England’s Dan Bradbury wins second DP World Tour title at French Open

  
Published October 13, 2024 01:09 PM

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Englishman Dan Bradbury carded a 5-under 66 in the final round to win the Open de France by one stroke on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Bradbury stepped it up with four birdies on the back nine to finish at 16 under overall for his second DP World Tour career win. He held off Denmark’s Jeff Winther after he shot up the leaderboard with seven birdies in his faultless round of 64.

But Winther could only par the last two holes and finished tied for second with countryman Thorbjorn Olesen (68), England’s Sam Bairstow (68) and Germany’s Yannik Paul (66) at Le Golf National on the outskirts of Paris.

Swede Jesper Svensson, who held a one-stroke overnight lead from Olesen and Bairstow, had a nightmare round of 5-over 76 to tumble down to a share of 27th.

Svensson had three bogeys and two birdies on the front nine, and things got worse with two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine.

Bradbury, who was two strokes behind Svensson overnight, won his other European tour title two years ago at the Joburg Open in South Africa.

England’s Justin Rose, who tied for second at July’s Open Championship, posted 69 to finish tied for 13th at 10 under.

Lev Grinberg (71), the 16-year-old Ukrainian playing for just the fifth time on the European tour, tied for 37th.