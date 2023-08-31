 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen
Crystal Palace - Brentford
Premier League: Matchweek 4 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_bettingreceiverprimer_230831.jpg
Wide receiver betting primer for 2023: Diggs, Hill
nbc_pst_uclgroupstagedraw_230831.jpg
Champions League group stage draw reactions
nbc_ffhh_tier5receivers_230831.jpg
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles follow world titles with Zurich Diamond League victories
Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
Hometown Hopefuls: Bella Sims’ rapid rise to success built on family, friends, and Dairy Queen
Crystal Palace - Brentford
Premier League: Matchweek 4 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_bettingreceiverprimer_230831.jpg
Wide receiver betting primer for 2023: Diggs, Hill
nbc_pst_uclgroupstagedraw_230831.jpg
Champions League group stage draw reactions
nbc_ffhh_tier5receivers_230831.jpg
Pittman an undervalued tier five WR in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fitzpatrick co-leads in final qualifying event for Euro Ryder Cup team

  
Published August 31, 2023 03:17 PM

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Matt Fitzpatrick began his bid to win a third European Masters title and seal an automatic place on Europe’s Ryder Cup team by shooting 7-under 63 to take a share of the first-round lead on Thursday.

The 2022 U.S. Open champion had a bogey-free round in the picturesque, mountain-top surroundings of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club and was tied with fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell, Masahiro Kawamura of Japan, John Axelsen of Denmark, Gavin Green of Malaysia and Nacho Elvira of Spain.

Fitzpatrick requires a finish better than seventh alone to jump above Tommy Fleetwood, who is not playing this week, and take the third and final qualifying place on the World Points List.

That looks well within Fitzpatrick’s grasp given the start he has made. He also won the event in 2017 and ’18.

Among those in the group one stroke off the lead were Yannik Paul of Germany, who is in a six-way fight for the third and final automatic place on the European Points List, and Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, who is hoping for a captain’s pick from Luke Donald.

Robert MacIntyre currently occupies that third spot on the European list and opened by shooting 68. Paul is MacIntyre’s closest challenger and will jump above the Scottish player with a win in Switzerland.

Of the others bidding for an automatic spot ahead of MacIntyre, Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark shot 69s, and Victor Perez of France shot 71.

The European Masters is the last event in Ryder Cup qualification. Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton are already on the European team and Donald will make his six captain’s picks on Monday.