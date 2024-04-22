‘Exhausted’ Nelly Korda withdraws from this week’s LPGA event

Nelly Korda’s bid for a record-setting sixth consecutive win will have to wait a few weeks.

A day after capturing the Chevron Championship during a marathon final round in Houston, Korda announced on social media that she was withdrawing from this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship.

“It was not an easy decision,” she wrote. “After the unbelievable week at the Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

Korda said she will next compete at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey, scheduled for May 9-12.

It’s a well-deserved break for the hottest player in the sport, who joined Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam as the only LPGA players since 1978 to win five consecutive events on tour. Korda’s latest triumph came Sunday at Carlton Woods, where she played 25 holes on Sunday and won her second major title by two shots.

Afterward, Korda said she was looking forward to Los Angeles for this week’s event but, after consulting with her team, opted for more time off.

Asked about the prospect of making LPGA history with her sixth win in a row, she said, “I’m going to enjoy this right now, and then I’ll think about that. It’s been an amazing time, and hopefully I can keep the streak alive. But I’ve been so grateful to compete week-in and week-out and get the five in a row, too.”