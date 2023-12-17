 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 - Day Four
Oosthuizen wins on course he designed; second DPWT title in a row

Top Clips

nbc_simms_cowboysbills_231217.jpg
BUF rounding into form with new-look Brady offense
nbc_simms_bearsvsbrowns_231217.jpg
Simms has ‘man crush’ on Browns’ defense
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231217.jpg
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker’s life for me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 - Day Four
Oosthuizen wins on course he designed; second DPWT title in a row

Top Clips

nbc_simms_cowboysbills_231217.jpg
BUF rounding into form with new-look Brady offense
nbc_simms_bearsvsbrowns_231217.jpg
Simms has ‘man crush’ on Browns’ defense
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231217.jpg
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker’s life for me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Final round of Q-School postponed until Monday because of inclement weather

  
Published December 17, 2023 08:24 AM
PGA Tour Q-School final round postponed to Monday
December 17, 2023 12:06 PM
The Golf Central crew looks ahead to the PGA Tour Q-School's final round after play was suspended on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, while Blaine Hale Jr. discusses his mentality heading into Monday.

The final round of PGA Tour Q-School has been pushed to a Monday finish after heavy rain overnight made both courses unplayable.

The final round will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET Monday, when weather conditions are expected to be much more favorable: cooler temperatures in the low 60s, sunny and lighter winds.

Golf Channel and Peacock will air live action, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tour officials said that extensive maintenance was required at both TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley course and Sawgrass Country Club after more than 4 inches of rain fell in the area (the Tour’s meteorologist said that nearly 5 inches alone fell on Dye’s Valley from 3 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday). The storm system that has wreaked havoc throughout the southeast is expected to pass through the Ponte Vedra area by early afternoon, leaving the grounds crew nearly 24 hours to repair the courses.

This is the third consecutive year that Q-School has had a Monday finish (last year’s was scheduled), but the stakes are higher this time.

For the first time since 2012, the top finishers will receive PGA Tour cards for next season. The top five (plus ties) will earn PGA Tour status for 2024, while the top 40 and ties receive full Korn Ferry Tour status.

Heading into the final round, Harrison Endycott leads by two shots at 12-under 198. Blaine Hale, Spencer Levin, Trace Crowe, Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer are all currently in line to secure full Tour status.

Competitors will play in threesomes off two tees on both courses, with the final group scheduled for 11:01 a.m. The forecast calls for wind gusts around 25 mph on Monday — down from the expected 40-mph gusts on Sunday.

The top half of the leaderboard will play Dye’s Valley on Monday, while the bottom half heads across the street to Sawgrass Country Club.