Best FedExCup performer of last 5 years? Hint: It’s not who you’d think
Scottie Scheffler has been dominant in recent years, but when it comes to the best average finish in the FedExCup standings in the past five seasons, Scheffler ranks second.
First? That would be Patrick Cantlay.
Among 80 players who have posted in the FedExCup standings in each of the last five seasons, Cantlay tops the list with a 6.4 average final rank. Scheffler follows at 7 flat, with Viktor Hovland (9), Rory McIlroy (10.2) and Xander Schauffele (11.4) rounding out the top five.
On the other end of the spectrum, Brian Stuard has amazingly appeared on all five end-of-season standings while averaging a rank of 181.4.
The final FedExCup Fall list is used for each of the last three seasons while 2020-21 and 2021-22 standings conclude after those seasons’ Tour Championship.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
|PLAYER
|FEC 2025
|FEC 2024
|FEC 2022-23
|FEC 2021-22
|FEC 2020-21
|AVG
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|17
|5
|7
|1
|6.4
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|1
|6
|2
|22
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|12
|12
|1
|15
|5
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|23
|9
|4
|1
|14
|10.2
|Xander Schauffele
|42
|4
|2
|4
|5
|11.4
|Sam Burns
|7
|12
|9
|24
|18
|14
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|2
|6
|21
|26
|14.8
|Sungjae Im
|27
|7
|23
|2
|20
|15.8
|Justin Thomas
|7
|14
|78
|5
|4
|21.6
|Corey Conners
|4
|39
|25
|26
|22
|23.2
|Russell Henley
|2
|4
|14
|45
|56
|24.2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|29
|9
|49
|11
|26
|24.8
|Brian Harman
|13
|31
|22
|21
|41
|25.6
|Keegan Bradley
|7
|21
|9
|54
|39
|26
|Tony Finau
|83
|23
|19
|9
|11
|29
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|34
|40
|9
|15
|73
|34.2
|Si Woo Kim
|37
|32
|19
|58
|34
|36
|Sepp Straka
|30
|27
|14
|7
|106
|36.8
|Tom Hoge
|48
|29
|45
|10
|54
|37.2
|Shane Lowry
|13
|9
|96
|32
|45
|39
|Jordan Spieth
|61
|80
|26
|13
|20
|40
|Max Homa
|105
|46
|9
|5
|35
|40
|Lucas Glover
|36
|61
|18
|42
|46
|40.6
|J.T. Poston
|49
|41
|38
|15
|79
|44.4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1
|20
|6
|64
|137
|45.6
|Wyndham Clark
|65
|8
|3
|72
|87
|47
|Denny McCarthy
|40
|35
|32
|37
|100
|48.8
|Chris Kirk
|57
|27
|31
|68
|62
|49
|Cam Davis
|86
|36
|47
|56
|37
|52.4
|Billy Horschel
|116
|23
|110
|21
|9
|55.8
|Emiliano Grillo
|71
|76
|28
|53
|59
|57.4
|Maverick McNealy
|23
|51
|127
|38
|58
|59.4
|Mackenzie Hughes
|72
|52
|50
|57
|67
|59.6
|Adam Scott
|112
|4
|79
|25
|90
|62
|Seamus Power
|117
|56
|40
|43
|72
|65.6
|Alex Noren
|128
|37
|62
|70
|33
|66
|Keith Mitchell
|82
|75
|69
|40
|65
|66.2
|Jason Day
|41
|33
|27
|124
|114
|67.8
|Justin Rose
|21
|62
|33
|106
|126
|69.6
|Adam Schenk
|69
|98
|9
|90
|88
|70.8
|Andrew Putnam
|114
|85
|34
|46
|82
|72.2
|Nick Taylor
|19
|60
|24
|134
|141
|75.6
|Patrick Rodgers
|62
|53
|48
|95
|128
|77.2
|Erik van Rooyen
|87
|70
|65
|150
|22
|78.8
|Adam Hadwin
|139
|47
|44
|63
|103
|79.2
|Rickie Fowler
|32
|101
|16
|133
|134
|83.2
|K.H. Lee
|191
|105
|77
|27
|31
|86.2
|Beau Hossler
|104
|66
|51
|80
|148
|89.8
|Luke List
|160
|89
|59
|52
|102
|92.4
|Mark Hubbard
|92
|63
|64
|100
|143
|92.4
|Matt Kuchar
|118
|109
|55
|66
|122
|94
|Jhonattan Vegas
|50
|73
|194
|111
|61
|97.8
|Joel Dahmen
|122
|124
|82
|92
|76
|99.2
|Doug Ghim
|113
|71
|123
|125
|83
|103
|Brendon Todd
|228
|72
|46
|78
|101
|105
|Sam Ryder
|123
|125
|58
|108
|112
|105.2
|Gary Woodland
|90
|140
|115
|79
|113
|107.4
|Peter Malnati
|188
|78
|120
|101
|86
|114.6
|Vince Whaley
|75
|103
|148
|109
|140
|115
|Patton Kizzire
|180
|77
|128
|130
|63
|115.6
|Matt NeSmith
|183
|143
|71
|83
|115
|119
|Kevin Streelman
|190
|142
|104
|99
|64
|119.8
|Nate Lashley
|162
|117
|95
|112
|131
|123.4
|Troy Merritt
|207
|149
|124
|62
|78
|124
|Lanto Griffin
|125
|158
|173
|81
|89
|125.2
|Martin Laird
|195
|145
|114
|107
|75
|127.2
|Webb Simpson
|172
|160
|151
|131
|40
|130.8
|Cameron Champ
|147
|175
|133
|144
|57
|131.2
|C.T. Pan
|200
|102
|129
|105
|121
|131.4
|Chez Reavie
|218
|163
|113
|65
|104
|132.6
|Kevin Kisner
|194
|196
|203
|39
|38
|134
|Ryan Palmer
|192
|198
|130
|88
|69
|135.4
|Harry Higgs
|132
|209
|144
|147
|66
|139.6
|Chesson Hadley
|202
|150
|105
|121
|125
|140.6
|Scott Piercy
|201
|182
|131
|118
|116
|149.6
|Russell Knox
|235
|207
|146
|96
|110
|158.8
|James Hahn
|205
|208
|170
|113
|108
|160.8
|Dylan Frittelli
|215
|228
|172
|87
|119
|164.2
|Francesco Molinari
|185
|192
|190
|148
|142
|171.4
|Brian Stuard
|236
|241
|193
|145
|92
|181.4