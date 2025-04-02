 Skip navigation
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings

  
Published April 2, 2025 05:20 PM

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur continues Thursday with Round 2 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

Players are competing over 36 holes on the venue before a cut is made to the low 30 and ties, with the qualifiers playing the final round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for the second round (all times EDT; click here for how to watch).

Tee No. 1

  • 8 a.m.: Huai-Chien Hsu, Katie Li, Havanna Torstensson
  • 8:12 a.m.: Farah O’Keefe, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Emma McMyler
  • 8:23 a.m.: Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Sarah Hammett
  • 8:35 a.m.: Francesca Fiorellini, Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Andie Smith
  • 8:46 a.m.: Lauren Kim, Isabella McCauley, Carla Bernat Escuder
  • 8:57 a.m.: Shiyuan Zhou, Andrea Revuelta, Lauryn Nguyen
  • 9:09 a.m.: Mackenzie Lee, Paula Martin Sampedro, Riana Mission
  • 9:21 a.m.: Carolina Melgrati, Avery McCrery, Scarlett Schremmer
  • 9:32 a.m.: Phoebe Brinker, Catie Craig, Caitlyn Macnab
  • 9:44 a.m.: Soomin Oh, Eila Galitsky, Bailey Shoemaker
  • 9:55 a.m.: Megha Ganne, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
  • 10:07 a.m.: Nikki Oh, Jeneath Wong, Elise Lee

Tee No. 10

  • 8 a.m.: Mirabel Ting, Amanda Sambach, Mamika Shinchi
  • 8:12 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Maria Jose Marin, Gianna Clemente
  • 8:23 a.m.: Lottie Woad, Jasmine Koo, Louise Rydqvist
  • 8:35 a.m.: Catherine Rao, Hannah Darling, Anna Davis
  • 8:46 a.m.: Lauren Olivares, Carolina Canales, Ko Kurabayashi
  • 8:57 a.m.: Rocio Tejedo, Kelly Xu, Achiraya Sriwong
  • 9:09 a.m.: Megan Streicher, Patience Rhodes, Kary Hollenbaugh
  • 9:21 a.m.: Tsubasa Kajitani, Casey Weidenfeld, Beth Coulter
  • 9:32 a.m.: Catherine Park, Kendall Todd, Emma Kaisa Bunch
  • 9:44 a.m.: Minseo Hung, Rachel Heck, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
  • 9:55 a.m.: Eunseo Choi, Avery Weed, Meja Ortengren
  • 10:07 a.m.: Macy Pate, Arianna Lau, Caterina Don