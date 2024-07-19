 Skip navigation
Top News

News: Las Vegas Shut Down
A’s exec tells Las Vegas officials the club plans to leave $30 million in public money on the table
DANA Open
Hye-Jin Choi shoots 64 to take a one-shot lead in the LPGA’s Dana Open
The 152nd Open - Day One
Daniel Brown birdies last for surprising lead at windy Troon Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_smxinsider30board_240718.jpg
Kitchen returns to Washougal after MX breakthrough
nbc_smx_smxinsiderfowler_240718.jpg
SMX playoffs drawing near with riders on bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

News: Las Vegas Shut Down
A’s exec tells Las Vegas officials the club plans to leave $30 million in public money on the table
DANA Open
Hye-Jin Choi shoots 64 to take a one-shot lead in the LPGA’s Dana Open
The 152nd Open - Day One
Daniel Brown birdies last for surprising lead at windy Troon Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_smxinsider30board_240718.jpg
Kitchen returns to Washougal after MX breakthrough
nbc_smx_smxinsiderfowler_240718.jpg
SMX playoffs drawing near with riders on bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Canadian Ben Silverman leads PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship

  
Published July 18, 2024 10:33 PM
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Ben Silverman birdied seven of his last nine holes and scored 19 points to take the lead Thursday in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Silverman had 10 birdies and a bogey on Tahoe Mountain Club’s tree-lined Old Greenwood layout for a two-point lead over Kelly Kraft.

“This place is gorgeous,” said Silverman, the 36-year-old Canadian seeking his first PGA Tour victory. “Really like this golf course.”

Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

“You try to put the points out of your head and just focus on making birdies and adding up your score normal,” Silverman said. ”You get rewarded for birdies and the points kind of take care of themselves. That’s how you try to do it.”

Kraft eagled the par-5 third and had seven birdies and two bogeys.

“I was just in scoring and the guy told me what I shot, and I was like, `I have no idea what I shot. I just know I had 17 points.’” Kraft said. “You’re kind of just trying to make birdies the whole time.”

Nate Lashley was third at 15, and Sam Ryder and S.H. Kim had 14. Lorenzo Scalise of Italy, one of 50 European tour players in the field, was at 13 with Patrick Fishburn and Vince Whaley.

With three weeks left in the FedExCup regular season, Lashley is 97th, Silverman 100th, Kim 110th, Ryder 120th, Fisburn 139th, Whaley 167th and Kraft 172nd. The top 70 will advance to the playoffs.

Taylor Pendrith - at No. 36, the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup in the field - had a 12-point round. The Canadian won at Colonial in May for his first PGA Tour title.