 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eight players qualify for European Solheim Cup team with four picks on Tuesday

  
Published August 20, 2023 07:51 PM
hull_1920_solheimcup19_d1_teeshot.jpg

The majority of the European Solheim Cup team was solidified on Sunday as eight players officially qualified for the matches, Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Amundi Evian champion Celine Boutier of France and Sweden’s Maja Stark qualified via the Ladies European Tour points list, the LET confirmed via an X post (formerly Twitter).

The following six players earned spots on captain Suzann Pettersen’s team via their positions on the Rolex Rankings:

  • Charley Hull (England)
  • Leona Maguire (Ireland)
  • Georgia Hall (England)
  • Linn Grant (Sweden)
  • Carlota Ciganda (Spain)
  • Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

Pettersen will finalize her team on Tuesday when she announces her four captain’s picks. Coverage can been seen live on Golf Channel at 11 a.m. ET.