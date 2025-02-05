 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don’t worry about Nikola Jovic
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Defending NCAA champ Auburn without two stars for heavyweight battle in Hawaii

  
Published February 5, 2025 04:34 PM

The defending NCAA champions will look a little different when they begin their spring season in Hawaii.

The Auburn Tigers, who beat Florida State in last year’s NCAA final to capture the program’s first national championship, won’t have star players Brendan Valdes and Josiah Gilbert in the starting lineup – or on the travel roster for that matter – for the upcoming Amer Ari Invitational, which starts Thursday at Mauna Lani Resort in Waimea.

Valdes, a first-team All-American last season and currently the 25th-ranked individual in the country, underwent a minor surgery in November, according to Auburn head coach Nick Clinard, and isn’t expected back until later this month. Gilbert, Auburn’s top-ranked player in the fall at No. 8 nationally, didn’t qualify for the starting five or the lone individual spot.

“You have to earn everything in life, that’s the message to the team,” Clinard added.

Auburn, ranked third as a team, will start reigning Haskins Award winner Jackson Koivun alongside Carson Bacha, Cayden Pope, Ryan Eshleman and Reed Lotter. Billy Davis will be the indy.

Also in the field is No. 2 Arizona State, which is down U.S. Amateur champion Josele Ballester, who is teeing it up in this week’s WM Phoenix Open instead. No. 5 Texas, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 12 Georgia Tech, No. 13 UCLA, No. 17 Pepperdine and No. 22 Texas Tech are the other top-25 programs in the field, which since its inaugural event in 1992 has been one of the toughest of the regular season.

Past individual winners of the Amer Ari include Georgia Tech’s Matt Kuchar (twice), Oklahoma’s Anthony Kim, Washington’s C.T. Pan, Oregon’s Aaron Wise and Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff.