Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur continues Thursday with Round 2 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

Players are competing over 36 holes on the venue before a cut is made to the low 30 and ties, with the qualifiers playing the final round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for the second round (all times EDT; click here for how to watch).

Tee No. 1

8 a.m.: Huai-Chien Hsu, Katie Li, Havanna Torstensson

8:12 a.m.: Farah O’Keefe, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Emma McMyler

8:23 a.m.: Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Sarah Hammett

8:35 a.m.: Francesca Fiorellini, Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Andie Smith

8:46 a.m.: Lauren Kim, Isabella McCauley, Carla Bernat Escuder

8:57 a.m.: Shiyuan Zhou, Andrea Revuelta, Lauryn Nguyen

9:09 a.m.: Mackenzie Lee, Paula Martin Sampedro, Riana Mission

9:21 a.m.: Carolina Melgrati, Avery McCrery, Scarlett Schremmer

9:32 a.m.: Phoebe Brinker, Catie Craig, Caitlyn Macnab

9:44 a.m.: Soomin Oh, Eila Galitsky, Bailey Shoemaker

9:55 a.m.: Megha Ganne, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

10:07 a.m.: Nikki Oh, Jeneath Wong, Elise Lee

Tee No. 10