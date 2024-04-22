Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields

The NCAA Division-I women’s golf postseason is almost upon us.

The NCAA women’s regional round will be contested May 6-8 at six different sites with 12 teams at each site. The 72 teams consist of 27 automatic qualifiers that won their respective conference championships and 45 at-large bids. Five teams will advance out of each regional to the NCAA Championship at La Costa.

The selection show is schedule for 2 p.m. ET Wednesday on Golf Channel.

How the NCAA committee selects the at-large bids and assigns regional seeding could be different this year. With Golfstat’s ranking no longer available, the committee’s main resource is Mark Broadie’s national collegiate golf ranking. The NCAA’s Competition Oversight Committee did update selection criteria for this season only, allowing the golf committees to use other established ranking systems in addition to Broadie’s ranking. However, the Golfweek/Sagarin ranking also is no longer published, so it’s unknown if any other ranking is established enough to be considered. Golf Channel has learned that teams have been asked to send in brag sheets, or resumés, to further assist the committee.

Currently, the at-large cutoff in Broadie’s ranking, referred to as the magic number, is No. 62, which is Colorado State.

Here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

(Note: Automatic qualifiers are listed with their conference in parentheses; projected conference champs are listed in parentheses as those tournaments have yet to be completed.)

CLE ELUM REGIONAL

Tumble Creek Club, Cle Elum, Washington

1. Stanford (Pac-12)

2. Arizona State

3. Ole Miss

4. Georgia

5. UCF

6. Washington (host)

7. Michigan

8. Kansas

9. Iowa State

10. Sacramento State (Big Sky)

11. Seattle (WAC)

12. Albany (MAAC)

EAST LANSING REGIONAL

Forest Akers Golf Course, East Lansing, Michigan

1. South Carolina

2. Arkansas

3. Arizona

4. Virginia

5. Cal

6. Michigan State (host)

7. Houston

8. Miami

9. Virginia Tech

10. Kent State (MAC)

11. Georgetown (Big East)

12. Dartmouth (Ivy)

BERMUDA RUN REGIONAL

Bermuda Run Country Club (East), Bermuda Run, N.C.

1. Wake Forest (ACC) (host)

2. Texas (Big 12)

3. Oregon

4. Mississippi State (SEC)

5. SMU (American)

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Tulsa

9. Louisville

10. Indiana (Big Ten)

11. East Tennessee State (SoCon)

12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)

LAS VEGAS REGIONAL

Spanish Trail Country Club, Las Vegas

1. UCLA

2. Northwestern

3. Pepperdine

4. Vanderbilt

5. North Carolina

6. South Florida

7. Baylor

8. Oregon State

9. Colorado State

10. Long Beach State (Big West)

11. Sacred Heart (Northeast)

12. Navy (Patriot)

BRYAN REGIONAL

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

1. LSU

2. USC

3. Texas A&M (host)

4. Clemson

5. San Jose State (Mountain West)

6. Purdue

7. Maryland

8. Denver (Summit)

9. Texas State (Sun Belt)

10. Sam Houston (C-USA)

11. Charleston Southern (Big South)

12. Little Rock (Ohio Valley)

AUBURN REGIONAL

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama

1. Auburn (host)

2. Duke

3. Florida

4. Florida State

5. Ohio State

6. Kentucky

7. Oklahoma State

8. Oklahoma

9. Augusta (Southland)

10. Delaware (Coastal)

11. Kennesaw State (ASUN)

12. Oakland (Horizon)