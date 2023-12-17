Final round of Q-School postponed until Monday because of inclement weather

The final round of PGA Tour Q-School has been pushed to a Monday finish after heavy rain overnight made both courses unplayable.

The final round will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET Monday, when weather conditions are expected to be much more favorable: cooler temperatures in the low 60s, sunny and lighter winds.

Golf Channel and Peacock will air live action, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Ponte Vedra received nearly 5 inches of rain overnight 😳🌧️



The agronomy team was out as early as 5 a.m. to help get the courses ready for a Monday finish at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. pic.twitter.com/M9l6UuTjK3 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) December 17, 2023

Tour officials said that extensive maintenance was required at both TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley course and Sawgrass Country Club after more than 4 inches of rain fell in the area (the Tour’s meteorologist said that nearly 5 inches alone fell on Dye’s Valley from 3 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday). The storm system that has wreaked havoc throughout the southeast is expected to pass through the Ponte Vedra area by early afternoon, leaving the grounds crew nearly 24 hours to repair the courses.

This is the third consecutive year that Q-School has had a Monday finish (last year’s was scheduled), but the stakes are higher this time.

For the first time since 2012, the top finishers will receive PGA Tour cards for next season. The top five (plus ties) will earn PGA Tour status for 2024, while the top 40 and ties receive full Korn Ferry Tour status.

Heading into the final round, Harrison Endycott leads by two shots at 12-under 198. Blaine Hale, Spencer Levin, Trace Crowe, Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer are all currently in line to secure full Tour status.

Competitors will play in threesomes off two tees on both courses, with the final group scheduled for 11:01 a.m. The forecast calls for wind gusts around 25 mph on Monday — down from the expected 40-mph gusts on Sunday.

The top half of the leaderboard will play Dye’s Valley on Monday, while the bottom half heads across the street to Sawgrass Country Club.

