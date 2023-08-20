Eight players qualify for European Solheim Cup team with four picks on Tuesday
Published August 20, 2023 07:51 PM
The majority of the European Solheim Cup team was solidified on Sunday as eight players officially qualified for the matches, Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.
Amundi Evian champion Celine Boutier of France and Sweden’s Maja Stark qualified via the Ladies European Tour points list, the LET confirmed via an X post (formerly Twitter).
The following six players earned spots on captain Suzann Pettersen’s team via their positions on the Rolex Rankings:
- Charley Hull (England)
- Leona Maguire (Ireland)
- Georgia Hall (England)
- Linn Grant (Sweden)
- Carlota Ciganda (Spain)
- Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)
Pettersen will finalize her team on Tuesday when she announces her four captain’s picks. Coverage can been seen live on Golf Channel at 11 a.m. ET.