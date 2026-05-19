 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner’s Vegas reinvention: From Toronto heat to a Western Conference final run
Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer throws a bullpen session as he works his way back from right forearm tendinitis
Filip Gustavsson
Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson will have offseason hip surgery that complicates his readiness for camp

Top Clips

nbc_bte_belmont_260519.jpg
Identifying early Belmont Stakes betting favorites
nbc_bte_knickscavaliers_260519.jpg
Knicks set up ‘very well’ to handle Cavaliers
nbc_nba_pelicanscoach_260519.jpg
Mosley brings developmental experience to Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner’s Vegas reinvention: From Toronto heat to a Western Conference final run
Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer throws a bullpen session as he works his way back from right forearm tendinitis
Filip Gustavsson
Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson will have offseason hip surgery that complicates his readiness for camp

Top Clips

nbc_bte_belmont_260519.jpg
Identifying early Belmont Stakes betting favorites
nbc_bte_knickscavaliers_260519.jpg
Knicks set up ‘very well’ to handle Cavaliers
nbc_nba_pelicanscoach_260519.jpg
Mosley brings developmental experience to Pelicans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rai withdraws from CJ Cup Byron Nelson after breakthrough win at PGA Championship

  
Published May 19, 2026 11:27 AM
Thomas on final round surge: I was 'pissed off'
May 17, 2026 06:57 PM
Justin Thomas reflects on why his struggles in Round 3 of the PGA Championship left him 'a good pissed off' that fueled a final round surge into a top-five finish at Aroniminck.

McKINNEY, Texas — Aaron Rai has withdrawn from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament, less than 24 hours after winning his first major at the PGA Championship.

He’ll be replaced in the field by S.Y. Noh.

Rai made six birdies over the last 10 holes at Aronimink in his breakthrough performance, taking the lead for good on the 13th and pouring it on with a 70-foot birdie putt across the 17th green. He closed with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot victory to become the first English-born player in more than a century to capture the PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old Rai finished with a back nine that ranks among the best in major championship history. The previous two players to go 6 under or better over the final 10 holes of a major were Cameron Smith at St. Andrews when he won the 2022 British Open, and Jack Nicklaus when he won the 1986 Masters.