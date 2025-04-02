Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings
Published April 2, 2025 05:20 PM
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur continues Thursday with Round 2 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.
Players are competing over 36 holes on the venue before a cut is made to the low 30 and ties, with the qualifiers playing the final round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for the second round (all times EDT; click here for how to watch).
Tee No. 1
- 8 a.m.: Huai-Chien Hsu, Katie Li, Havanna Torstensson
- 8:12 a.m.: Farah O’Keefe, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Emma McMyler
- 8:23 a.m.: Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Sarah Hammett
- 8:35 a.m.: Francesca Fiorellini, Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Andie Smith
- 8:46 a.m.: Lauren Kim, Isabella McCauley, Carla Bernat Escuder
- 8:57 a.m.: Shiyuan Zhou, Andrea Revuelta, Lauryn Nguyen
- 9:09 a.m.: Mackenzie Lee, Paula Martin Sampedro, Riana Mission
- 9:21 a.m.: Carolina Melgrati, Avery McCrery, Scarlett Schremmer
- 9:32 a.m.: Phoebe Brinker, Catie Craig, Caitlyn Macnab
- 9:44 a.m.: Soomin Oh, Eila Galitsky, Bailey Shoemaker
- 9:55 a.m.: Megha Ganne, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- 10:07 a.m.: Nikki Oh, Jeneath Wong, Elise Lee
Tee No. 10
- 8 a.m.: Mirabel Ting, Amanda Sambach, Mamika Shinchi
- 8:12 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Maria Jose Marin, Gianna Clemente
- 8:23 a.m.: Lottie Woad, Jasmine Koo, Louise Rydqvist
- 8:35 a.m.: Catherine Rao, Hannah Darling, Anna Davis
- 8:46 a.m.: Lauren Olivares, Carolina Canales, Ko Kurabayashi
- 8:57 a.m.: Rocio Tejedo, Kelly Xu, Achiraya Sriwong
- 9:09 a.m.: Megan Streicher, Patience Rhodes, Kary Hollenbaugh
- 9:21 a.m.: Tsubasa Kajitani, Casey Weidenfeld, Beth Coulter
- 9:32 a.m.: Catherine Park, Kendall Todd, Emma Kaisa Bunch
- 9:44 a.m.: Minseo Hung, Rachel Heck, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
- 9:55 a.m.: Eunseo Choi, Avery Weed, Meja Ortengren
- 10:07 a.m.: Macy Pate, Arianna Lau, Caterina Don