 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics: Table Tennis-July 26
Lily Zhang is first to make U.S. Olympic table tennis team, record fourth Games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_morikawav3_240130.jpg
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_cbb_umasslchihl_240221__853933.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ramblers surge to win vs. UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics: Table Tennis-July 26
Lily Zhang is first to make U.S. Olympic table tennis team, record fourth Games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_morikawav3_240130.jpg
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_cbb_umasslchihl_240221__853933.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ramblers surge to win vs. UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dutchman Darius Van Driel shoots 65 to lead Magical Kenya Open

  
Published February 22, 2024 12:07 PM

NAIROBI, Kenya — Dutchman Darius Van Driel shot 5-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Magical Kenya Open on Thursday.

The No. 366-ranked Van Driel made five birdies as well as a 10-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 10th hole at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Six players were in a share of second place, including Van Driel’s countryman, Daan Huising. The others were Frederic Lacroix, Connor Syme, Tapio Pulkkanen, Ryan van Velzen and Yannick Schuetz.

Rikuya Hoshina, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 77 and the winner of the Qatar Masters two weeks ago, opened with a round of 71.

The European tour returned to Africa after five weeks in the Middle East.