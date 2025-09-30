Back to work for some Ryder Cup players and vice captains

The extreme highs and lows of the Ryder Cup are over, and now it’s time to get to work for 10 players directly involved at Bethpage Black.

Rasmus Hojgaard went from his Ryder Cup debut to trying to keep his full PGA Tour status. The Dane is No. 87 in the FedEx Cup standings and playing in the Sanderson Farms Championship this week in Mississippi.

The top 100 in the FedExCup keep their PGA Tour cards. Also in Mississippi are vice captains Brandt Snedeker and Francesco Molinari.

Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre have flown to Scotland for the Dunhill Links Championship, where Hatton is the defending champion.

And then there was this reminder from Tabitha Furyk, the wife of Jim Furyk who does most of the heavy lifting for the Constellation Furyk & Friends event on the PGA Tour Champions this week in Jacksonville, Florida. She told of Thomas Bjorn approaching her at Bethpage Black and asking about his pro-am time.

Bjorn and fellow vice captain José María Olazábal were on a flight Monday from New York to Jacksonville. Furyk, meanwhile, goes from being a vice captain to his first time playing since hip replacement surgery in April.