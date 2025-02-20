 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers
Kendall Graveman
Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for 1 year in Diamondbacks contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Paul DeJong would earn $600,000 in bonuses in Nationals deal if he has 550 plate appearances

Top Clips

nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500
nbc_golf_lpga_akieiwaird1hl_250220.jpg
Iwai posts best Honda LPGA Thailand Round 1 ever

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
Luke Jackson can boost pay to $4 million in 1-year contract with Texas Rangers
Kendall Graveman
Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for 1 year in Diamondbacks contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Paul DeJong would earn $600,000 in bonuses in Nationals deal if he has 550 plate appearances

Top Clips

nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_nas_fancamdaytonav2_250219.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: 2025 Daytona 500
nbc_golf_lpga_akieiwaird1hl_250220.jpg
Iwai posts best Honda LPGA Thailand Round 1 ever

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Despite vowing to play less, Rory McIlroy will officially defend his title in New Orleans

  
Published February 20, 2025 12:34 PM

Rory McIlroy mentioned earlier this year that he was cutting events from his schedule.

That won’t include the Zurich Classic.

McIlroy and partner Shane Lowry will return to TPC Louisiana near New Orleans on April 24-27 to defend their Zurich title, the tournament announced on Thursday.

Last year, McIlroy and Lowry defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff. It was one of four worldwide victories for McIlroy in 2024, a year in which he totaled six other top-3 finishes between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

McIlroy also logged 27 starts last year, the most since McIlroy’s 2010 campaign.

“I just played way too much last year,” McIlroy said. “I want to be home more. I want to be a little more rested and fresh for bigger events.”

McIlroy has played three events so far this season, tying for fourth at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and sharing 17th at last week’s Genesis Invitational. It’s unlikely that McIlroy play next week’s Cognizant Classic, an event he added last year, making the Arnold Palmer Invitational his next expected start.