fiorellini

Eila Galitsky

Megha Ganne

Sarah Hammett

Rachel Heck

Kary Hollenbaugh

Huai-Chien Hsu

Minseo Jung

Tsubasa Kajitani

Lauren Kim

Jasmine Koo

Ko Kurabayashi

Arianna Lau

Elise Lee

Mackenzie Lee

Katie Li

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra

Caitlyn Macnab

Rianne Malixi

Maria Jose Marin

Paula Martin Sampedro

Isabella McCauley

Avery McCrery

Emma McMyler

Carolina Melgrati

Riana Mission

Lauryn Nguyen

Farah O’Keefe

Nikki Oh

Soomin Oh

Lauren Olivares

Meja Ortengren

Catherine Park

Macy Pate

Catherine Rao

Andrea Revuelta

Patience Rhodes

Kiara Romero

Louise Rydqvist

Amanda Sambach

Scarlett Schremmer

Mamika Shinchi

Bailey Shoemaker

Andie Smith

Achiraya Sriwong

Megan Streicher

Nora Sundberg

Asterisk Talley

Rocio Tejedo

Mirabel Ting

Kendall Todd

Havanna Torstensson

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham

Avery Weed

Casey Weidenfeld

Lottie Woad

Jeneath Wong

Kelly Xu

Shiyuan Zhou

Augusta National Women’s Amateur qualifying criteria