FedExCup Fall update: Nico Echavarria nears Next 10; Joel Dahmen inside top 125 after sponsor invite
Nico Echavarria’s victory Sunday at the Zozo Championship earned him a spot in next year’s first signature event, The Sentry.
He’s also closing in on two more signature starts.
Echavarria, who already had full status secured for 2025 because of his win at the Puerto Rico Open last year, jumped from No. 113 in FedExCup points to No. 65, putting him five spots outside the Next 10, which after the RSM Classic will come with exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
Here is the new Next 10 with just three fall tournaments remaining:
51. Mac Hughes, 1,243
52. Seamus Power, 1,167
53. Harris English, 1,152
54. Patrick Rodgers, 1,107
55. Maverick McNealy, 1,092
56. Tom Kim, 1,021
57. Nick Taylor, 1,041
58. Justin Rose, 1,021
59. Kevin Yu, 1,017
60. Ben Griffin, 1,004
---
61. Jake Knapp, 984
62. Min Woo Lee, 974
63. Lucas Glover, 968
64. Taylor Moore, 924
65. Nico Echavarria, 922
The other major fall race is for the top 125, which will prove the difference between fully exempt status and conditional membership for players who don’t already have some sort of exemption extending beyond this year. The limited-field Zozo kept many players just inside the bubble and most of the players outside the bubble on their couches this week, though Joel Dahmen, playing on a sponsor invite, made the most of his opportunity. Dahmen went from No. 129 to No. 124 in points, bumping Matt Wallace to No. 125 and Joe Highsmith from No. 125 to No. 126.
Here is how things look along the top 125 number:
120. Vince Whaley, 383
121. Henrik Norlander, 368
122. S.H. Kim, 367
123. Hayden Springer, 363
124. Joel Dahmen, 355
125. Matt Wallace, 354
---
126. Joe Highsmith, 352
127. Kevin Tway, 351
128. Alejandro Tosti, 349
129. Daniel Berger, 346
130. Pierceson Coody, 330