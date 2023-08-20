Eight players qualify for European Solheim Cup team with four picks on Tuesday

The majority of the European Solheim Cup team was solidified on Sunday as eight players officially qualified for the matches, Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Amundi Evian champion Celine Boutier of France and Sweden’s Maja Stark qualified via the Ladies European Tour points list, the LET confirmed via an X post (formerly Twitter).

The following six players earned spots on captain Suzann Pettersen’s team via their positions on the Rolex Rankings:

Charley Hull (England)

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Georgia Hall (England)

Linn Grant (Sweden)

Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

Pettersen will finalize her team on Tuesday when she announces her four captain’s picks. Coverage can been seen live on Golf Channel at 11 a.m. ET.