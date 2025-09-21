By the numbers: 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

The 45th Ryder Cup begins Friday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Here is a look at some important numbers heading into this year’s matches:

0.74 – Most points per match by rookies since 1979 (U.S., 14-4-3, 2021).

1 – Number of rookies on this year’s European team (Rasmus Hojgaard).

2 – Number of partnerships to go 4-0 in Ryder Cup history (Larry Nelson and Lanny Wadkins, U.S., 1979; Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, Europe, 2018).

3 – Since 1979, just three players have gone 5-0 in a single Ryder Cup (Larry Nelson, U.S., 1979; Francesco Molinari, Europe, 2018; Dustin Johnson, U.S., 2021).

4 – Number of rookies on this year’s U.S. team (Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young).

4 – Most points ever won by a captain’s pick in a single Ryder Cup (Lee Westwood, 3-0-2, 2006; Ian Poulter, 4-1, 2008, and 4-0, 2012; Thomas Pieters, 4-1, 2016).

5 – Fan of close Ryder Cups? Well, you’ve been disappointed in recent years as eight of the last 10 – and five straight – have been decided by five or more points.

6 – The six returning American players from the last U.S. team went a combined 6-14-3 in Rome.

7 – While the U.S. has the advantage in four-balls and singles in the last eight Ryder Cups, Europe has been seven points better in foursomes during that span. However, the home side has won the foursomes in each of the last nine Ryder Cups.

7 – Number of courses to have hosted a Ryder Cup, U.S. Open and PGA Championship (Bethpage Black, Scioto CC, Pinehurst No. 2, Oak Hill CC, Oakland Hills CC, Medinah CC and Hazeltine National GC).

8 – Home Ryder Cup teams have won eight of the last nine editions, with the only exception being 2012 at Medinah.

8 – Number of Ryder Cup teams that Rory McIlroy has now been a part of, most on either side.

9 – Since 1979, when the format changed to five sessions, the leader after the first session is 9-5-1.

10 – Consecutive sessions on American soil in which the U.S. has led after; the last such session in which the U.S. trailed was following Sunday singles in 2012 at Medinah, where Europe pulled off a comeback victory.

10 – Largest margin on victory since 1979 (U.S., 19-9, 2021).

11 – Number of matches won by a sitting world No. 1. Tiger Woods played four Ryder Cups as world No. 1, going 10-8-1. Dustin Johnson went 1-4 in 2018 while Scottie Scheffler went 0-2-2 in 2023. Scheffler is again No. 1 in the world this week.

14 – Since 1979, when the format changed to five sessions, the leader after the second session is 13-8-1.

15 – Number of combined Ryder Cup appearances for the 12 American player before this year. That group is a combined 26-22-8.

16 – Number of career Ryder Cup points won by Rory McIlroy, the most on either team this year; McIlroy is still 12.5 points from tying the all-time points leader, Sergio Garcia.

18 – Number of Ryder Cup victories by the U.S. at home, compared to just four losses, all of which have come after 1979, when Great Britain and Ireland absorbed continental Europe into its team selection.

27 – All-time wins by the U.S. in Ryder Cup history, part of the Americans’ 27-15-2 record.

33 – Number of career Ryder Cup matches played by Rory McIlroy, the most on either team this year; Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood share the all-time record with 47 each.

36 – Age of Russell Henley, who is tied for the youngest oldest player on any U.S. team along with Brian Harman (2023), Ed Dudley (1937) and Al Espinosa (1927).

45 – Age of the oldest player in this year’s Ryder Cup, Justin Rose, who is nine years older than the oldest U.S. player, Russell Henley.

59 – Number of combined points won by Europe’s players in 32 combined Ryder Cup starts. That group is 59-50-19.

76 – Number of bunkers on the Black Course.

113 – The number of points won by the U.S. in the last eight Ryder Cups combined, compared to 111 for Europe.

1,477 – Size, in acres, of Bethpage State Park, which consists of five golf courses, tennis courts, hiking and biking trails, and more.

2006 – The last – and only – time a team has won all five sessions. That year, Europe won each of the four team sessions by a point before taking the singles by five.

1983 – The last time that the U.S. has won three straight home Ryder Cups.

1995 – The last and only other time that the Ryder Cup has been contested in the state of New York. That year, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, Europe won by a single point, 14.5-13.5.

7,352 – Yardage of Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup. That’s 107 yards shorter than the layout played for the 2019 PGA Championship.

300,000 – The estimated number of rounds played on Bethpage’s five golf courses each year.