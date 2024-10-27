FedExCup Fall update: Nico Echavarria nears Next 10; Joel Dahmen inside top 125 after sponsor invite

Nico Echavarria’s victory Sunday at the Zozo Championship earned him a spot in next year’s first signature event, The Sentry.

He’s also closing in on two more signature starts.

Echavarria, who already had full status secured for 2025 because of his win at the Puerto Rico Open last year, jumped from No. 113 in FedExCup points to No. 65, putting him five spots outside the Next 10, which after the RSM Classic will come with exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

Here is the new Next 10 with just three fall tournaments remaining:

51. Mac Hughes, 1,243

52. Seamus Power, 1,167

53. Harris English, 1,152

54. Patrick Rodgers, 1,107

55. Maverick McNealy, 1,092

56. Tom Kim, 1,021

57. Nick Taylor, 1,041

58. Justin Rose, 1,021

59. Kevin Yu, 1,017

60. Ben Griffin, 1,004

---

61. Jake Knapp, 984

62. Min Woo Lee, 974

63. Lucas Glover, 968

64. Taylor Moore, 924

65. Nico Echavarria, 922

The other major fall race is for the top 125, which will prove the difference between fully exempt status and conditional membership for players who don’t already have some sort of exemption extending beyond this year. The limited-field Zozo kept many players just inside the bubble and most of the players outside the bubble on their couches this week, though Joel Dahmen, playing on a sponsor invite, made the most of his opportunity. Dahmen went from No. 129 to No. 124 in points, bumping Matt Wallace to No. 125 and Joe Highsmith from No. 125 to No. 126.

Here is how things look along the top 125 number:

120. Vince Whaley, 383

121. Henrik Norlander, 368

122. S.H. Kim, 367

123. Hayden Springer, 363

124. Joel Dahmen, 355

125. Matt Wallace, 354

---

126. Joe Highsmith, 352

127. Kevin Tway, 351

128. Alejandro Tosti, 349

129. Daniel Berger, 346

130. Pierceson Coody, 330